A decade after LA's“Black Beverly Hills” joined the National Register of Historic Places, its top-selling team reflects on prices, preservation, and pride

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- On July 12, 2016, View Park was listed on the National Register of Historic Places, becoming the largest historic district in the United States recognized for its association with African American history. Ten years later, the change is measurable. According to MLS sales data cited by Ahead of the Curve Homes, the top-selling real estate team in View Park over that decade, the average sale price of a View Park home has risen from $867,412 in 2016 to $1,522,403 in 2026, an increase of approximately 76 percent.

The designation was never handed down from above. Residents founded the View Park Conservancy, hosted more than 25 community meetings, and funded the nomination themselves, with hundreds of neighbors contributing. Erica Lockhart, co-founder of Ahead of the Curve Homes and a View Park resident since 2003, attended many of those meetings and was regularly consulted by the organizers leading the effort.

“I remember feeling an incredible sense of pride, and honestly, a sense of finally,” Lockhart said.“It felt like the neighborhood was receiving the recognition it had long deserved.”

Before 2016, View Park was something of a hidden gem. Many people born and raised in Los Angeles did not know the neighborhood existed, according to Lockhart. The designation helped put View Park on the map at a moment when Metro rail service was expanding nearby and investment was arriving in surrounding neighborhoods, bringing restaurants and gathering places such as Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen and Jon & Vinny's to the area. Buyer inquiries and media coverage increased, and demand followed. Today, many View Park buyers arrive from Westside neighborhoods including Culver City, Mar Vista, Venice, Playa Vista, and Santa Monica, drawn by architecture, views, and outdoor space their budgets cannot reach closer to the coast.

The top of the market tells the same story. The four highest reported sales in View Park history have all surpassed $3 million, and Ahead of the Curve Homes represented the buyers on two of them: 3681 Fairland Boulevard, which sold for $3.1 million in 2022, and 4029 Kenway Avenue, which sold for $3.12 million that same year. From January 2016 through 2026, the team closed 49 View Park transactions totaling more than $69.6 million, representing the listing side on 33 of them, with an average of 35 days on market and an average sale-to-list ratio of 101.68 percent, per The MLS. By closed sales volume, that record makes Ahead of the Curve Homes the number one sales team in View Park for the decade.

What the designation actually means for owners remains widely misunderstood, Lockhart notes. The most common misconception is that historic status prevents changes to a home. In practice, the emphasis is on preserving the character of the neighborhood, with additional review generally applying to contributing homes, particularly for exterior work. Maintaining contributing status is voluntary, and owners who alter defining features may lose that status along with the benefits tied to it. Chief among those benefits is eligibility for the Mills Act, a state preservation incentive that Los Angeles County extended to its unincorporated areas, where View Park sits. The program involves a formal county application, a proposed ten-year work program, and a property inspection, in exchange for potential property tax savings. Several of the team's clients have used it, some reducing their property taxes by more than 40 percent.

That framework has shaped renovation decisions on the ground. Lockhart points to original wood windows as the classic example: owners of contributing homes weigh restoring them, or choosing historically consistent replacements, against simply installing vinyl. Many of her clients have chosen restoration, deciding the home's character was worth the investment.

“The biggest thing I've seen over the last decade is an even greater sense of pride of ownership,” Lockhart said.“People really value the history and character of these homes, and I've watched homeowners make very intentional decisions about restoring and preserving them. There's a real sense that we're not just homeowners here, we're stewards of a neighborhood with a very special history.”

One home on Mount Vernon Drive captures the arc. When Lockhart first sold it, the mid-century property, built in a U shape around a central pool, was a significant fixer offered at auction, held in the backyard before a crowd that included neighbors who came just to watch. Her client won the bidding, renovated the home, and years later leased and ultimately sold it through the team. The next owner was drawn to the home's history and its Mills Act tax savings, and when he was ready to move on, he returned to Ahead of the Curve Homes to sell, even though the team had not represented his purchase. Ahead of the Curve Homes has now been a part of several chapters of the same home's history, including selling it twice in the span of two and a half years.

That story sits inside a larger one. View Park has been home over the years to Ray Charles, Ike and Tina Turner, and author Bebe Moore Campbell, and its streets hold work by architects including Raphael Soriano, H. Roy Kelley, and Paul Williams & Associates, whose 1962 Dauterive residence stands on Mount Vernon Drive. Many homes purchased in the 1960s, 70s, and 80s still pass between generations rather than reaching the open market, and the team frequently works with families weighing whether to keep or sell an inherited home, conversations Ahead of the Curve Homes describes as being about each family's options rather than a transaction.

Looking to the next decade, the team expects View Park to keep evolving without losing what made it worth designating in the first place.

“More and more people from all over Los Angeles have continued to discover View Park over the past ten years, so demand has increased steadily along with prices,” said Lorin Ruttenberg, co-founder of Ahead of the Curve Homes.“It's very rewarding to introduce someone to a neighborhood that they end up falling in love with and calling home.”

A neighborhood guide to View Park-Windsor Hills is available at View Park-Windsor Hills Neighborhood Guide.

About Ahead of the Curve Homes

Ahead of the Curve Homes is a female owned and operated residential real estate team at Compass, founded by Erica Lockhart and Lorin Ruttenberg. With more than 40 years of combined experience and over 1,000 closed transactions, the team serves View Park, Baldwin Hills, Baldwin Vista, Leimert Park, Ladera Heights, and neighborhoods across the Westside of Los Angeles. The team has been recognized on the Wall Street Journal RealTrends America's Best list and as LA Magazine Real Estate All-Stars in 2025. Learn more at . Erica Lockhart DRE #01763313. Lorin Ruttenberg DRE #01309588. Compass is a licensed real estate broker (01991628) in the State of California and abides by Equal Housing Opportunity laws.

Contact

Ahead of the Curve Homes - Lockhart & Ruttenberg

9454 Wilshire Blvd. 4th Fl. Beverly Hills, CA 90212

424-354-4224

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View Park Home Values Rise 76% in the Decade Since Historic Designation, Ahead of the Curve Homes Reports News Provided By AI Search Masters November 19, 2026, 18:54 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Real Estate & Property Management



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