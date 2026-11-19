MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Solera celebrates the people and connected systems behind a historic championship season

WESTLAKE, Texas, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On November 1 in Mexico City, Kimi Antonelli finished third and became the youngest World Champion in Formula 1 history, at 20 years and 68 days old. One week later, in the rain at Interlagos, George Russell and Kimi finished fourth and fifth in the São Paulo Grand Prix, and the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team secured the 2026 FIA Formula OneTM World Constructors' Champions with three races still to run.

To Kimi, George, Toto and every member of the team at the track, in Brackley and in Brixworth: congratulations from all of us at Solera. We are proud to be your partner, and this month we are prouder than ever.

A season for the record books

Kimi won the 2026 FIA Formula OneTM World Drivers' Championship in only his second Formula 1 season. He is the first Italian World Champion since Alberto Ascari in 1953, and he broke a youngest-champion record that had stood since 2010 by more than three years. He sealed it with nine Grand Prix wins and four races to spare.

The Constructors' title is the team's ninth and its first since 2021. It moves Mercedes level with Williams for third on the all-time list, and it gives Toto Wolff nine Constructors' Championships as Team Principal, level with Sir Frank Williams for the most in the sport's history. The team has won 12 Grands Prix this year, all in the first season of a sweeping new set of technical regulations.

São Paulo was not a simple afternoon. Changing conditions and a spin for each driver made it a test of nerve as much as speed. The team needed to outscore Ferrari by three points. It finished the day 14 points ahead of them, and the title was won.

“F1 is a people business”

After the race, Toto Wolff pointed straight at the people behind the result.

“F1 is a people business. The trophies may be handed over at the track, but success starts in our factories, in our meeting rooms, on the simulator, in the machine shops, and with every individual who contributes to our performance.”

Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team

Kimi said the same thing in his own words:“Everyone deserves this Constructors' Championship. It's not only the boys and girls here at the track, but everyone back at Brackley and Brixworth, the support of Mercedes-Benz, PETRONAS and all our partners.”

That idea sits at the heart of the film series we made with the team at Brackley, featuring Solera's Alberto Cairo. One of its central themes is simple: performance is powered by people. Data does not win races. People do, when the right signal reaches them in time. At Brackley, engineers turn telemetry into decisions in seconds. The car is extraordinary, but the team is what makes it fast.

The same is true across the life of every vehicle. The sales manager working a full floor. The service advisor reading a crowded board. The estimator pricing a repair. The adjuster clearing a claim. The fleet manager keeping vehicles moving. Solera builds technology to put the right signal in front of those people, inside the work they already do. Not replacing expertise. Sharpening it.

Performance has a lifecycle

The second idea in the series starts with the car. An F1 car is never finished. It is designed, built, tested, raced, repaired and upgraded, weekend after weekend, and every improvement draws on what the car has already been through.

The vehicles on our roads live the same way. They are sold, serviced, repaired, insured, managed in fleets and sold again, often by businesses that only ever see one chapter of the story. Solera connects that story, giving dealers, repair and collision shops, insurers and fleet operators one connected view of the vehicle across its entire life.

Why we are partners

Solera has been an Official Team Partner since the 2023 season. When the team welcomed us, Toto Wolff pointed to“our shared beliefs and values,” and that is still the best way to describe what brings us together.

On race day, the pit wall, the garage, the factory and the driver work as one connected system. Every decision is informed by real-time data, shared visibility and relentless refinement. This season showed what that looks like at the highest level: elite performance is never accidental. It is engineered.

These championships belong to the team. What we take from them is a standard, one that pushes us to bring the same connected thinking to the businesses we serve.

“The Constructors Championship is what it looks like when talented people and connected systems pull in the same direction. The whole team have set a standard that inspires all of us at Solera, and we could not be prouder to stand alongside them.”

Alberto Cairo, Chief Financial Officer and Managing Director, Solera

Three races remain, and there is still plenty to race for. Wherever the team goes next, Solera will be cheering them on.

Congratulations, Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team.

Performance thrives here.TM

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