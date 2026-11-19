MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, NY, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Guidepoint, a global pioneer in access to expert insight, today announced a partnership with Rogo, the leading AI operating system for financial services and a trusted partner to the world's most prestigious financial institutions. Through the Guidepoint MCP connector, Guidepoint clients who use Rogo can access Guidepoint Library insights from vetted Advisors in the same platform where they already build comps, models, memos, and pitchbooks.

AI is changing how financial professionals conduct research, but an AI-generated answer is only as trustworthy as the information behind it. The partnership pairs Guidepoint's curated, compliance-reviewed Library content with Rogo's AI platform, and answers that draw on Guidepoint content are cited directly to the source.

“From our very first conversation, it was clear that Rogo and Guidepoint share a commitment to giving clients reliable insight grounded in the firsthand experience of vetted practitioners,” said Ameesh Shah, Chief Commercial Officer, Guidepoint Insights at Guidepoint.“By combining our strengths, we are streamlining critical workflows, reducing everyday friction, and helping clients get to the answers they need faster. This partnership creates a more unified experience that helps users focus on what matters most.”

The Guidepoint Library includes more than 150,000 compliance-reviewed transcripts of moderated conversations with vetted Advisors who bring relevant industry experience, and more than 5,000 new expert interviews are added every month. Guidepoint curates this content around topics relevant to clients' research needs, helping deal teams and investors incorporate additional perspectives as they screen opportunities, evaluate theses, and prepare client deliverables.

“Some of the most valuable insights in finance come from people who have actually operated the businesses and navigated the markets our customers are analyzing,” said Strib Walker, Head of Product at Rogo.“Our partnership with Guidepoint brings that expertise directly into Rogo, so teams can incorporate firsthand industry perspectives into everything from diligence to investment decisions, without interrupting their workflows.”

Partnership Overview



Expert perspectives: perspectives from vetted Advisors with direct operating, customer, and competitor experience.

Traceable answers: Guidepoint-informed answers in Rogo cite the original transcript, which users can open to validate the answer.

Compliance review: every transcript is compliance-reviewed, and Guidepoint implements custom compliance controls tailored to each firm's requirements. Built into existing workflows: insights appear where bankers and investors already work, with no need to switch tools.

The partnership is part of Guidepoint's broader effort to make its expert research available across the AI platforms and workflows its clients rely on.

Availability

The Guidepoint MCP connector for Rogo is available now to Guidepoint clients using Rogo. To get connected, clients can contact their Guidepoint account team, contact us here, or email ....

About Guidepoint

Guidepoint provides real-time access to expert insights, combining human expertise with AI-powered research tools to deliver knowledge at scale. Backed by a global network of more than 2M+ subject-matter experts, Guidepoint equips institutional investors, consulting firms, and corporations with the context they need across companies, markets, and trends. Through live, asynchronous, and agentic workflows, Guidepoint embeds expert knowledge directly into decision-making, turning answers into action when timing matters most. For more information, visit .

About Rogo

Rogo is the leading AI operating system for financial services and a trusted partner to the world's most prestigious financial institutions across investment banking, private equity, asset management, and equity research. Rogo helps financial professionals expand what their firms can accomplish by amplifying expertise, accelerating workflows, and unlocking institutional intelligence. Rogo's platform unifies internal knowledge, proprietary data, and trusted third-party research into a single operating system designed to think the way financial professionals do, enabling faster decisions, deeper insights, and more effective execution.

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Meir Kahtan

Meir Kahtan Public Relations

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