MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Morison has begun pharmaceutical exports to Cambodia and established its own medical marketing operation there, with the first consignment shipped on 11 November 2026, according to the Sri Lankan manufacturer.

The Hemas Group company reports that it has secured 13 product registrations in Cambodia, with a further seven awaiting approval. Its local marketing operation includes a team of medical representatives led by Sri Lankan country manager Prabuddha Walpita.

The inaugural shipment comprised three branded products: EmpaMor, containing empagliflozin; BisoMor, containing bisoprolol; and RivoMor, containing rivaroxaban. The products carry the same brand names used in Sri Lanka.

The move combines product exports with an overseas team responsible for medical marketing. Morison describes Cambodia as the starting point for a longer-term export strategy, rather than a standalone shipment.

Managing director Dinesh Athapaththu linked the launch to the company's wider plans to develop international markets. Hemas Healthcare Cluster chairman Murtaza Esufally described the shipment as the group's first export of its manufactured pharmaceuticals.

Walpita previously served as Morison's senior manager for commercial operations. Having joined the company in 2016, he has worked across several roles before taking responsibility for the Cambodian business as its country manager there.

The overseas expansion follows Morison's development of its branded generics portfolio and manufacturing operations in Homagama. Its range includes products in the diabetes and cardiovascular segments.

The company intends to build on the Cambodian launch as part of its export roadmap. Its reported registrations provide the initial product base for that expansion, while the additional applications remain subject to approval by the relevant authorities.