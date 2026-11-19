MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Sri Lankan cuisine and Ceylon Tea featured at the third Flavours of Sri Lanka festival in Yangon on 14 November 2026, as the country's embassy used food to promote tourism and cultural exchange.

The event took place at the Pan Pacific Hotel with the Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau as its main sponsor. Sri Lankan businesses and the Sri Lanka Association in Myanmar also supported the programme.

According to the embassy, more than 350 guests attended, including government representatives, diplomats, business leaders, tourism professionals and members of the Sri Lankan community.

Executive chef S. P. Chinthana Dimuth Pathirana travelled from Sri Lanka to guide the hotel's culinary team in preparing and presenting the dishes. The programme included traditional food, snacks, beverages and tea, placing cooking methods and ingredients alongside the wider tourism presentation.

In interviews at the event, Pathirana explained that he had brought Sri Lankan spices to help reproduce the flavours of dishes prepared abroad. The culinary programme therefore formed part of a broader presentation of the country's traditions and visitor experiences. Myanmar International T

Ambassador Prabashini Ponnamperuma highlighted historical and cultural links between Sri Lanka and Myanmar, while encouraging stronger tourism, trade and economic cooperation. She also invited Myanmar business representatives to participate in Sri Lanka Expo 2027.

Tourism materials were distributed, banners and photographs displayed, and promotional videos screened throughout the event. Guests received gift bags containing Ceylon Tea and tourism information.

The festival accompanied an embassy-organised promotional exhibition at the same hotel, providing separate culinary and commercial elements within the annual programme. The embassy intends to use such activities to support tourism promotion and closer contacts between the two countries.