Farmer Boys Hospitality

Fresh, Never Frozen Beef Patties

The New Restaurant Brings Farmer Boys' Farm-Fresh Menu and Hospitality to the Goodyear Community

GOODYEAR, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Farmer Boys, the Southern California-based fast-casual restaurant brand known for its award-winning burgers, hand-chopped salads, specialty sandwiches and all-day breakfast, has officially opened its doors in Goodyear, Arizona. The opening brings Farmer Boys' Phoenix-area restaurant count to seven, with an eighth location scheduled to open shortly after the start of the new year. This milestone highlights the brand's continued expansion across Arizona, bringing its farm-fresh menu and signature hospitality to the growing Maricopa County community.“Goodyear was a natural choice for our next location because of its growth and strong sense of community,” said Joseph Sadek, a longtime Farmer Boys franchisee.“We've been excited to see the community's response to our opening, and we're proud to bring Farmer Boys' fresh, made-to-order food and genuine hospitality to local families. We look forward to becoming a neighborhood favorite for years to come.”Located at 14785 W. McDowell Road, the restaurant is open daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. and offers dine-in, drive-thru and online ordering. Guests can enjoy Farmer Boys favorites, including the Big Cheeseburger and the brand's No. 1 best-selling Farmer's Chopped Cobb Salad, alongside an extensive all-day breakfast menu featuring options such as the French Toast Platter and made-to-order omelets.“As we continue growing in Arizona, our goal isn't simply to open more restaurants. It's to introduce more communities to what makes Farmer Boys different,” said John Lucas, vice president of brand and franchise development for Farmer Boys.“For 45 years, we've built our reputation on freshly prepared meals, generous portions and the kind of hospitality that makes guests feel at home. That's exactly what we're bringing to Goodyear.”Farmer Boys continues to pursue franchise growth opportunities in new and existing markets. The Goodyear opening represents the latest milestone in the brand's ongoing expansion across California, Arizona, and Nevada.To discuss potential franchising opportunities with Farmer Boys, contact John Lucas, vice president of brand and franchise development, at... or visit .To learn more about Farmer Boys, view the menu, or find a location, visit and follow @FarmerBoysFood on Instagram and Facebook, and @FarmerBoys on X. Guests are also encouraged to download the Very Important Farmer (VIF) app to access exclusive offers, birthday rewards, and updates on new menu item launches. Farmer Boys' VIF app is available in the App Store and Google Play.About Farmer BoysFor 45 years, Farmer Boyshas established a reputation as the leading farm-to-table fast-casual restaurant chain serving award-winning burgers and all-day breakfast, stacked sandwiches, hand-chopped salads, and signature hand-breaded zucchini sticks and colossal onion ringsTM. With fresh produce delivered to each restaurant, Farmer Boys ensures the highest quality ingredients and the best possible flavor in every meal. Farmer Boys is annually recognized with 'Best Of' food awards, voted by consumers who value generous portions of farm fresh food at a fair price. The burger concept has also been recognized by notable industry publications, including being named #58 in 2026's Fast Casual Top 100 Movers & Shakers awards. Farmer Boys currently operates restaurants in California, Nevada, and Arizona and has supported children's hospitals and related charitable initiatives within these communities, raising more than $1.6 million to date.

Jennifer Morris

Ajenda Public Relations

+1 949-874-7374

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FARMER BOYS EXPANDS PHOENIX-AREA FOOTPRINT WITH SEVENTH LOCATION IN GOODYEAR News Provided By Ajenda Public Relations November 19, 2026, 18:55 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Food & Beverage Industry



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