Krugozor Drying Aid For Cars
(MENAFN- RCTT) Bobruisk Plant of Biotechnologies offers consumers "Krugozor," a drying aid for vehicles designed for the quick and effective removal of moisture from car surfaces under a manufacturing agreement and is looking for partners to conclude a distribution services agreement. Description Drying aids (drying agents, liquid waxes, and detailing sprays for wet vehicle bodies) are chemical formulations designed to break up the water film on a car's surface after washing. They cause water to bead up and roll off quickly, facilitate the smooth movement of a drying towel, and prevent water spots caused by hard water.
Leading global manufacturers and their key features.
1. Koch-Chemie, Germany.
A benchmark in German automotive chemicals for detailing and car wash facilities. Their "Finish Spray exterior" (Fse) removes limescale spots, while industrial-grade drying agents (such as "ProtectorWax") create a durable hydrophobic layer and a deep, lustrous shine.
2. KIEHL, Germany.
A major manufacturer of chemical products for gantry, tunnel, and manual car washes. Formulations like "Automotive Dry" and "AirDry" are free from mineral oils, safe for wastewater treatment systems, and perform effectively even without the use of air-drying blowers.
3. CarPro, South Korea
A global leader in ceramic protective coatings. Products such as "Ech2O" (a concentrate for detailing and lubrication) and "Elixir" enhance the hydrophobic properties of ceramic coatings and ensure that microfiber towels glide perfectly across the surface.
4. P&S Detail Products, USA.
An American brand popular among professional detailers. Their polymer-based product, "Bead Maker," can be applied directly to a wet vehicle body; it instantly provides a high-gloss finish and a smooth surface, and is safe for use on all exterior components, including glass and plastic.
5. Auto Finess / Gtechniq, UK.
Representing the British school of detailing. Auto Finesse Finale is enriched with carnauba wax for a warm glow, while Gtechniq Quick Detailer is compatible with all types of ceramic coatings and easily removes water spots.
6. Gras / Shine Systems, Russia.
Major players in the CIS market. Grass produces affordable drying waxes for car washes (Nano Wax, Cherry Wax), while Shine Systems focuses on detailing product lines, including polymer-based solutions and products for manual vehicle care.
The "KRUGOZOR" vehicle drying aid, manufactured by the Bobruisk Plant of Biotechnologies, is a highly effective product designed for the rapid and high-quality removal of moisture from a vehicle's surface. It not only accelerates the drying process but also provides protection for the paintwork.
Features:
Significantly reduces drying time.
Forms a protective layer that repels water and prevents dust accumulation.
Provides a mirror-like, streak-free shine.
Suitable for various application systems used in car washes.
Instructions for use:
Dilute the drying aid with water before use:
- for a foam lance (foam kit): 1:15 to 1:20;
- for a foam generator: 1:200;
- for an automatic dosing system: dilute according to the washing equipment manufacturer's instructions.
Apply the diluted drying aid solution to a pre-washed surface and rinse off with clean, pressurized water.
Ingredients: potable water, cationic surfactants, butyl glycol, butyl diglycol, acetic acid.
Packaging: 1-liter HDPE (high-density polyethylene) jug.
Quantity per box:
1L - 15 units.
Shelf life: 36 months from the date of manufacture. Information about the products can be found on the Bobruisk Plant of Biotechnologies website here. (Switch to English) Advantages and Innovations Delivery terms:
Via company transport. Delivery of goods is available throughout Belarus.
Self-pickup from our warehouse. You may pick up your order from our warehouse between 8:30 and 16:00 on weekdays.
Orders can be placed via the online store on the Bobruisk Plant of Biotechnologies website here. (Switch to English) Stage of development Already on the market Comments regarding stage of development TU BY 700068910.073-2025
RC BY 700068910.103-2025 Funding source Internal
IPR status Exclusive rights
Secret know-how
Sector group BioChemTech
Materials
Mobility
Client information Type Industry 250-499 Year established 1936 NACE keywords C.20.59 - Manufacture of other chemical products n.e.c.
C.21.10 - Manufacture of basic pharmaceutical products
C.32.99 - Other manufacturing n.e.c.
M.72.11 - Research and experimental development on biotechnology
M.74.90 - Other professional, scientific and technical activities n.e.c.
Turnover (in EUR) 10-20M Already engaged in transnational cooperation Yes Additional comments Open Joint-Stock Company "Bobruisk Plant of Biotechnologies" is the pioneer of the microbiological industry in the Republic of Belarus.
Long-standing, close collaboration with scientists from various research institutes has enabled the implementation of numerous initiatives-improving and automating the hydrolysis process, refining the cultivation and drying technologies for fodder yeast, enhancing the quality of carbon dioxide, and facilitating the development and production of entirely new products.
Through our partnership, we offer the following advantages:
1. High-Quality Products: Our plant manufactures biotechnological products that meet rigorous quality standards. We ensure that every product undergoes strict quality control at every stage of the production process.
2. Flexible Pricing Policy: We offer competitive terms and flexible pricing, designed to help you increase your profit margins when working with us.
3. Marketing and Promotional Support: Our partners receive professional marketing and promotional assistance to help them market our products, including the provision of advertising materials and support for participation in trade shows and promotional campaigns.
4. Exclusive Terms: For key partners, we offer exclusive terms of cooperation, including special pricing and priority access to new product releases.
5. Logistics Support: We provide efficient logistics and prompt delivery of our products anywhere in the world, ensuring that shipments arrive safely and on time.
Official website of the Bobruisk Plant of Biotechnologies. Certification standards Since January 2004, the enterprise has had a quality management system in place that complies with the requirements of STB ISO 9001-2001, and since December 2005, it has also operated an environmental management system that meets the requirements of STB ISO 14001-2005. Languages spoken English
Russian
Information about partnership Type of partnership considered Distribution services agreement
Manufacturing agreement
Type and role of partner sought Consumers interested in purchasing the "Krugozor" car drying aid-a product designed for the quick and effective removal of moisture from vehicle surfaces under a manufacturing agreement.
Partners interested in purchasing the "Krugozor" car drying aid-a product designed for the quick and effective removal of moisture from vehicle surfaces under a distribution services agreement. Type and size of partner sought > 500
251-500
SME 51-250
SME 11-50
SME <= 10
R&D Institution
University
Sole proprietor
Leading global manufacturers and their key features.
1. Koch-Chemie, Germany.
A benchmark in German automotive chemicals for detailing and car wash facilities. Their "Finish Spray exterior" (Fse) removes limescale spots, while industrial-grade drying agents (such as "ProtectorWax") create a durable hydrophobic layer and a deep, lustrous shine.
2. KIEHL, Germany.
A major manufacturer of chemical products for gantry, tunnel, and manual car washes. Formulations like "Automotive Dry" and "AirDry" are free from mineral oils, safe for wastewater treatment systems, and perform effectively even without the use of air-drying blowers.
3. CarPro, South Korea
A global leader in ceramic protective coatings. Products such as "Ech2O" (a concentrate for detailing and lubrication) and "Elixir" enhance the hydrophobic properties of ceramic coatings and ensure that microfiber towels glide perfectly across the surface.
4. P&S Detail Products, USA.
An American brand popular among professional detailers. Their polymer-based product, "Bead Maker," can be applied directly to a wet vehicle body; it instantly provides a high-gloss finish and a smooth surface, and is safe for use on all exterior components, including glass and plastic.
5. Auto Finess / Gtechniq, UK.
Representing the British school of detailing. Auto Finesse Finale is enriched with carnauba wax for a warm glow, while Gtechniq Quick Detailer is compatible with all types of ceramic coatings and easily removes water spots.
6. Gras / Shine Systems, Russia.
Major players in the CIS market. Grass produces affordable drying waxes for car washes (Nano Wax, Cherry Wax), while Shine Systems focuses on detailing product lines, including polymer-based solutions and products for manual vehicle care.
The "KRUGOZOR" vehicle drying aid, manufactured by the Bobruisk Plant of Biotechnologies, is a highly effective product designed for the rapid and high-quality removal of moisture from a vehicle's surface. It not only accelerates the drying process but also provides protection for the paintwork.
Features:
Significantly reduces drying time.
Forms a protective layer that repels water and prevents dust accumulation.
Provides a mirror-like, streak-free shine.
Suitable for various application systems used in car washes.
Instructions for use:
Dilute the drying aid with water before use:
- for a foam lance (foam kit): 1:15 to 1:20;
- for a foam generator: 1:200;
- for an automatic dosing system: dilute according to the washing equipment manufacturer's instructions.
Apply the diluted drying aid solution to a pre-washed surface and rinse off with clean, pressurized water.
Ingredients: potable water, cationic surfactants, butyl glycol, butyl diglycol, acetic acid.
Packaging: 1-liter HDPE (high-density polyethylene) jug.
Quantity per box:
1L - 15 units.
Shelf life: 36 months from the date of manufacture. Information about the products can be found on the Bobruisk Plant of Biotechnologies website here. (Switch to English) Advantages and Innovations Delivery terms:
Via company transport. Delivery of goods is available throughout Belarus.
Self-pickup from our warehouse. You may pick up your order from our warehouse between 8:30 and 16:00 on weekdays.
Orders can be placed via the online store on the Bobruisk Plant of Biotechnologies website here. (Switch to English) Stage of development Already on the market Comments regarding stage of development TU BY 700068910.073-2025
RC BY 700068910.103-2025 Funding source Internal
IPR status Exclusive rights
Secret know-how
Sector group BioChemTech
Materials
Mobility
Client information Type Industry 250-499 Year established 1936 NACE keywords C.20.59 - Manufacture of other chemical products n.e.c.
C.21.10 - Manufacture of basic pharmaceutical products
C.32.99 - Other manufacturing n.e.c.
M.72.11 - Research and experimental development on biotechnology
M.74.90 - Other professional, scientific and technical activities n.e.c.
Turnover (in EUR) 10-20M Already engaged in transnational cooperation Yes Additional comments Open Joint-Stock Company "Bobruisk Plant of Biotechnologies" is the pioneer of the microbiological industry in the Republic of Belarus.
Long-standing, close collaboration with scientists from various research institutes has enabled the implementation of numerous initiatives-improving and automating the hydrolysis process, refining the cultivation and drying technologies for fodder yeast, enhancing the quality of carbon dioxide, and facilitating the development and production of entirely new products.
Through our partnership, we offer the following advantages:
1. High-Quality Products: Our plant manufactures biotechnological products that meet rigorous quality standards. We ensure that every product undergoes strict quality control at every stage of the production process.
2. Flexible Pricing Policy: We offer competitive terms and flexible pricing, designed to help you increase your profit margins when working with us.
3. Marketing and Promotional Support: Our partners receive professional marketing and promotional assistance to help them market our products, including the provision of advertising materials and support for participation in trade shows and promotional campaigns.
4. Exclusive Terms: For key partners, we offer exclusive terms of cooperation, including special pricing and priority access to new product releases.
5. Logistics Support: We provide efficient logistics and prompt delivery of our products anywhere in the world, ensuring that shipments arrive safely and on time.
Official website of the Bobruisk Plant of Biotechnologies. Certification standards Since January 2004, the enterprise has had a quality management system in place that complies with the requirements of STB ISO 9001-2001, and since December 2005, it has also operated an environmental management system that meets the requirements of STB ISO 14001-2005. Languages spoken English
Russian
Information about partnership Type of partnership considered Distribution services agreement
Manufacturing agreement
Type and role of partner sought Consumers interested in purchasing the "Krugozor" car drying aid-a product designed for the quick and effective removal of moisture from vehicle surfaces under a manufacturing agreement.
Partners interested in purchasing the "Krugozor" car drying aid-a product designed for the quick and effective removal of moisture from vehicle surfaces under a distribution services agreement. Type and size of partner sought > 500
251-500
SME 51-250
SME 11-50
SME <= 10
R&D Institution
University
Sole proprietor
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