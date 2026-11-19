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Transportation costs retirees nearly $800 per month on average. Households headed by someone age 65 or older spent approximately $9,538 annually on transportation in 2024, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data. A paid-off car still comes with significant expenses. Insurance, maintenance, repairs, registration, and other vehicle-related costs can add thousands of dollars to a retiree's annual budget. Transportation spending tends to decline with age. Households ages 65–74 averaged $11,414 annually, compared with $6,855 for households headed by someone 75 or older.

Retirement may eliminate the daily commute, but it doesn't eliminate the car payment, insurance bill, gas station visits, or the mysterious noise coming from somewhere under the hood. In fact, transportation remains one of the bigger expenses for American retirees, even after they stop punching the clock. The interesting part is that retirement can change how people use their vehicles without dramatically changing what those vehicles cost. Fewer trips to work might mean less gasoline, but a paid-off car still needs maintenance, tires, insurance, registration, and occasional repairs that arrive with spectacularly inconvenient timing.

The numbers reveal an expense category that retirees often underestimate, particularly when they assume driving less automatically means spending much less.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics' 2024 Consumer Expenditure Survey, households headed by someone age 65 or older spent an average of $9,538 annually on transportation. That's roughly $795 a month. That figure covers much more than filling the gas tank. Transportation spending includes vehicle purchases, gasoline, insurance, maintenance, repairs, public transportation, and other related expenses.

For retirees living on Social Security, pensions, savings, or a combination of income sources, nearly $800 monthly can compete with groceries, utilities, prescriptions, and everything else that insists on getting paid.

The average also doesn't describe every retiree's situation. Someone living in a walkable neighborhood with one paid-off car may spend considerably less. A couple maintaining two vehicles, particularly in a rural community, may spend substantially more. The statistic offers a useful planning benchmark, not a personal spending prescription.

People often treat the disappearance of a car payment as a victory lap. And it should be. But the vehicle doesn't suddenly become a charitable organization once the lender stops sending bills. Retirees still face insurance premiums, oil changes, registration fees, tires, unexpected repairs, and depreciation. A car can sit in the driveway for three days and still cost money during every single one of them.

The BLS data for older households show just how much those expenses add up. In 2024, people age 65 and older averaged $3,198 in other vehicle expenses. That category included insurance, maintenance, repairs, finance charges, licenses, and related costs. Vehicle insurance alone averaged $1,558 annually.

A transmission problem, dead battery, or set of new tires can make an otherwise manageable budget feel suddenly uncomfortable. These expenses don't arrive in neat monthly installments. They prefer dramatic entrances. That's why transportation budgets work better with a repair reserve than with gasoline estimates alone.

Leaving the workforce eliminates commuting, but retirement can introduce a different collection of trips. There are grocery runs, medical appointments, visits with grandchildren, volunteer commitments, social gatherings, weekend excursions, and the occasional trip simply because staying home feels like a terrible idea. Some retirees actually drive more during their early retirement years. They finally have time for road trips, hobbies, visiting friends, and travel that work schedules previously squeezed out.

The spending pattern also changes with age. In 2024, households headed by people ages 65 to 74 averaged $11,414 in transportation expenses. Those headed by people 75 and older averaged $6,855. That decline doesn't mean every older household suddenly stops driving. Health, location, household size, vehicle ownership, and transportation alternatives all influence the numbers.

A retiree living in a small town may depend on a vehicle for nearly everything. Someone in a walkable neighborhood might reach groceries, restaurants, and appointments without turning the ignition. The retirement lifestyle, not simply the retirement date, shapes the transportation bill.

Transportation spending also includes buses, trains, taxis, rideshare services, and other alternatives to driving. These options can help retirees reduce vehicle dependence, although convenience and availability vary considerably. Public transportation averaged $1,024 annually among households headed by people 65 and older in 2024. That sounds relatively modest, but it represents an average across households with very different access to transportation services.

For someone who can take a bus to the doctor, grocery store, or pharmacy, public transportation may eliminate several costly car trips. For someone who needs multiple transfers, faces limited schedules, or lives miles from the nearest stop, it may prove impractical.

Rideshare services can fill occasional gaps, particularly when driving becomes uncomfortable or temporarily impossible. But regular rides to medical appointments, shopping, and social activities can add up surprisingly quickly. There's also a less obvious consideration: transportation isn't merely about money. Losing access to reliable transportation can limit independence, social connections, and the ability to manage everyday errands. A retirement budget should account for the possibility that transportation needs may change, even if the current car works perfectly.

The $9,538 annual figure provides a useful reference point, but averages can disguise enormous differences between households. A retiree with one older vehicle, no loan, modest insurance premiums, and relatively few miles might spend far below that amount. Another household might replace a vehicle, maintain two cars, and pay higher insurance premiums in the same year.

Vehicle purchases can distort annual spending, too. Buying a replacement car isn't necessarily a recurring expense, yet the BLS includes vehicle purchases in its transportation category. A household that purchases a car during the survey year can therefore look substantially more expensive than one that doesn't.

The survey also measures household spending, not necessarily spending per individual retiree. Couples and single retirees face different transportation needs, and the data don't establish what any particular person's budget should look like. That makes the average useful for comparison, but dangerous as a rigid target.

A better exercise involves reviewing actual expenses over the past year. Include insurance, fuel, repairs, maintenance, registration, loan payments, vehicle purchases, parking, and alternative transportation. Then consider whether the next few years might involve replacing a vehicle or reducing driving.

Transportation is one of retirement's more complicated expenses because it buys something beyond mobility. It buys freedom to visit family, attend appointments, explore new places, and leave the house whenever the mood strikes. But that freedom comes with a price tag that doesn't disappear when the paycheck does.

The BLS figures offer a useful starting point: nearly $800 monthly for transportation among households headed by someone 65 or older. Your own costs may land considerably higher or lower, depending on your vehicles, location, driving habits, and future plans.

The best retirement transportation budget accounts for the boring expenses, the occasional expensive surprise, and the possibility that driving habits may change. A reliable car can make retirement considerably more enjoyable. Keeping it reliable without letting it hijack the budget makes that enjoyment easier to sustain.

How much does transportation cost in your retirement budget? Is keeping a car worth the expense, or have you found cheaper ways to get around?

Brandon Marcus

Brandon Marcus is a staff writer at District Media, Inc., where he delivers practical personal finance, DIY, family, and lifestyle advice with a relatable, no-nonsense style. Holding a BA degree and with over ten years of professional writing experience, he is an award-winning published author whose first book, Questions For Deep Thinkers, was released by Adams Media. His work has appeared in major publications including Fandom, CHUD, TheColdWire, and Fansided.

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