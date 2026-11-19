MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Sri Lankan businesses presented financial services, logistics, travel, tableware and food products at a promotional exhibition in Yangon on 14 November 2026, seeking commercial contacts and tourism partnerships with Myanmar stakeholders.

The Embassy of Sri Lanka organised the event at the Pan Pacific Hotel alongside the Flavours of Sri Lanka food festival. The Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau provided assistance, while the Sri Lankan Association in Myanmar supported its organisation.

According to the embassy, the exhibition attracted more than 500 guests, including government representatives, business leaders, tourism stakeholders and diplomats.

Participating companies included LOLC Myanmar Microfinance Company Limited, LB Microfinance Myanmar Company Limited, ADVANTIS Myanmar, Sahasra Travels, Noritake and Ecofoods Company Limited.

Their displays introduced visitors to a range of Sri Lankan commercial activities. The exhibition provided opportunities for direct discussions with government representatives and business stakeholders about tourism, trade, logistics, financial services and entrepreneurship.

A Ceylon Tea stand offered samples from Sri Lanka's seven tea-growing regions, accompanied by Sri Lankan snacks. The embassy also arranged a cultural display featuring traditional artefacts.

Myanmar Tourism Marketing, the Union of Myanmar Travel Association and the Myanmar Women Entrepreneurs Network participated, bringing tourism and entrepreneurship organisations into the networking programme.

Ambassador Prabashini Ponnamperuma encouraged greater private-sector engagement and highlighted opportunities to expand economic and commercial cooperation. Sri Lanka Expo 2027 was promoted to potential investors, tourism operators and other business representatives as a further opportunity to explore products, services and partnerships.

The embassy plans to continue working with government institutions, business associations and private-sector stakeholders to strengthen business connections and tourism exchanges. The exhibition was intended to introduce opportunities and facilitate contacts rather than announce completed investment or trade agreements.