MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The Bryan, Texas maker mills ceilings, wall cladding, beams and wide plank floors from Northern White Oak, French Oak and Southern Pecan.

BRYAN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Hardwood Design Company, the Bryan, Texas manufacturer of handcrafted wide plank hardwood flooring, is encouraging architects, interior designers and custom home builders to plan wood across the whole house, from the floor underfoot to the ceiling overhead. The company makes its ceilings, wall cladding and beams from the same species it uses for its floors, so a home can carry one consistent wood from room to room and from surface to surface.Every board starts and finishes in Bryan, Texas. Nationwide shipping is available and a large part of job requests come from areas across the United States. The company thoughtfully sources Northern White Oak, French Oak and Southern Pecan, then sawmills, cures, mills, hand-scrapes and hand-finishes each piece in its own facility, a process it has followed since 1998. Because the floors, ceilings and walls for a project come out of the same shop and pass through the same finishing team, a color and texture can be developed once and carried through the house. Designers are not left trying to match products from different suppliers after the fact, and the floor in the entry looks like it belongs with the ceiling in the great room.The company's tongue and groove wood ceilings are available in all three of its wide plank species. Architects use them to draw the eye up in vaulted living rooms, kitchens and primary suites, and the boards can be staggered between beams to add depth to a ceiling plane. Ceiling boards are made in the same textures and finishes as the floors, which keeps a large open plan reading as one design instead of a collection of separate materials.Its wood wall cladding is designed for large-scale use across walls and ceilings throughout a home. Boards can run vertically or horizontally, or be set on a diagonal, chevron or herringbone pattern for a stronger statement. Interior cladding is offered in Northern White Oak, French Oak and Southern Pecan, and exterior cladding is supplied in Northern White Oak. Clients can choose solid or engineered cladding. Both give the same overall look on the wall, and engineered cladding adds stability, with less of the natural shrinking and expanding that wood goes through as the seasons change.For ceilings that call for structure and scale, the company produces custom white oak beams in Northern White Oak. Solid beams are cut to custom sizes, with standard dimensions that include 6 by 8 inches at 16 feet and 8 by 12 inches at 20 feet. Paired with a matching tongue and groove ceiling, the beams let a room carry the same species and finish from the floor all the way up.The same thinking applies to the stairs that connect each level. Stair treads are made from the same species, color and finish as the floor, so the move from floor to stair to landing feels continuous.Each project begins with a conversation about the home, its architecture and the look the client has in mind. From there, the team helps settle species, texture and color, and handmade samples follow for active custom builds and whole-home renovations. Hardwood Design Company works with architects, interior designers, builders and homeowners on luxury custom homes, and ships its made-to-order products to project sites across the continental United States once every board has been handcrafted and hand finished in Bryan.Finishing every board by hand, one piece at a time, is a slower way to work. It is also what allows a floor, a ceiling and a wall of cladding in the same home to look as though they came from the same place, because they did.About Hardwood Design CompanyHardwood Design Company is a Bryan, Texas manufacturer of premium handcrafted wide plank hardwood flooring and architectural wood products, operating since 1998. The company thoughtfully sources Northern White Oak, French Oak and Southern Pecan, then sawmills, cures, mills and hand-finishes every board in-house, delivering fully made-to-order floors, ceilings, cladding and millwork to architects, interior designers and custom homeowners across the United States. Learn more at .

Emma Sivess

Unlimited Content

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Hardwood Design Company Extends Its Handcrafted Wood From Floor to Ceiling for Whole-Home Interiors News Provided By Unlimited Content November 19, 2026, 18:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.