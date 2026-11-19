Krugozor Car Shampoo For Touchless Vehicle Washing
(MENAFN- RCTT) Bobruisk Plant of Biotechnologies offers consumers "Krugozor" touchless car wash shampoo under a manufacturing agreement and is looking for partners to conclude a distribution services agreement. Description The world's leading manufacturers of car shampoos and active foam agents for touchless washing (pre-wash) are primarily concentrated in Europe, the United States, South Korea, and Russia.
1. Koch-Chemie, Germany
Professional detailing and car wash products (Active Foam, Green Star, and Vorreiniger B series).
2. Kärcher, Germany
Chemical agents for high-pressure washers and gantry (portal) car wash systems (Ultra Foam Cleaner and RM series).
3. ATAS, Italy. Concentrated touchless cleaning agents for passenger and commercial vehicles (Dimer, Autobella).
4. Chemical Guys, USA
Detailing products and high-foaming agents designed for use with foam cannons (Honeydew Snow Foam, Tough Mudder).
5. ARPRO, South Korea.
Innovative products for detailing and touchless cleaning (Lift Snow Foam, Reset).
6. Kenotek, Belgium Industrial-grade automotive chemicals for tunnel and gantry car washes, as well as self-service car wash facilities (Cargo 4100 Forté, Globex).
7. GraSS, Russia. A major manufacturer of automotive chemicals for self-service car washes and consumer use (Active Foam product line).
Regional product characteristics:
. European manufacturers (Germany, Italy, Belgium). Focused on strict environmental standards (surfactant biodegradability) and industrial applications for both automatic and manual car wash facilities.
. American brands. Emphasize the creation of thick, dense foam ("snow foam") with a neutral pH, designed for use with foam generators in personal vehicle care and professional detailing studios.
. South Korean companies. They specialize in gentle formulas that effectively remove road film without damaging quartz or ceramic protective coatings.
. Russian manufacturers. They are leaders in the segment of highly alkaline concentrates, adapted for harsh road chemicals and hard water.
"Krugozor" car shampoo, produced by the Bobruisk Biotechnology Plant, is a highly effective car shampoo designed specifically for touchless washing.
Features:
Effectively removes dirt, dust, road chemicals, and other contaminants without the need for mechanical contact with the vehicle's paintwork.
Gives the car body a deep, mirror-like shine, highlighting its pristine appearance.
A specially developed formula cleans gently without damaging the paintwork, plastic, or rubber components.
The shampoo rinses off easily and completely with water, leaving no streaks.
Before use, dilute the car shampoo with water:
- for a foam lance (foam kit): 1:8 to 1:10;
- for a foam generator: 1:80 to 1:100;
- for an automatic dosing system: dilute according to the washing equipment manufacturer's instructions. Remove loose dirt with a high-pressure water stream. Apply the foam solution to the car body, working from the bottom up. Let it sit for a few minutes, then rinse the cleaned surface with clean water. The car shampoo can be used in both summer and winter.
Precautions: Wear safety goggles and rubber gloves when handling the product. If it comes into contact with your skin, wash it off with plenty of cold water. If it gets into your eyes, rinse them thoroughly with water and seek medical attention if necessary. Ingredients: drinking water, anionic surfactants, sodium hydroxide, phosphonates, non-ionic surfactants, Trilon B (EDTA).
Shelf life: 36 months from the date of manufacture.
Packaging: 1 L HDPE (high-density polyethylene) jug.
Quantity per box: 15 units (1 L each).
Product information is available on the Bobruisk Plant of Biotechnologies website here. (Switch to English) Advantages and Innovations Via company transport. Products can be delivered throughout Belarus.
Self-pickup from our warehouse. You may collect your order in person from our warehouse on weekdays between 8:30 and 16:00.
Orders can be placed via the online store on theBobruisk Plant of Biotechnologies website here. (Switch to English) Stage of development Already on the market Comments regarding stage of development TU BY 700068910.073-2025
RC BY 700068910.102-2025 Funding source Internal
IPR status Exclusive rights
Secret know-how
Sector group BioChemTech
Materials
Mobility
Client information Type Industry 250-499 Year established 1936 NACE keywords C.20.59 - Manufacture of other chemical products n.e.c.
C.21.10 - Manufacture of basic pharmaceutical products
C.32.99 - Other manufacturing n.e.c.
M.72.11 - Research and experimental development on biotechnology
M.74.90 - Other professional, scientific and technical activities n.e.c.
Turnover (in EUR) 10-20M Already engaged in transnational cooperation Yes Additional comments Open Joint-Stock Company "Bobruisk Plant of Biotechnologies" is the pioneer of the microbiological industry in the Republic of Belarus.
Long-standing, close collaboration with scientists from various research institutes has enabled the implementation of numerous initiatives-improving and automating the hydrolysis process, refining the cultivation and drying technologies for fodder yeast, enhancing the quality of carbon dioxide, and facilitating the development and production of entirely new products.
Through our partnership, we offer the following advantages:
1. High-Quality Products: Our plant manufactures biotechnological products that meet rigorous quality standards. We ensure that every product undergoes strict quality control at every stage of the production process.
2. Flexible Pricing Policy: We offer competitive terms and flexible pricing, designed to help you increase your profit margins when working with us.
3. Marketing and Promotional Support: Our partners receive professional marketing and promotional assistance to help them market our products, including the provision of advertising materials and support for participation in trade shows and promotional campaigns.
4. Exclusive Terms: For key partners, we offer exclusive terms of cooperation, including special pricing and priority access to new product releases.
5. Logistics Support: We provide efficient logistics and prompt delivery of our products anywhere in the world, ensuring that shipments arrive safely and on time.
Official website of the Bobruisk Plant of Biotechnologies. Certification standards Since January 2004, the enterprise has had a quality management system in place that complies with the requirements of STB ISO 9001-2001, and since December 2005, it has also operated an environmental management system that meets the requirements of STB ISO 14001-2005. Languages spoken English
Russian
Information about partnership Type of partnership considered Distribution services agreement
Manufacturing agreement
Type and role of partner sought Consumers interested in purchasing "Krugozor" touchless car wash shampoo under a manufacturing agreement.
Partners interested in purchasing "Krugozor" touchless car wash shampoo under a distribution services agreement. Type and size of partner sought > 500
251-500
SME 51-250
SME 11-50
SME <= 10
R&D Institution
University
Sole proprietor
1. Koch-Chemie, Germany
Professional detailing and car wash products (Active Foam, Green Star, and Vorreiniger B series).
2. Kärcher, Germany
Chemical agents for high-pressure washers and gantry (portal) car wash systems (Ultra Foam Cleaner and RM series).
3. ATAS, Italy. Concentrated touchless cleaning agents for passenger and commercial vehicles (Dimer, Autobella).
4. Chemical Guys, USA
Detailing products and high-foaming agents designed for use with foam cannons (Honeydew Snow Foam, Tough Mudder).
5. ARPRO, South Korea.
Innovative products for detailing and touchless cleaning (Lift Snow Foam, Reset).
6. Kenotek, Belgium Industrial-grade automotive chemicals for tunnel and gantry car washes, as well as self-service car wash facilities (Cargo 4100 Forté, Globex).
7. GraSS, Russia. A major manufacturer of automotive chemicals for self-service car washes and consumer use (Active Foam product line).
Regional product characteristics:
. European manufacturers (Germany, Italy, Belgium). Focused on strict environmental standards (surfactant biodegradability) and industrial applications for both automatic and manual car wash facilities.
. American brands. Emphasize the creation of thick, dense foam ("snow foam") with a neutral pH, designed for use with foam generators in personal vehicle care and professional detailing studios.
. South Korean companies. They specialize in gentle formulas that effectively remove road film without damaging quartz or ceramic protective coatings.
. Russian manufacturers. They are leaders in the segment of highly alkaline concentrates, adapted for harsh road chemicals and hard water.
"Krugozor" car shampoo, produced by the Bobruisk Biotechnology Plant, is a highly effective car shampoo designed specifically for touchless washing.
Features:
Effectively removes dirt, dust, road chemicals, and other contaminants without the need for mechanical contact with the vehicle's paintwork.
Gives the car body a deep, mirror-like shine, highlighting its pristine appearance.
A specially developed formula cleans gently without damaging the paintwork, plastic, or rubber components.
The shampoo rinses off easily and completely with water, leaving no streaks.
Before use, dilute the car shampoo with water:
- for a foam lance (foam kit): 1:8 to 1:10;
- for a foam generator: 1:80 to 1:100;
- for an automatic dosing system: dilute according to the washing equipment manufacturer's instructions. Remove loose dirt with a high-pressure water stream. Apply the foam solution to the car body, working from the bottom up. Let it sit for a few minutes, then rinse the cleaned surface with clean water. The car shampoo can be used in both summer and winter.
Precautions: Wear safety goggles and rubber gloves when handling the product. If it comes into contact with your skin, wash it off with plenty of cold water. If it gets into your eyes, rinse them thoroughly with water and seek medical attention if necessary. Ingredients: drinking water, anionic surfactants, sodium hydroxide, phosphonates, non-ionic surfactants, Trilon B (EDTA).
Shelf life: 36 months from the date of manufacture.
Packaging: 1 L HDPE (high-density polyethylene) jug.
Quantity per box: 15 units (1 L each).
Product information is available on the Bobruisk Plant of Biotechnologies website here. (Switch to English) Advantages and Innovations Via company transport. Products can be delivered throughout Belarus.
Self-pickup from our warehouse. You may collect your order in person from our warehouse on weekdays between 8:30 and 16:00.
Orders can be placed via the online store on theBobruisk Plant of Biotechnologies website here. (Switch to English) Stage of development Already on the market Comments regarding stage of development TU BY 700068910.073-2025
RC BY 700068910.102-2025 Funding source Internal
IPR status Exclusive rights
Secret know-how
Sector group BioChemTech
Materials
Mobility
Client information Type Industry 250-499 Year established 1936 NACE keywords C.20.59 - Manufacture of other chemical products n.e.c.
C.21.10 - Manufacture of basic pharmaceutical products
C.32.99 - Other manufacturing n.e.c.
M.72.11 - Research and experimental development on biotechnology
M.74.90 - Other professional, scientific and technical activities n.e.c.
Turnover (in EUR) 10-20M Already engaged in transnational cooperation Yes Additional comments Open Joint-Stock Company "Bobruisk Plant of Biotechnologies" is the pioneer of the microbiological industry in the Republic of Belarus.
Long-standing, close collaboration with scientists from various research institutes has enabled the implementation of numerous initiatives-improving and automating the hydrolysis process, refining the cultivation and drying technologies for fodder yeast, enhancing the quality of carbon dioxide, and facilitating the development and production of entirely new products.
Through our partnership, we offer the following advantages:
1. High-Quality Products: Our plant manufactures biotechnological products that meet rigorous quality standards. We ensure that every product undergoes strict quality control at every stage of the production process.
2. Flexible Pricing Policy: We offer competitive terms and flexible pricing, designed to help you increase your profit margins when working with us.
3. Marketing and Promotional Support: Our partners receive professional marketing and promotional assistance to help them market our products, including the provision of advertising materials and support for participation in trade shows and promotional campaigns.
4. Exclusive Terms: For key partners, we offer exclusive terms of cooperation, including special pricing and priority access to new product releases.
5. Logistics Support: We provide efficient logistics and prompt delivery of our products anywhere in the world, ensuring that shipments arrive safely and on time.
Official website of the Bobruisk Plant of Biotechnologies. Certification standards Since January 2004, the enterprise has had a quality management system in place that complies with the requirements of STB ISO 9001-2001, and since December 2005, it has also operated an environmental management system that meets the requirements of STB ISO 14001-2005. Languages spoken English
Russian
Information about partnership Type of partnership considered Distribution services agreement
Manufacturing agreement
Type and role of partner sought Consumers interested in purchasing "Krugozor" touchless car wash shampoo under a manufacturing agreement.
Partners interested in purchasing "Krugozor" touchless car wash shampoo under a distribution services agreement. Type and size of partner sought > 500
251-500
SME 51-250
SME 11-50
SME <= 10
R&D Institution
University
Sole proprietor
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