Ethanol 70% - An Antiseptic Solution For External Use
(MENAFN- RCTT) Bobruisk Plant of Biotechnologies offers consumers "Ethanol 70%" - an antiseptic solution for external use under a manufacturing agreement, and is looking for partners to conclude a distribution services agreement. Description There are many manufacturers of antiseptic solutions on the global market that are active against Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria, viruses (including parenteral hepatitis viruses), and fungi of the genus *Candida*.
Major global manufacturers of antiseptic solutions:
1. B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Country: Germany
- Products: Antiseptic solutions based on povidone-iodine and alcohols, such as "Prontosan," used for treating skin, wounds, and surgical sites.
2. Schülke & Mayr GmbH
- Country: Germany
- Products: "Octenisept" and other antiseptics effective against bacteria, viruses, and fungi, including *Candida* species.
3. Ecolab
- Country: USA
- Products: Medical antiseptics and disinfectant solutions for treating skin and surgical sites, active against a wide range of pathogens.
4. Reckitt Benckiser Group
- Country: United Kingdom
- Products: "Dettol" - an antiseptic solution for external use, effective against bacteria, viruses, and fungi.
5. Sanofi
- Country: France
- Products: Antiseptics for medical use, including solutions for treating skin and wounds, active against fungi of the genus *Candida*.
6. Johnson & Johnso
- Country: USA
- Products: Antiseptic solutions for external use, including alcohol-based and iodine-containing preparations.
"Ethanol 70%" is an antiseptic solution for external use; it is active against Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria, viruses (including parenteral hepatitis viruses), and fungi of the genus *Candida*. "Ethanol 70%," manufactured by the Bobruisk Biotechnology Plant, is an antimicrobial agent that exerts an antiseptic effect when applied topically (by denaturing the proteins of microorganisms). The primary mechanisms by which it destroys microbial cells include structural disruption, enzymatic interference, and membrane attack.
Antiseptic activity increases with higher ethanol concentrations. A 70% solution is used for skin disinfection; it penetrates the deeper layers of the epidermis more effectively than a 95% solution, which tends to have a "tanning" (astringent/hardening) effect on the skin and mucous membranes. The irritating effect of ethanol is closely linked to its ability to dissolve readily in lipids and penetrate rapidly into the deeper layers of the skin.
Composition: 100 ml of the solution contains 100 ml of the active ingredient-ethyl alcohol (70%).
Indications for the use of "Ethanol 70%" solution:
- Topical treatment of inflammatory skin conditions of an infectious nature;
- Use as an irritant/counter-irritant (for rubs and compresses);
- Antiseptic treatment of the hands of medical personnel;
- Antiseptic preparation of the skin at injection sites;
- Antiseptic treatment of superficial skin injuries, such as scratches, abrasions, and insect bites.
Shelf life: 3 years.
Packaging: 1000 ml polymer bottles (designed for use with elbow-operated dispensers); 500 ml polymer bottles; 100 ml glass or plastic bottles (available with or without individual outer packaging).
Quantity per carton:
1 L – 15 units
0.5 L – 15 units 100 ml – 60 units per pack.
Product information is available on the Bobruisk Plant of Biotechnologies website here. (Switch to English) Advantages and Innovations Terms of cooperation (sales):
execution of a supply agreement with a legal entity or an individual entrepreneur holding a license for pharmaceutical, medical, or veterinary activities (Article 24 of the Law of the Republic of Belarus dated July 20, 2006, No. 161-Z "On the Circulation of Medicinal Products");
non-cash payment via bank transfer from the accounts of the parties to the agreement.
Orders can be placed in the online store on the Bobruisk Plant of Biotechnologies website here. (Switch to English) Stage of development Already on the market Comments regarding stage of development Registration Certificate No. 23/06/1643 Funding source Internal
IPR status Exclusive rights
Secret know-how
Sector group BioChemTech
Healthcare
Materials
Client information Type Industry 250-499 Year established 1936 NACE keywords C.20.59 - Manufacture of other chemical products n.e.c.
C.21.10 - Manufacture of basic pharmaceutical products
C.32.99 - Other manufacturing n.e.c.
M.72.11 - Research and experimental development on biotechnology
M.74.90 - Other professional, scientific and technical activities n.e.c.
Turnover (in EUR) 10-20M Already engaged in transnational cooperation Yes Additional comments Open Joint-Stock Company "Bobruisk Plant of Biotechnologies" is the pioneer of the microbiological industry in the Republic of Belarus.
Long-standing, close collaboration with scientists from various research institutes has enabled the implementation of numerous initiatives-improving and automating the hydrolysis process, refining the cultivation and drying technologies for fodder yeast, enhancing the quality of carbon dioxide, and facilitating the development and production of entirely new products.
Through our partnership, we offer the following advantages:
1. High-Quality Products: Our plant manufactures biotechnological products that meet rigorous quality standards. We ensure that every product undergoes strict quality control at every stage of the production process.
2. Flexible Pricing Policy: We offer competitive terms and flexible pricing, designed to help you increase your profit margins when working with us.
3. Marketing and Promotional Support: Our partners receive professional marketing and promotional assistance to help them market our products, including the provision of advertising materials and support for participation in trade shows and promotional campaigns.
4. Exclusive Terms: For key partners, we offer exclusive terms of cooperation, including special pricing and priority access to new product releases.
5. Logistics Support: We provide efficient logistics and prompt delivery of our products anywhere in the world, ensuring that shipments arrive safely and on time.
Official website of the Bobruisk Plant of Biotechnologies. Certification standards Since January 2004, the enterprise has had a quality management system in place that complies with the requirements of STB ISO 9001-2001, and since December 2005, it has also operated an environmental management system that meets the requirements of STB ISO 14001-2005. Languages spoken English
Russian
Information about partnership Type of partnership considered Distribution services agreement
Manufacturing agreement
Type and role of partner sought Consumers interested in purchasing "Ethanol 70%" - an antiseptic solution for external use under a manufacturing agreement.
Partners interested in purchasing "Ethanol 70%" - an antiseptic solution for external use under a distribution services agreement. Type and size of partner sought > 500
251-500
SME 51-250
SME 11-50
SME <= 10
R&D Institution
University
Sole proprietor
Major global manufacturers of antiseptic solutions:
1. B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Country: Germany
- Products: Antiseptic solutions based on povidone-iodine and alcohols, such as "Prontosan," used for treating skin, wounds, and surgical sites.
2. Schülke & Mayr GmbH
- Country: Germany
- Products: "Octenisept" and other antiseptics effective against bacteria, viruses, and fungi, including *Candida* species.
3. Ecolab
- Country: USA
- Products: Medical antiseptics and disinfectant solutions for treating skin and surgical sites, active against a wide range of pathogens.
4. Reckitt Benckiser Group
- Country: United Kingdom
- Products: "Dettol" - an antiseptic solution for external use, effective against bacteria, viruses, and fungi.
5. Sanofi
- Country: France
- Products: Antiseptics for medical use, including solutions for treating skin and wounds, active against fungi of the genus *Candida*.
6. Johnson & Johnso
- Country: USA
- Products: Antiseptic solutions for external use, including alcohol-based and iodine-containing preparations.
"Ethanol 70%" is an antiseptic solution for external use; it is active against Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria, viruses (including parenteral hepatitis viruses), and fungi of the genus *Candida*. "Ethanol 70%," manufactured by the Bobruisk Biotechnology Plant, is an antimicrobial agent that exerts an antiseptic effect when applied topically (by denaturing the proteins of microorganisms). The primary mechanisms by which it destroys microbial cells include structural disruption, enzymatic interference, and membrane attack.
Antiseptic activity increases with higher ethanol concentrations. A 70% solution is used for skin disinfection; it penetrates the deeper layers of the epidermis more effectively than a 95% solution, which tends to have a "tanning" (astringent/hardening) effect on the skin and mucous membranes. The irritating effect of ethanol is closely linked to its ability to dissolve readily in lipids and penetrate rapidly into the deeper layers of the skin.
Composition: 100 ml of the solution contains 100 ml of the active ingredient-ethyl alcohol (70%).
Indications for the use of "Ethanol 70%" solution:
- Topical treatment of inflammatory skin conditions of an infectious nature;
- Use as an irritant/counter-irritant (for rubs and compresses);
- Antiseptic treatment of the hands of medical personnel;
- Antiseptic preparation of the skin at injection sites;
- Antiseptic treatment of superficial skin injuries, such as scratches, abrasions, and insect bites.
Shelf life: 3 years.
Packaging: 1000 ml polymer bottles (designed for use with elbow-operated dispensers); 500 ml polymer bottles; 100 ml glass or plastic bottles (available with or without individual outer packaging).
Quantity per carton:
1 L – 15 units
0.5 L – 15 units 100 ml – 60 units per pack.
Product information is available on the Bobruisk Plant of Biotechnologies website here. (Switch to English) Advantages and Innovations Terms of cooperation (sales):
execution of a supply agreement with a legal entity or an individual entrepreneur holding a license for pharmaceutical, medical, or veterinary activities (Article 24 of the Law of the Republic of Belarus dated July 20, 2006, No. 161-Z "On the Circulation of Medicinal Products");
non-cash payment via bank transfer from the accounts of the parties to the agreement.
Orders can be placed in the online store on the Bobruisk Plant of Biotechnologies website here. (Switch to English) Stage of development Already on the market Comments regarding stage of development Registration Certificate No. 23/06/1643 Funding source Internal
IPR status Exclusive rights
Secret know-how
Sector group BioChemTech
Healthcare
Materials
Client information Type Industry 250-499 Year established 1936 NACE keywords C.20.59 - Manufacture of other chemical products n.e.c.
C.21.10 - Manufacture of basic pharmaceutical products
C.32.99 - Other manufacturing n.e.c.
M.72.11 - Research and experimental development on biotechnology
M.74.90 - Other professional, scientific and technical activities n.e.c.
Turnover (in EUR) 10-20M Already engaged in transnational cooperation Yes Additional comments Open Joint-Stock Company "Bobruisk Plant of Biotechnologies" is the pioneer of the microbiological industry in the Republic of Belarus.
Long-standing, close collaboration with scientists from various research institutes has enabled the implementation of numerous initiatives-improving and automating the hydrolysis process, refining the cultivation and drying technologies for fodder yeast, enhancing the quality of carbon dioxide, and facilitating the development and production of entirely new products.
Through our partnership, we offer the following advantages:
1. High-Quality Products: Our plant manufactures biotechnological products that meet rigorous quality standards. We ensure that every product undergoes strict quality control at every stage of the production process.
2. Flexible Pricing Policy: We offer competitive terms and flexible pricing, designed to help you increase your profit margins when working with us.
3. Marketing and Promotional Support: Our partners receive professional marketing and promotional assistance to help them market our products, including the provision of advertising materials and support for participation in trade shows and promotional campaigns.
4. Exclusive Terms: For key partners, we offer exclusive terms of cooperation, including special pricing and priority access to new product releases.
5. Logistics Support: We provide efficient logistics and prompt delivery of our products anywhere in the world, ensuring that shipments arrive safely and on time.
Official website of the Bobruisk Plant of Biotechnologies. Certification standards Since January 2004, the enterprise has had a quality management system in place that complies with the requirements of STB ISO 9001-2001, and since December 2005, it has also operated an environmental management system that meets the requirements of STB ISO 14001-2005. Languages spoken English
Russian
Information about partnership Type of partnership considered Distribution services agreement
Manufacturing agreement
Type and role of partner sought Consumers interested in purchasing "Ethanol 70%" - an antiseptic solution for external use under a manufacturing agreement.
Partners interested in purchasing "Ethanol 70%" - an antiseptic solution for external use under a distribution services agreement. Type and size of partner sought > 500
251-500
SME 51-250
SME 11-50
SME <= 10
R&D Institution
University
Sole proprietor
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