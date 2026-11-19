MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) As WhiteBIT turns eight and W Group marks its first anniversary, the business is expanding beyond crypto trading into banking, blockchain, AI and other industries.







ZUG, Switzerland, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WhiteBIT today marks its eighth anniversary while W Group celebrates its first year, as the group expands from a single cryptocurrency exchange into an international ecosystem of 11 companies serving approximately 40 million users worldwide.

The milestones highlight a transformation from a single trading platform into a diversified business connecting traditional finance, digital assets and emerging technologies.

The scale of this growth is reflected in WhiteBIT's $2.8 trillion trading volume in 2026 and more than 5,500 institutional clients. Meanwhile, W Group has expanded from eight to 11 companies in one year, growing its combined user base from 35 million to approximately 40 million.

From one exchange to a global business ecosystem

Established in 2025, W Group brought together businesses developed around WhiteBIT under a broader strategy: connecting traditional finance and digital assets while extending their applications into new industries.

The group aims to build more than a portfolio of independent companies. By combining financial infrastructure, technology and expertise, its businesses can develop new services, reach new markets and create opportunities across industries.

In 2026, W Group expanded well beyond financial services. Dutch sports car manufacturer Spyker joined the group in June, opening opportunities to apply digital finance and blockchain technology to luxury automotive.

W Group has also made a $400 million investment commitment in SignSplit, the signed-data platform for the AI era. The seed round values SignSplit at $1 billion.

In banking, Georgia-based hashbank, a fully licensed digital bank, combines traditional banking services with cryptocurrency functionality, allowing customers to manage fiat and digital assets within one environment.

Together, these businesses illustrate W Group's strategy of connecting financial services, technology and consumer-facing products into an ecosystem where each company can contribute to the growth of the others.







WhiteBIT at Eight: Expanding Global Trading

WhiteBIT remains a central pillar of W Group, providing trading infrastructure and digital asset services for retail and institutional clients.

In 2026, the exchange recorded $2.8 trillion in trading volume, with derivatives generating approximately $3.5 billion in daily activity. Its platform now offers nearly 1,200 trading markets.

Trading conditions have also improved. Spot trading volume across WhiteBIT's flagship BTC, ETH and WBT pairs increased more than fivefold, from $53 billion in 2020 to $276 billion in 2025. Meanwhile, bid-ask spreads across its major markets have narrowed approximately threefold since 2021, reflecting deeper liquidity.

WhiteBIT also serves more than 5,500 institutional clients, including funds, brokers and payment providers, through over 20 dedicated products and services. Businesses can access crypto liquidity, manage digital asset transactions and move between fiat currencies and cryptocurrencies through a single platform.

A landmark year for regulatory expansion

WhiteBIT's eighth year brought significant regulatory milestones that strengthen the group's international presence.

In June 2026, WhiteBIT EU secured authorisation under the EU's Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA) from Austria's Financial Market Authority, establishing a regulatory foundation for providing crypto-asset services across the European Union.

In May, WhiteBIT launched a dedicated platform for users in the United Kingdom, expanding into another major financial market with demanding regulatory requirements. The company also joined Ghana's regulatory sandbox in March, contributing to the development of the country's digital asset regulatory framework.

These developments reflect WhiteBIT's investment in compliance as a foundation for sustainable international growth.

WBT and a New Blockchain Chapter

The growth of the ecosystem is also reflected in WBT, WhiteBIT's native coin, which reached an all-time high of nearly $88 in September 2026, up from its launch price of $1.62 in 2022.*The milestone reflects WBT's strong long-term performance alongside the expansion of WhiteBIT and its ecosystem.

WBT's role is also expanding beyond trading. In November, Whitechain transitioned into an Ethereum Layer 2 network built on the OP Stack in partnership with Optimism, with WBT used to pay transaction fees. Designed to support blockchain applications and financial services, Whitechain has already attracted interest from developers, with more than 140 teams applying to its Builders Program ahead of the network's public launch planned for later in November.

Building the next generation of financial services

For W Group, the next stage of growth will focus on connecting its businesses more closely and turning their combined capabilities into new products and services.

"Eight years ago, we started with one cryptocurrency exchange. Today, we've grown into an international group of 11 companies serving around 40 million users. But our ambition has never been simply to build more businesses. We want to connect them in ways that create real value - bringing traditional finance and digital assets closer together, making new technologies more accessible and opening opportunities across industries," said Volodymyr Nosov, Founder and President of W Group.

Looking ahead, W Group aims to strengthen its presence in regulated markets, expand institutional financial services and accelerate blockchain infrastructure development. Its long-term vision is an interconnected ecosystem where banking, payments, digital assets and emerging technologies work together, making financial services more accessible to people and businesses worldwide.

*Disclaimer: Past performance is not indicative of future results. The cryptocurrency market is highly volatile, and investments in digital assets involve a risk of financial loss

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