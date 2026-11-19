Iceberg -40 Low-Freezing Coolant, TM NAN
(MENAFN- RCTT) Bobruisk Plant of Biotechnologies offers consumers "Iceberg -40" TM "NAN" - a low-freezing engine coolant designed for internal combustion engines in passenger cars and trucks under a manufacturing agreement, and is looking for partners to conclude a distribution services agreement. Description Low-freezing-point coolants (antifreezes) for internal combustion engines are produced by leading petrochemical corporations.
Leading global and regional manufacturers:
1. BASF SE (Glysantin), Germany.
A global leader and the developer of the benchmark Glysantin product line. It holds the highest number of approvals from European automotive manufacturers (VW, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, MAN, Scania) for both passenger and commercial vehicles.
2. Arteco NV (Havoline, Freecor), Belgium.
A joint venture between Chevron and TotalEnergies. It specializes in carboxylate-based (OAT) and lobrid (hybrid organic acid technology) formulations for passenger vehicles, commercial transport, and heavy-duty machinery.
3. TotalEnergies (Glacelf, Coolelf), France.
Produces both concentrates (Glacelf) and ready-to-use solutions (Coolelf) based on additive packages from Arteco, with a particular focus on cavitation protection for heavy-duty diesel engines.
4. Chevron (Delo, Havoline), USA.
A major supplier for the North American and Asian markets. The Delo ELC series, which incorporates nitrite-molybdate additives, is specifically designed for long-haul heavy-duty trucks.
5. JSC Technoform (Coolstream), Russia
A major manufacturer within the CIS, producing Coolstream-brand antifreezes under license and using additive packages from the Belgian company Arteco for use in factory-fill (original equipment) application.
6. Tosol-Sintez (FELIX), Russia.
A full-cycle manufacturer (brands: FELIX, AWM) that produces carboxylate and hybrid coolants for passenger cars and trucks.
7. Unitary Enterprise "AzotKhimFortis" (Fortis), Belarus
An enterprise within the Belneftekhim concern that produces antifreezes (under the Fortis and Flagman product lines) and engine coolants for passenger cars and trucks.
8. Sinopec / CNPC, China.
Major Asian petrochemical corporations that supply the needs of the Chinese automotive industry and manufacturers of heavy-duty specialized machinery.
"Iceberg -40" NAN low-freezing coolant, manufactured by the Bobruisk Plant of Biotechnologies, is designed for cooling internal combustion engines in passenger cars and trucks, including those with aluminum engine blocks and as a heat-transfer fluid in various heat-exchange equipment and systems.
"Iceberg -40" NAN low-freezing coolant complies with the requirements of the Customs Union Technical Regulation TR CU 030/2012, "On Requirements for Lubricants, Oils, and Special Fluids."
Characteristics:
- Ensures reliable operation of the cooling system across a wide range of ambient temperatures.
- Possesses high performance properties that protect the cooling system against corrosion and scale formation.
- Contains lubricating and anti-foaming additives that extend the service life of water pump bearings; it also prevents the pump seal and rubber components of the cooling system from drying out, degrading, or developing leaks. - contains powerful corrosion inhibitors to protect the metal components of the cooling system.
Composition: ethylene glycol, demineralized water, a complex of BSB carboxylate additives (ARTECO, Belgium), and a coloring agent. "Iceberg-40" antifreeze is free from phosphates, silicates, borates, amines, nitrites, and nitrates!
Shelf life: 3 years from the date of manufacture.
Packaging: 4.3 L HDPE (high-density polyethylene) jug.
Product information can be found on the website of the Bobruisk Plant of Biotechnologies here. (Switch to Engl Advantages and Innovations Delivery terms:
Via company transport. Products can be delivered throughout Belarus.
Self-pickup from our warehouse. You may collect your order in person from our warehouse between 8:30 and 16:00 on weekdays.
Orders can be placed via the online store on the Bobruisk Plant of Biotechnologies website here. (Switch to English) Stage of development Already on the market Comments regarding stage of development TU BY 700068910.017-2009 Funding source Internal
IPR status Exclusive rights
Secret know-how
Sector group BioChemTech
Materials
Mobility
Client information Type Industry 250-499 Year established 1936 NACE keywords C.20.59 - Manufacture of other chemical products n.e.c.
C.21.10 - Manufacture of basic pharmaceutical products
C.32.99 - Other manufacturing n.e.c.
M.72.11 - Research and experimental development on biotechnology
M.74.90 - Other professional, scientific and technical activities n.e.c.
Turnover (in EUR) 10-20M Already engaged in transnational cooperation Yes Additional comments Open Joint-Stock Company "Bobruisk Plant of Biotechnologies" is the pioneer of the microbiological industry in the Republic of Belarus.
Long-standing, close collaboration with scientists from various research institutes has enabled the implementation of numerous initiatives-improving and automating the hydrolysis process, refining the cultivation and drying technologies for fodder yeast, enhancing the quality of carbon dioxide, and facilitating the development and production of entirely new products.
Through our partnership, we offer the following advantages:
1. High-Quality Products: Our plant manufactures biotechnological products that meet rigorous quality standards. We ensure that every product undergoes strict quality control at every stage of the production process.
2. Flexible Pricing Policy: We offer competitive terms and flexible pricing, designed to help you increase your profit margins when working with us.
3. Marketing and Promotional Support: Our partners receive professional marketing and promotional assistance to help them market our products, including the provision of advertising materials and support for participation in trade shows and promotional campaigns.
4. Exclusive Terms: For key partners, we offer exclusive terms of cooperation, including special pricing and priority access to new product releases.
5. Logistics Support: We provide efficient logistics and prompt delivery of our products anywhere in the world, ensuring that shipments arrive safely and on time.
Official website of the Bobruisk Plant of Biotechnologies. Certification standards Since January 2004, the enterprise has had a quality management system in place that complies with the requirements of STB ISO 9001-2001, and since December 2005, it has also operated an environmental management system that meets the requirements of STB ISO 14001-2005. Languages spoken English
Russian
Information about partnership Type of partnership considered Distribution services agreement
Manufacturing agreement
Type and role of partner sought Consumers interested in purchasing "Iceberg -40" (brand name "NAN") low-freezing coolant designed for cooling the internal combustion engines of passenger cars and trucks under a manufacturing agreement.
Partners interested in purchasing "Iceberg -40" (brand name "NAN") low-freezing coolant designed for cooling the internal combustion engines of passenger cars and trucks under a distribution services agreement. Type and size of partner sought > 500
251-500
SME 51-250
SME 11-50
SME <= 10
R&D Institution
University
Sole proprietor
Leading global and regional manufacturers:
1. BASF SE (Glysantin), Germany.
A global leader and the developer of the benchmark Glysantin product line. It holds the highest number of approvals from European automotive manufacturers (VW, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, MAN, Scania) for both passenger and commercial vehicles.
2. Arteco NV (Havoline, Freecor), Belgium.
A joint venture between Chevron and TotalEnergies. It specializes in carboxylate-based (OAT) and lobrid (hybrid organic acid technology) formulations for passenger vehicles, commercial transport, and heavy-duty machinery.
3. TotalEnergies (Glacelf, Coolelf), France.
Produces both concentrates (Glacelf) and ready-to-use solutions (Coolelf) based on additive packages from Arteco, with a particular focus on cavitation protection for heavy-duty diesel engines.
4. Chevron (Delo, Havoline), USA.
A major supplier for the North American and Asian markets. The Delo ELC series, which incorporates nitrite-molybdate additives, is specifically designed for long-haul heavy-duty trucks.
5. JSC Technoform (Coolstream), Russia
A major manufacturer within the CIS, producing Coolstream-brand antifreezes under license and using additive packages from the Belgian company Arteco for use in factory-fill (original equipment) application.
6. Tosol-Sintez (FELIX), Russia.
A full-cycle manufacturer (brands: FELIX, AWM) that produces carboxylate and hybrid coolants for passenger cars and trucks.
7. Unitary Enterprise "AzotKhimFortis" (Fortis), Belarus
An enterprise within the Belneftekhim concern that produces antifreezes (under the Fortis and Flagman product lines) and engine coolants for passenger cars and trucks.
8. Sinopec / CNPC, China.
Major Asian petrochemical corporations that supply the needs of the Chinese automotive industry and manufacturers of heavy-duty specialized machinery.
"Iceberg -40" NAN low-freezing coolant, manufactured by the Bobruisk Plant of Biotechnologies, is designed for cooling internal combustion engines in passenger cars and trucks, including those with aluminum engine blocks and as a heat-transfer fluid in various heat-exchange equipment and systems.
"Iceberg -40" NAN low-freezing coolant complies with the requirements of the Customs Union Technical Regulation TR CU 030/2012, "On Requirements for Lubricants, Oils, and Special Fluids."
Characteristics:
- Ensures reliable operation of the cooling system across a wide range of ambient temperatures.
- Possesses high performance properties that protect the cooling system against corrosion and scale formation.
- Contains lubricating and anti-foaming additives that extend the service life of water pump bearings; it also prevents the pump seal and rubber components of the cooling system from drying out, degrading, or developing leaks. - contains powerful corrosion inhibitors to protect the metal components of the cooling system.
Composition: ethylene glycol, demineralized water, a complex of BSB carboxylate additives (ARTECO, Belgium), and a coloring agent. "Iceberg-40" antifreeze is free from phosphates, silicates, borates, amines, nitrites, and nitrates!
Shelf life: 3 years from the date of manufacture.
Packaging: 4.3 L HDPE (high-density polyethylene) jug.
Product information can be found on the website of the Bobruisk Plant of Biotechnologies here. (Switch to Engl Advantages and Innovations Delivery terms:
Via company transport. Products can be delivered throughout Belarus.
Self-pickup from our warehouse. You may collect your order in person from our warehouse between 8:30 and 16:00 on weekdays.
Orders can be placed via the online store on the Bobruisk Plant of Biotechnologies website here. (Switch to English) Stage of development Already on the market Comments regarding stage of development TU BY 700068910.017-2009 Funding source Internal
IPR status Exclusive rights
Secret know-how
Sector group BioChemTech
Materials
Mobility
Client information Type Industry 250-499 Year established 1936 NACE keywords C.20.59 - Manufacture of other chemical products n.e.c.
C.21.10 - Manufacture of basic pharmaceutical products
C.32.99 - Other manufacturing n.e.c.
M.72.11 - Research and experimental development on biotechnology
M.74.90 - Other professional, scientific and technical activities n.e.c.
Turnover (in EUR) 10-20M Already engaged in transnational cooperation Yes Additional comments Open Joint-Stock Company "Bobruisk Plant of Biotechnologies" is the pioneer of the microbiological industry in the Republic of Belarus.
Long-standing, close collaboration with scientists from various research institutes has enabled the implementation of numerous initiatives-improving and automating the hydrolysis process, refining the cultivation and drying technologies for fodder yeast, enhancing the quality of carbon dioxide, and facilitating the development and production of entirely new products.
Through our partnership, we offer the following advantages:
1. High-Quality Products: Our plant manufactures biotechnological products that meet rigorous quality standards. We ensure that every product undergoes strict quality control at every stage of the production process.
2. Flexible Pricing Policy: We offer competitive terms and flexible pricing, designed to help you increase your profit margins when working with us.
3. Marketing and Promotional Support: Our partners receive professional marketing and promotional assistance to help them market our products, including the provision of advertising materials and support for participation in trade shows and promotional campaigns.
4. Exclusive Terms: For key partners, we offer exclusive terms of cooperation, including special pricing and priority access to new product releases.
5. Logistics Support: We provide efficient logistics and prompt delivery of our products anywhere in the world, ensuring that shipments arrive safely and on time.
Official website of the Bobruisk Plant of Biotechnologies. Certification standards Since January 2004, the enterprise has had a quality management system in place that complies with the requirements of STB ISO 9001-2001, and since December 2005, it has also operated an environmental management system that meets the requirements of STB ISO 14001-2005. Languages spoken English
Russian
Information about partnership Type of partnership considered Distribution services agreement
Manufacturing agreement
Type and role of partner sought Consumers interested in purchasing "Iceberg -40" (brand name "NAN") low-freezing coolant designed for cooling the internal combustion engines of passenger cars and trucks under a manufacturing agreement.
Partners interested in purchasing "Iceberg -40" (brand name "NAN") low-freezing coolant designed for cooling the internal combustion engines of passenger cars and trucks under a distribution services agreement. Type and size of partner sought > 500
251-500
SME 51-250
SME 11-50
SME <= 10
R&D Institution
University
Sole proprietor
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