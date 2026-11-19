MENAFN - Free Financial Advisor) Your adult child has found a house. The mortgage payment looks manageable, the neighborhood feels right, and the down payment keeps getting in the way. Then comes the family conversation: Could you help with $100,000? For parents approaching retirement, that request can turn a comfortable savings balance into a surprisingly complicated decision. Helping a son or daughter buy a home feels wonderful. Watching that money disappear from an account built over decades feels considerably less wonderful.

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And there's an uncomfortable possibility: Parents can help their children become homeowners while quietly making their own retirement much harder. The decision isn't simply about whether you can afford to write a check. It's about what that check changes for everyone involved, including the person writing it.

A six-figure gift can make an enormous difference to a younger buyer. It might cover a down payment, reduce the mortgage amount, or help a family avoid private mortgage insurance, depending on the loan structure. For parents, however, $100,000 represents more than a generous contribution. It could cover years of property taxes, healthcare expenses, home repairs, or everyday living costs during retirement. Once that money enters a real estate transaction, getting it back becomes considerably more complicated.

Consider a couple with $850,000 in retirement savings and another $100,000 in accessible investments. Giving away the entire $100,000 might look manageable on paper. But that calculation changes if they also need a new roof, face higher insurance premiums, or experience an unexpected medical expense.

Retirement rarely sends an invitation before presenting a large bill. The parents also need to consider how long their savings must last, whether Social Security covers their basic expenses, and how much flexibility they want later.

A child's housing problem can feel urgent because there's a house sitting on the market. Retirement needs don't arrive with a listing expiration date, but they don't disappear either.

There's another wrinkle: A $100,000 balance in a retirement account isn't necessarily $100,000 available for a family gift. Taking money from a traditional IRA or 401(k) can trigger income taxes, and younger account holders may face an additional early-withdrawal tax.

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The IRS generally imposes a 10% additional tax on taxable IRA distributions before age 591⁄2, unless an exception applies. Traditional IRA withdrawals also generally count as taxable income. A first-time homebuyer exception allows certain IRA owners to withdraw up to $10,000 without the additional 10% tax. However, that exception doesn't give parents a free pass to withdraw money for their child's home purchase. This makes the source of the money almost as important as the amount. Selling investments in a taxable brokerage account, withdrawing from a traditional IRA, and transferring money from a savings account can produce very different tax consequences.

Parents should calculate the actual after-tax cost before promising anything. A $100,000 gift might require a larger withdrawal if taxes reduce the amount available. That's an expensive way to discover that a generous gesture comes with its own invoice.

Parents sometimes assume that giving money to their children creates an immediate gift tax bill. Fortunately, the rules work differently.

For 2026, the federal annual gift tax exclusion stands at $19,000 per recipient, per donor. A married couple can generally give their child $38,000 within that exclusion if each spouse makes a qualifying gift. A $100,000 gift exceeds that threshold, so the parents may need to file a federal gift tax return, Form 709. However, exceeding the annual exclusion does not automatically mean they owe gift tax.

The IRS also considers whether the money represents a genuine gift or a loan. That distinction becomes particularly relevant during mortgage underwriting. Fannie Mae's conventional loan guidelines allow qualifying personal gifts for down payments, closing costs, and certain reserves. The lender requires a signed gift letter confirming the amount, the donor's relationship to the buyer, and the fact that nobody expects repayment.

Parents who secretly expect monthly repayments shouldn't simply call the money a gift. A real loan needs proper documentation and lender approval. Likewise, anyone considering co-owning the property should discuss ownership shares, future sale arrangements, and responsibility for expenses before signing anything.

A family transaction can feel wonderfully informal until a mortgage underwriter asks for bank statements and paperwork. Suddenly, everybody wishes they'd discussed the details earlier.

The choice doesn't have to be all or nothing. Parents could contribute a smaller amount, help with closing costs, or wait until the child saves more independently. Even a modest contribution can reduce the mortgage balance and make monthly payments more manageable.

Another possibility involves helping the child improve mortgage eligibility rather than simply supplying cash. That might mean reviewing the household budget, paying down certain debts, or helping the buyer understand the full cost of ownership. A house comes with property taxes, insurance, maintenance, and repairs. A buyer who can barely afford the mortgage may struggle when the water heater quits.

Parents should also resist the temptation to co-sign a mortgage without examining the consequences. A co-signer can become responsible for the debt if the borrower stops paying. The obligation may also affect the parent's ability to qualify for future credit. Sometimes the most valuable assistance involves helping an adult child avoid buying more house than the budget can comfortably support. Nobody needs a beautiful kitchen badly enough to sacrifice financial stability.

Before transferring money, parents should calculate their retirement expenses, maintain an appropriate emergency reserve, and consider future healthcare and housing costs. They should also test their retirement budget with the proposed gift removed from their savings. If the remaining money cannot comfortably support their expected lifestyle, the gift may simply exceed their financial capacity. A financial planner or tax professional can help evaluate withdrawal strategies, tax consequences, and other ways to structure the assistance.

Helping an adult child buy a home can be a wonderful use of family resources. It just shouldn't require parents to trade their own financial independence for someone else's front porch.

Would you give an adult child $100,000 for a down payment, or would protecting your retirement take priority? What arrangement would feel fair to everyone?