The memoir follows author from a post-war Derbyshire childhood through borstal, the Unitarian ministry and a thirty-year writing career in regional publishing.

UNITED KINGDOM, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Author Neil David Atkin has completed "Chameleon Chronicles: A Non-Imaginary Autobiography," a full-length memoir structured around the six names under which he has lived and published across a working life spanning more than six decades. The book is now available to readers, reviewers and libraries.

The autobiography takes its title from an epithet applied to the author by the press. Across fifteen chapters, it traces a sequence of distinct identities, moving from Neil David Atkin to Neil D Lee, Reb Lee, Rev. Neil D Lee, Ezra Blood, Tom Bates and, latterly, Lord Atkin of Lochaber. Each chapter is headed by the name the author was living under at the time, and the structure is used to examine a question the book raises in its opening pages, namely whether a life lived under successive personas can be presented as a single coherent account.

Born in Chesterfield in October 1946 to a mining family whose male line the author traces to early eighteenth-century north Derbyshire, Atkin records a childhood in post-war austerity, an early marriage, a period of borstal training between 1964 and 1966, and years working as a coal miner and later as a works manager. The book goes on to cover his involvement in amateur football as a player, referee and club official, a mid-life turning point at the age of thirty-five, and a subsequent theology degree course at the Unitarian College attached to the Victoria University of Manchester, which he entered as a mature student at forty-two. He served as lay pastor of Elder Yard Unitarian Chapel in Chesterfield and was later inducted as minister-in-charge at a Unitarian church in Stockton, a ministry that ended in resignation following national press coverage. The book treats that episode as a matter of record and presents the author's own account of his conduct during it.

The later chapters document a writing career conducted largely under the pseudonym Tom Bates. Atkin reports 168 consecutive rejections before his first acceptance in August 1985, followed by publication of fourteen books and booklets between 1986 and 2015. These include the verse collections "An Offering," "Rumblings in the Dust," "Phoenix Rising" and "Derbyshire Born and Bred," the local history titles "Discovering Derbyshire's White Peak," "Reflections on Derbyshire," "Northern Derbyshire, Snapshots in Time" and "A History of Old Whittington," and the critical study "Llewelyn Powys: The Man Behind the Myth." He also produced sixty-eight Peak village profiles for Chevinside Publications of Belper and wrote a long-running monthly series of village histories for Reflections Magazine. The book cites Llewelyn Powys and Laurie Lee as formative influences and opens with an extended essay on the ethics and method of autobiographical writing.

Neil David Atkin is a writer and former Unitarian minister who has published fourteen books and booklets of verse, local history and criticism since 1986, most of them under the pseudonym Tom Bates. His work has appeared in The Countryman, Evergreen, Reflections Magazine and publications of the Powys Society.

Neil David Atkin

British Publishers

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Author Neil David Atkin Publishes 'Chameleon Chronicles,' an Autobio Tracing a Single Life Across Six Published Names News Provided By Tradgenic November 19, 2026, 18:52 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR



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