Antiseptic Medicinal Product Vitasept-SKO
(MENAFN- RCTT) Bobruisk Plant of Biotechnologies offers consumers the Antiseptic medicinal product "Vitasept-SKO" - a ready-to-use solution for external application under a manufacturing agreement, and is looking for partners to conclude a distribution services agreement. Description There are many manufacturers of ready-to-use antiseptic solutions on the global market. These products are effective against Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria, viruses, and fungi, and they also provide a prolonged (residual) effect.
Major global manufacturers of antiseptic solutions:
1. 3
- Country: USA
- Products: Antiseptic solutions for medical and household use, including formulations based on chlorhexidine and alcohols.
2. B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Country: Germany
- Products: Antiseptic solutions for surgery and wound care, such as "Prontosan" and povidone-iodine-based solutions.
3. Reckitt Benckiser Group
- Country: United Kingdom
- Products: Antiseptics for household and medical use, including "Dettol."
5. Sanofi
- Country: France
- Products: Antiseptic preparations, such as "Hexaspray" and solutions for skin treatment.
6. Johnson & Johnson
- Country: USA
- Products: Antiseptic treatment preparations, including alcohol- and iodine-based solutions.
"Vitasept-SKO" is a ready-to-use solution for external application. It provides an antiseptic effect, is active against Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria, viruses, and fungi, and offers a prolonged (residual) effect.
Composition: Chlorhexidine bigluconate – 5 g (in the form of a 20% chlorhexidine bigluconate solution); 72% ethyl alcohol ("Lux" grade) – up to 1000 ml. Indications for use of "Vitasept-SKO":
- hygienic and surgical hand disinfection for medical personnel; disinfection of surgical and injection sites on patients;
- disinfection of the antecubital area (inner elbow) in blood donors.
Shelf life: 3 years.
Packaging: 1000 ml polymer bottles (designed for use with elbow-operated dispensers); 500 ml polymer bottles; 100 ml glass or plastic bottles (available either with or without individual outer packaging).
Quantity per carton:
1 L - 15 units
0.5 L - 15 units
100 ml - 60 units
Delivery options:
- Via the manufacturer's transport: Delivery is available throughout Belarus.
- Self-pickup: Customers may collect their orders from our warehouse on weekdays between 8:30 and 16:00.
Product information can be found on the Bobruisk Plant of Biotechnologies website here. (Switch to English) Advantages and Innovations Terms of cooperation (sales): a supply agreement must be concluded with a legal entity or an individual entrepreneur that holds a license for pharmaceutical, medical, or veterinary activities (Article 24 of the Law of the Republic of Belarus dated July 20, 2006, No. 161-Z "On the Circulation of Medicinal Products"). Payments must be made via bank transfer between the accounts of the parties to the agreement.
Orders can be placed through the online store on the Bobruisk Plant of Biotechnologies website here. (Switch to English) Stage of development Already on the market Comments regarding stage of development Registration certificate No. 23/10/1769. Funding source Internal
IPR status Exclusive rights
Secret know-how
Sector group BioChemTech
Healthcare
Materials
Client information Type Industry 250-499 Year established 1936 NACE keywords C.20.59 - Manufacture of other chemical products n.e.c.
C.21.10 - Manufacture of basic pharmaceutical products
C.32.99 - Other manufacturing n.e.c.
M.72.11 - Research and experimental development on biotechnology
M.74.90 - Other professional, scientific and technical activities n.e.c.
Turnover (in EUR) 10-20M Already engaged in transnational cooperation Yes Additional comments Open Joint-Stock Company "Bobruisk Plant of Biotechnologies" is the pioneer of the microbiological industry in the Republic of Belarus.
Long-standing, close collaboration with scientists from various research institutes has enabled the implementation of numerous initiatives-improving and automating the hydrolysis process, refining the cultivation and drying technologies for fodder yeast, enhancing the quality of carbon dioxide, and facilitating the development and production of entirely new products.
Through our partnership, we offer the following advantages:
1. High-Quality Products: Our plant manufactures biotechnological products that meet rigorous quality standards. We ensure that every product undergoes strict quality control at every stage of the production process.
2. Flexible Pricing Policy: We offer competitive terms and flexible pricing, designed to help you increase your profit margins when working with us.
3. Marketing and Promotional Support: Our partners receive professional marketing and promotional assistance to help them market our products, including the provision of advertising materials and support for participation in trade shows and promotional campaigns.
4. Exclusive Terms: For key partners, we offer exclusive terms of cooperation, including special pricing and priority access to new product releases.
5. Logistics Support: We provide efficient logistics and prompt delivery of our products anywhere in the world, ensuring that shipments arrive safely and on time.
Official website of the Bobruisk Plant of Biotechnologies. Certification standards Since January 2004, the enterprise has had a quality management system in place that complies with the requirements of STB ISO 9001-2001, and since December 2005, it has also operated an environmental management system that meets the requirements of STB ISO 14001-2005. Languages spoken English
Russian
Information about partnership Type of partnership considered Distribution services agreement
Manufacturing agreement
Type and role of partner sought Consumers interested in purchasing the antiseptic medicinal product "Vitasept-SKO"-a ready-to-use solution for external application under a manufacturing agreement.
Partners interested in purchasing the antiseptic medicinal product "Vitasept-SKO"-a ready-to-use solution for external application under a distribution services agreement. Type and size of partner sought > 500
251-500
SME 51-250
SME 11-50
SME <= 10
R&D Institution
University
Sole proprietor
Major global manufacturers of antiseptic solutions:
1. 3
- Country: USA
- Products: Antiseptic solutions for medical and household use, including formulations based on chlorhexidine and alcohols.
2. B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Country: Germany
- Products: Antiseptic solutions for surgery and wound care, such as "Prontosan" and povidone-iodine-based solutions.
3. Reckitt Benckiser Group
- Country: United Kingdom
- Products: Antiseptics for household and medical use, including "Dettol."
5. Sanofi
- Country: France
- Products: Antiseptic preparations, such as "Hexaspray" and solutions for skin treatment.
6. Johnson & Johnson
- Country: USA
- Products: Antiseptic treatment preparations, including alcohol- and iodine-based solutions.
"Vitasept-SKO" is a ready-to-use solution for external application. It provides an antiseptic effect, is active against Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria, viruses, and fungi, and offers a prolonged (residual) effect.
Composition: Chlorhexidine bigluconate – 5 g (in the form of a 20% chlorhexidine bigluconate solution); 72% ethyl alcohol ("Lux" grade) – up to 1000 ml. Indications for use of "Vitasept-SKO":
- hygienic and surgical hand disinfection for medical personnel; disinfection of surgical and injection sites on patients;
- disinfection of the antecubital area (inner elbow) in blood donors.
Shelf life: 3 years.
Packaging: 1000 ml polymer bottles (designed for use with elbow-operated dispensers); 500 ml polymer bottles; 100 ml glass or plastic bottles (available either with or without individual outer packaging).
Quantity per carton:
1 L - 15 units
0.5 L - 15 units
100 ml - 60 units
Delivery options:
- Via the manufacturer's transport: Delivery is available throughout Belarus.
- Self-pickup: Customers may collect their orders from our warehouse on weekdays between 8:30 and 16:00.
Product information can be found on the Bobruisk Plant of Biotechnologies website here. (Switch to English) Advantages and Innovations Terms of cooperation (sales): a supply agreement must be concluded with a legal entity or an individual entrepreneur that holds a license for pharmaceutical, medical, or veterinary activities (Article 24 of the Law of the Republic of Belarus dated July 20, 2006, No. 161-Z "On the Circulation of Medicinal Products"). Payments must be made via bank transfer between the accounts of the parties to the agreement.
Orders can be placed through the online store on the Bobruisk Plant of Biotechnologies website here. (Switch to English) Stage of development Already on the market Comments regarding stage of development Registration certificate No. 23/10/1769. Funding source Internal
IPR status Exclusive rights
Secret know-how
Sector group BioChemTech
Healthcare
Materials
Client information Type Industry 250-499 Year established 1936 NACE keywords C.20.59 - Manufacture of other chemical products n.e.c.
C.21.10 - Manufacture of basic pharmaceutical products
C.32.99 - Other manufacturing n.e.c.
M.72.11 - Research and experimental development on biotechnology
M.74.90 - Other professional, scientific and technical activities n.e.c.
Turnover (in EUR) 10-20M Already engaged in transnational cooperation Yes Additional comments Open Joint-Stock Company "Bobruisk Plant of Biotechnologies" is the pioneer of the microbiological industry in the Republic of Belarus.
Long-standing, close collaboration with scientists from various research institutes has enabled the implementation of numerous initiatives-improving and automating the hydrolysis process, refining the cultivation and drying technologies for fodder yeast, enhancing the quality of carbon dioxide, and facilitating the development and production of entirely new products.
Through our partnership, we offer the following advantages:
1. High-Quality Products: Our plant manufactures biotechnological products that meet rigorous quality standards. We ensure that every product undergoes strict quality control at every stage of the production process.
2. Flexible Pricing Policy: We offer competitive terms and flexible pricing, designed to help you increase your profit margins when working with us.
3. Marketing and Promotional Support: Our partners receive professional marketing and promotional assistance to help them market our products, including the provision of advertising materials and support for participation in trade shows and promotional campaigns.
4. Exclusive Terms: For key partners, we offer exclusive terms of cooperation, including special pricing and priority access to new product releases.
5. Logistics Support: We provide efficient logistics and prompt delivery of our products anywhere in the world, ensuring that shipments arrive safely and on time.
Official website of the Bobruisk Plant of Biotechnologies. Certification standards Since January 2004, the enterprise has had a quality management system in place that complies with the requirements of STB ISO 9001-2001, and since December 2005, it has also operated an environmental management system that meets the requirements of STB ISO 14001-2005. Languages spoken English
Russian
Information about partnership Type of partnership considered Distribution services agreement
Manufacturing agreement
Type and role of partner sought Consumers interested in purchasing the antiseptic medicinal product "Vitasept-SKO"-a ready-to-use solution for external application under a manufacturing agreement.
Partners interested in purchasing the antiseptic medicinal product "Vitasept-SKO"-a ready-to-use solution for external application under a distribution services agreement. Type and size of partner sought > 500
251-500
SME 51-250
SME 11-50
SME <= 10
R&D Institution
University
Sole proprietor
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