(Left to Right) Tre'vell Anderson and Ray Love Jr.

(Left to Right) Tre'vell Anderson and Ray Love Jr.

Tre'vell Anderson and Ray Love Jr. celebrate Black takes on film and television as hosts of SEATED

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- FiftyLeven Media announced that its podcast SEATED won two awards at the 2026 Black Podcasting Awards. The podcast received Best Film and Television Podcast and Best New Video Podcast as honors.The Best Film and Television Podcast category honors an ongoing podcast that produces culturally resonant and accessible episodes with a focus on the film or television industries. The Best New Video Podcast category honors emerging video podcasts that successfully merge visual and audio production.The Black Podcasting Awards, a nonprofit organization, celebrates, spotlights and bolsters Black podcasts. The organization recognized 66 awards across it's 57 categories during its private 2026 Winners Reveal & Speeches event, which was held online this year. Winners are selected by the podcasting community, alongside the organization's VIP judging panel.SEATED is hosted by award-winning movie critic and journalist Tre'vell Anderson and entertainment media veteran Ray Love Jr. The show is a weekly video and audio podcast that unpacks mainstream cinema through an unapologetically Black lens, featuring staple segments like Fresh Out and Black Cinema Games."It is incredibly validating that our very first award recognition comes from an organization that shares our mission of celebrating Blackness," said Love, the show's host, creator and producer. "We set out to create a space specifically for Black movie lovers - a watering hole where our perspectives and our culture are the baseline, not an afterthought. To have the Black Podcasting Awards community and voting body recognize that effort means the world to us."Slayzhon and FiftyLeven Media produce the podcast, which previously peaked at No. 7 on Apple Podcasts' Film Reviews chart and reached No. 53 on its overall TV & Film chart. The podcast encourages audiences to discuss films and exchange thoughts and expand perspectives.ABOUT SEATEDHosted by movie critic Tre'vell Anderson and movie obsessive Ray Love Jr., SEATED aims to instigate the Black moviegoing experience through weekly conversations dissecting first-run films from the Black gaze. The show celebrates Black classics and faves with Black Cinema Games and uplift Black film critics with Black Critic Spotlight.LISTEN / WATCHSEATED: seatedshow | YouTube, Apple Podcasts, Spotify and all major platformsABOUT BLACK PODCASTING AWARDSThe Black Podcasting Awards (BPA) is a premier organization dedicated to honoring, uplifting, and celebrating the brilliant work of Black podcast creators globally. Founded to amplify underrepresented voices and champion audio excellence, the BPA recognizes outstanding achievements across a diverse range of genres, from arts and culture to civic engagement and audio fiction. Beyond its signature annual awards ceremony, the organization serves as a vital catalyst for the podcasting ecosystem, providing networking opportunities, professional development resources, and a platform for industry visibility. By spotlighting both emerging independent creators and established network talent, the Black Podcasting Awards is committed to shaping the future of digital media and ensuring that Black narratives remain at the forefront of global storytelling

Christopher A. Thompson

House of Heralds PR

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SEATED Wins Two Awards at the 2026 Black Podcasting Awards News Provided By House of Heralds PR November 19, 2026, 18:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Social Media



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