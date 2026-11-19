MENAFN - EIN Presswire) U.S.-based Salesforce consulting firm outlines challenges involving disconnected data, campaign automation, personalization, attribution, and governance.

- Joe Parris, President - VALiNTRY360WINTER PARK, FL, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- VALiNTRY360, a U.S.-based Salesforce consulting firm, is highlighting seven operational challenges that can prevent organizations from realizing the full value of Salesforce Marketing Cloud. Through its Salesforce Marketing Cloud Consulting, Salesforce Consulting Services, and Salesforce Marketing Cloud Implementation Services capabilities, the company supports businesses in connecting customer data, improving marketing automation, developing personalized customer journeys, and aligning marketing activities with sales and service operations.As organizations expand their use of marketing automation and AI-powered customer engagement, Salesforce Marketing Cloud implementation require more than campaign configuration. Data architecture, integration reliability, consent management, and operational ownership all influence whether marketing teams can deliver consistent customer experiences.VALiNTRY360 emphasizes that marketing technology investments should be evaluated through the business processes they improve, rather than the number of automated campaigns deployed.Seven Salesforce Marketing Cloud Challenges Businesses Should Address1. Disconnected Customer Data Across SystemsCustomer information often exists across Salesforce CRM, ERP platforms, ecommerce applications, customer service systems, and marketing databases.When these systems operate independently, marketing teams may struggle to develop accurate audience segments or understand customer activity across the relationship lifecycle. Salesforce Marketing Cloud consulting can address these challenges through data mapping, integration architecture, identity management, and clearly defined data ownership. A connected customer-data foundation enables organizations to build more consistent marketing programs while reducing unnecessary manual reconciliation.2. Customer Journeys That Do Not Reflect Business ProcessesMany businesses implement automated customer journeys without fully mapping the processes supporting them.An organization may develop email sequences for onboarding, renewals, or customer retention without considering the customer's actual relationship with sales or service teams. This can result in poorly timed communications, conflicting messages, and journeys that fail to respond to meaningful customer activity. A structured consulting approach evaluates journey triggers, entry criteria, exit conditions, customer preferences, and operational dependencies.Salesforce Journey Builder and related marketing capabilities can then be configured around defined business requirements.3. Limited Integration Between Marketing and Salesforce CRMMarketing performance becomes difficult to evaluate when campaign activity is disconnected from sales opportunities and customer-service interactions.For example, marketing teams may measure campaign engagement while sales teams maintain separate opportunity records with limited visibility into earlier customer interactions. Connecting Salesforce Marketing Cloud with CRM workflows can improve information sharing between departments.Organizations should define which customer activities need to be synchronized, how frequently information should be updated, and which system maintains authoritative records. Reliable integration makes marketing information more useful to the broader business.4. Inconsistent Personalization and Audience SegmentationPersonalized marketing requires accurate customer attributes, meaningful audience definitions, and appropriate consent. However, businesses sometimes build segmentation models around incomplete data or assumptions that are not regularly reviewed. VALiNTRY360 highlights the importance of validating customer-data quality before expanding personalization programs. Consulting work may include evaluating segmentation rules, improving data models, assessing audience eligibility, and establishing processes for maintaining customer attributes. The objective is to make personalized communication relevant and reliable rather than simply increasing campaign complexity.5. Weak Marketing Attribution and Performance VisibilityMarketing teams frequently monitor email engagement, campaign activity, and automation metrics without a consistent framework connecting those measures to business objectives. Open rates, clicks, and journey participation can provide operational information, but they do not independently establish revenue contribution. Organizations should define how marketing performance will be measured, which systems provide the necessary data, and how results will be interpreted.Salesforce Marketing Cloud consulting can support reporting architecture, campaign measurement, CRM integration, and dashboard design.Reliable attribution requires consistent definitions and careful interpretation of how marketing activities contribute to business outcomes.6. Consent Management and Data Governance GapsManaging customer preferences and communication consent is essential when organizations operate across multiple channels, regions, and business units.Inconsistent preference records, unclear subscription ownership, or disconnected consent processes can create operational and compliance risks.Businesses should evaluate how consent is collected, maintained, synchronized, and applied across marketing workflows. This includes defining appropriate permissions, suppression processes, preference management, and audit responsibilities. The required controls depend on the organization's activities and applicable legal obligations. Marketing Cloud architecture should make those responsibilities explicit rather than treating governance as an afterthought.7. Marketing Automation Without Long-Term Operational OwnershipDeploying automated journeys does not eliminate the need for ongoing platform management.Customer data changes, business priorities evolve, Salesforce capabilities are updated, and existing automations may require modification.Without clear ownership, businesses can accumulate outdated journeys, duplicated automation logic, and inconsistent reporting.VALiNTRY360 emphasizes the importance of documenting workflows, establishing monitoring procedures, and assigning responsibility for testing, maintenance, and continuous improvement. A sustainable operating model should enable marketing teams to understand the platform they use and make informed decisions as requirements change.Connecting Salesforce Marketing Cloud With Broader CRM StrategySalesforce Marketing Cloud initiatives should not be treated as isolated marketing technology projects. Customer engagement frequently depends on information and workflows managed by sales, service, finance, and operational teams. A consulting engagement may therefore require expertise spanning CRM architecture, marketing automation, data governance, system integration, and change management.VALiNTRY360's approach connects marketing requirements with the broader Salesforce environment, helping organizations evaluate how customer journeys, campaign activities, and reporting processes fit within their existing operations. The company supports Marketing Cloud Engagement, Account Engagement, journey automation, data integration, and related Salesforce capabilities according to the requirements of each engagement. For organizations considering additional AI-enabled marketing capabilities, the company also emphasizes evaluating data readiness, permissions, and governance before introducing more complex automation.A Practical Framework for Evaluating Marketing Cloud PerformanceOrganizations reviewing an existing implementation can begin by asking whether customer data is consistent, whether journeys follow documented business processes, whether CRM integrations operate reliably, and whether marketing results can be assessed against agreed objectives.These questions can help distinguish a technical configuration issue from a broader process or governance problem. The evaluation should also consider user adoption, operational maintenance, and the organization's ability to support future changes. Salesforce Marketing Cloud consulting is most effective when technical decisions are connected to specific business requirements and measurable operational improvements.

Joe Parris

VALiNTRY360

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VALiNTRY360 Highlights Seven Salesforce Marketing Cloud Challenges That Limit Marketing Performance News Provided By Infotanks, Inc. November 19, 2026, 18:44 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Retail



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