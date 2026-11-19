Krugozor -20°C PREMIUM Windshield Washer Fluid, 4.3 L
(MENAFN- RCTT) Bobruisk Plant of Biotechnologies offers consumers "Krugozor -20°C" PREMIUM windshield washer fluid (4.3 L) under a manufacturing agreement and is looking for partners to conclude a distribution services agreement. Description Automotive windshield washer fluids-especially winter-grade formulas designed for use in sub-zero temperatures-are manufactured by many companies worldwide.
Major global manufacturers of windshield washer fluids:
1. Prestone
- Country: USA
- Products: Winter and summer windshield washer fluids resistant to low temperatures.
2. Sonax
- Country: Germany
- Products: High-quality winter and summer windshield washer fluids, including concentrates.
3. Liqui Moly
- Country: Germany
- Products: Winter and summer windshield washer fluids that resist freezing, formulated with additives to remove ice and grime.
4. Kärcher
- Country: Germany
- Products: Glass-cleaning solutions, including winter-grade windshield washer fluids.
5. Motul
- Country: France
- Products: Winter and summer windshield washer fluids resistant to low temperatures.
6. Holts
- Country: United Kingdom
- Products: Winter windshield washer fluids designed to effectively remove dirt, road salt, and ice.
"Krugozor Minus 20°C" PREMIUM is a winter windshield washer fluid, ready for use at temperatures down to -20°C. It effectively removes dirt, road salt, ice, and insect residue from windshields and headlights.
Produced by the Bobruisk Biotechnology Plant, "Krugozor Minus 20°C" PREMIUM is formulated using ethyl alcohol; it contains no methanol and is safe for both human health and the environment. Features:
- Designed for cleaning vehicle windshields-removing dirt, dust, road salt and grime, insect residue, and ice in sub-zero temperatures to improve visibility;
- Neutral toward vehicle paintwork, rubber components, and plastic parts;
- Leaves no streaks, residue, or iridescent films;
- Contains no added isopropyl or methyl alcohols;
- Comes in a convenient, durable canister;
- Safe for the driver, passengers, and the environment.
Ingredients: Ethyl alcohol, dye, potable water, ethylene glycol, surfactants, diethyl phthalate or Bitrex, fragrance.
Shelf life: 3 years from the date of manufacture.
Packaging: 4.3 L HDPE canister.
Product information is available on the Bobruisk Plant of Biotechnologies website here. Advantages and Innovations Delivery terms:
Via company transport. Products can be delivered throughout Belarus.
Self-pickup from the factory warehouse. You may collect your order in person from the warehouse on weekdays between 8:30 and 16:00.
Manufactured according to formulas in compliance with STB 1460-2004.
Orders can be placed via the online store on the Bobruisk Plant of Biotechnologies website here. (Switch to English) Stage of development Already on the market Comments regarding stage of development RC BY 700068910.037-2010 "Krugozor -20°C" windshield washer fluid Funding source Internal
IPR status Exclusive rights
Secret know-how
Sector group BioChemTech
Materials
Mobility
Client information Type Industry 250-499 Year established 1936 NACE keywords C.20.59 - Manufacture of other chemical products n.e.c.
C.21.10 - Manufacture of basic pharmaceutical products
C.32.99 - Other manufacturing n.e.c.
M.72.11 - Research and experimental development on biotechnology
M.74.90 - Other professional, scientific and technical activities n.e.c.
Turnover (in EUR) 10-20M Already engaged in transnational cooperation Yes Additional comments Open Joint-Stock Company "Bobruisk Plant of Biotechnologies" is the pioneer of the microbiological industry in the Republic of Belarus.
Long-standing, close collaboration with scientists from various research institutes has enabled the implementation of numerous initiatives-improving and automating the hydrolysis process, refining the cultivation and drying technologies for fodder yeast, enhancing the quality of carbon dioxide, and facilitating the development and production of entirely new products.
Through our partnership, we offer the following advantages:
1. High-Quality Products: Our plant manufactures biotechnological products that meet rigorous quality standards. We ensure that every product undergoes strict quality control at every stage of the production process.
2. Flexible Pricing Policy: We offer competitive terms and flexible pricing, designed to help you increase your profit margins when working with us.
3. Marketing and Promotional Support: Our partners receive professional marketing and promotional assistance to help them market our products, including the provision of advertising materials and support for participation in trade shows and promotional campaigns.
4. Exclusive Terms: For key partners, we offer exclusive terms of cooperation, including special pricing and priority access to new product releases.
5. Logistics Support: We provide efficient logistics and prompt delivery of our products anywhere in the world, ensuring that shipments arrive safely and on time.
Official website of the Bobruisk Plant of Biotechnologies. Certification standards Since January 2004, the enterprise has had a quality management system in place that complies with the requirements of STB ISO 9001-2001, and since December 2005, it has also operated an environmental management system that meets the requirements of STB ISO 14001-2005. Languages spoken English
Russian
Information about partnership Type of partnership considered Distribution services agreement
Manufacturing agreement
Type and role of partner sought Consumers interested in purchasing "Krugozor -20°C" PREMIUM windshield washer fluid (4.3 L) under a manufacturing agreement.
Partners interested in purchasing "Krugozor -20°C" PREMIUM windshield washer fluid (4.3 L) under a distribution services agreement. Type and size of partner sought > 500
251-500
SME 51-250
SME 11-50
SME <= 10
R&D Institution
University
Sole proprietor
Major global manufacturers of windshield washer fluids:
1. Prestone
- Country: USA
- Products: Winter and summer windshield washer fluids resistant to low temperatures.
2. Sonax
- Country: Germany
- Products: High-quality winter and summer windshield washer fluids, including concentrates.
3. Liqui Moly
- Country: Germany
- Products: Winter and summer windshield washer fluids that resist freezing, formulated with additives to remove ice and grime.
4. Kärcher
- Country: Germany
- Products: Glass-cleaning solutions, including winter-grade windshield washer fluids.
5. Motul
- Country: France
- Products: Winter and summer windshield washer fluids resistant to low temperatures.
6. Holts
- Country: United Kingdom
- Products: Winter windshield washer fluids designed to effectively remove dirt, road salt, and ice.
"Krugozor Minus 20°C" PREMIUM is a winter windshield washer fluid, ready for use at temperatures down to -20°C. It effectively removes dirt, road salt, ice, and insect residue from windshields and headlights.
Produced by the Bobruisk Biotechnology Plant, "Krugozor Minus 20°C" PREMIUM is formulated using ethyl alcohol; it contains no methanol and is safe for both human health and the environment. Features:
- Designed for cleaning vehicle windshields-removing dirt, dust, road salt and grime, insect residue, and ice in sub-zero temperatures to improve visibility;
- Neutral toward vehicle paintwork, rubber components, and plastic parts;
- Leaves no streaks, residue, or iridescent films;
- Contains no added isopropyl or methyl alcohols;
- Comes in a convenient, durable canister;
- Safe for the driver, passengers, and the environment.
Ingredients: Ethyl alcohol, dye, potable water, ethylene glycol, surfactants, diethyl phthalate or Bitrex, fragrance.
Shelf life: 3 years from the date of manufacture.
Packaging: 4.3 L HDPE canister.
Product information is available on the Bobruisk Plant of Biotechnologies website here. Advantages and Innovations Delivery terms:
Via company transport. Products can be delivered throughout Belarus.
Self-pickup from the factory warehouse. You may collect your order in person from the warehouse on weekdays between 8:30 and 16:00.
Manufactured according to formulas in compliance with STB 1460-2004.
Orders can be placed via the online store on the Bobruisk Plant of Biotechnologies website here. (Switch to English) Stage of development Already on the market Comments regarding stage of development RC BY 700068910.037-2010 "Krugozor -20°C" windshield washer fluid Funding source Internal
IPR status Exclusive rights
Secret know-how
Sector group BioChemTech
Materials
Mobility
Client information Type Industry 250-499 Year established 1936 NACE keywords C.20.59 - Manufacture of other chemical products n.e.c.
C.21.10 - Manufacture of basic pharmaceutical products
C.32.99 - Other manufacturing n.e.c.
M.72.11 - Research and experimental development on biotechnology
M.74.90 - Other professional, scientific and technical activities n.e.c.
Turnover (in EUR) 10-20M Already engaged in transnational cooperation Yes Additional comments Open Joint-Stock Company "Bobruisk Plant of Biotechnologies" is the pioneer of the microbiological industry in the Republic of Belarus.
Long-standing, close collaboration with scientists from various research institutes has enabled the implementation of numerous initiatives-improving and automating the hydrolysis process, refining the cultivation and drying technologies for fodder yeast, enhancing the quality of carbon dioxide, and facilitating the development and production of entirely new products.
Through our partnership, we offer the following advantages:
1. High-Quality Products: Our plant manufactures biotechnological products that meet rigorous quality standards. We ensure that every product undergoes strict quality control at every stage of the production process.
2. Flexible Pricing Policy: We offer competitive terms and flexible pricing, designed to help you increase your profit margins when working with us.
3. Marketing and Promotional Support: Our partners receive professional marketing and promotional assistance to help them market our products, including the provision of advertising materials and support for participation in trade shows and promotional campaigns.
4. Exclusive Terms: For key partners, we offer exclusive terms of cooperation, including special pricing and priority access to new product releases.
5. Logistics Support: We provide efficient logistics and prompt delivery of our products anywhere in the world, ensuring that shipments arrive safely and on time.
Official website of the Bobruisk Plant of Biotechnologies. Certification standards Since January 2004, the enterprise has had a quality management system in place that complies with the requirements of STB ISO 9001-2001, and since December 2005, it has also operated an environmental management system that meets the requirements of STB ISO 14001-2005. Languages spoken English
Russian
Information about partnership Type of partnership considered Distribution services agreement
Manufacturing agreement
Type and role of partner sought Consumers interested in purchasing "Krugozor -20°C" PREMIUM windshield washer fluid (4.3 L) under a manufacturing agreement.
Partners interested in purchasing "Krugozor -20°C" PREMIUM windshield washer fluid (4.3 L) under a distribution services agreement. Type and size of partner sought > 500
251-500
SME 51-250
SME 11-50
SME <= 10
R&D Institution
University
Sole proprietor
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