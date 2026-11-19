Special effects makeup artist Steve Neill in his studio with his half-scale USS Enterprise NCC-1701 (Lot 25) and Captain's Chair replica (Lot 24), both in the Dec. 5 auction.

Special effects makeup artist Steve Neill sculpts Spock ears, the work that began his Star Trek career on Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979). His original master molds for Spock's ears are Lot 16 in the Dec. 5 auction.

Steve Neill's 66-inch USS Enterprise NCC-1701, built at half the scale of the original 11-foot filming miniature, with lighted nacelles and impulse engines. Lot 25 in the Dec. 5 auction.

As Star Trek turns 60 and mourns two icons, franchise special effects makeup artist Steve Neill opens his private collection and reflects on the cast.

- Steve Neill, special effects makeup artist, Star Trek: The Motion PictureDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Steve Neill, the special effects makeup artist and model maker who made Leonard Nimoy's Spock ears for Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979), will auction his 66-inch USS Enterprise NCC-1701 and the original molds for Spock's ears on Saturday, Dec. 5, Direct Auctions USA announced. Live bidding opens at 10 a.m. PST.Neill still recalls the day Leonard Nimoy's shadow fell across his workbench. "I'll never forget that voice calling out, 'Are those my ears?'"The auction arrives as fans celebrate Star Trek's 60th anniversary while mourning two of its stars. Walter Koenig, the original Chekov, died Oct. 25 at 90. Sir Patrick Stewart, Captain Picard, died Oct. 28 at 86. Koenig appeared in both Star Trek films Neill worked on, The Motion Picture and The Undiscovered Country. Neill also worked on "Encounter at Farpoint," Stewart's first episode as Picard."I first met Walter in Fred Phillips' makeup room on the Paramount backlot, along with the rest of the original cast," Neill said. "Just about everyone is gone now. Of everything I've done in 50 years, Star Trek stands out as the best of the memories. I felt a bit lonely, but to quote Captain Kirk, 'I feel young.'"The original 11-foot Enterprise, seen in all 79 episodes of the original series, went to the Smithsonian in 1974 and will never be sold. The 33-inch pilot model, missing for decades before it resurfaced in 2024, now sits in the MIT Museum. Neill's Enterprise, scratch-built at exactly half the scale of the 11-foot original and twice the length of the pilot model, can be bought.Neill began building his Enterprise in 2010 and documented every step in "The Big E Story," a 47-part video series followed by model builders worldwide. FineScale Modeler featured the build in its May 2016 issue. The ship is lit throughout, with blinking running lights and spinning nacelle domes.It has remained in his studio ever since, and now, for the first time, it is offered for sale.Built twice, once for Adam SavageNeill's admirers include Adam Savage of MythBusters and Tested. Neill built two Moon-Watcher masks from Stanley Kubrick's 2001: A Space Odyssey, one for Savage and one for himself. Savage wore his at New York Comic Con in 2017 and called Neill "my friend and special-effects Swiss Army knife Steve Neill, who can apparently do anything." Neill's copy is in the sale (Lot 5).Where Spock's ears beginNeill's first job on Star Trek: The Motion Picture came from his friend Fred B. Phillips, the makeup artist behind Spock's ears on the original series. Phillips handed him a set of unused ears from the show to match. "They had to be exact, and they were," Neill said. When production fell behind, another artist sculpted his own version, and by the end of the film Spock wore one stubby ear and one correct one. Fans noticed, Neill said. His original master molds (Lot 16), faithful to the series originals, are in the sale, along with a pair of Spock ears with an original chevron (Lot 15).Seen in personJeff Schwarz, star of the reality series The Liquidator and owner of Direct Auctions in Canada, inspected the Enterprise in person ahead of the sale. "I've seen thousands of collections. This ship is even better in person. Star Trek collectors don't bid, they compete. With the right two in the room, this ship could clear six figures."Also in the collection.A screen-used Close Encounters of the Third Kind jumpsuit.A Laserblast laser rifle.Artist-built studio replicas and production-mold pieces from Battlestar Galactica, The Outer Limits, Werewolf of London and moreAbout Sports & Sci-Fi Icons AuctionThe Sports & Sci-Fi Icons Auction is a one-day online sale from Direct Auctions USA on Saturday, Dec. 5. The Steve Neill Collection: Sci-Fi and Film, with 27 lots, opens at 10 a.m. PST. About 400 sports lots follow at noon PST, including signed memorabilia from Babe Ruth, Mickey Mantle, Wayne Gretzky, Bobby Orr and Sidney Crosby. One registration covers both sessions.Bid now:Interviews and EPK.Steve Neill is available for interviews. Download the press kit, with high-resolution photos, the full lot list and the artist's biography:About Steve NeillSteve Neill is a legendary special effects makeup artist and model maker whose career spans five decades. Mentored by Francis Ford Coppola and given his start by Rick Baker, he also worked for makeup giants Fred B. Phillips and John Chambers. His credits include Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979), Star Trek: The Next Generation "Encounter at Farpoint" (1987), Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991), Ghostbusters (1984), Fright Night (1985) and Laserblast (1978). His studio is in Ventura, California.About Direct Auctions USADirect Auctions USA is a Dallas-based auction and liquidation company serving sellers nationwide and handling Hollywood sets, props and memorabilia. It has partnered with Jeff Schwarz, star of the hit cable series The Liquidator and owner of Direct Auctions in Canada.Media ContactChris WyattDirect Auctions USA(831) 521-6690...###

Chris Wyatt

Direct Auctions USA

+1 831-521-6690

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He Gave Spock His Ears. Now His 5.5-Foot Enterprise Heads to Auction at Direct Auctions USA News Provided By Direct Auctions November 19, 2026, 18:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Movie Industry, Retail, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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