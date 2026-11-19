MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The first FDA-approved pivotal trial of an intravascular optical imaging device in the neurovasculature met the primary effectiveness endpoint, showed favorable safety and prospectively documented changes in investigator clinical decision-making following nOCT imaging.

BEDFORD, Mass., Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spryte Medical, a pioneer in intravascular imaging for neurovascular intervention, today announced positive results from the INSYTE pivotal trial evaluating the company's nOCTTM Imaging System during endovascular treatment of intracranial aneurysms. Trial results were presented by Co-Principal Investigator Ricardo Hanel, MD, PhD, at the Society of Vascular and Interventional Neurology (SVIN) Annual Meeting in Las Vegas.

INSYTE (Intravascular Neuro OCT Imaging System for Aneurysm Treatment Evaluation) is the first FDA-approved pivotal clinical trial investigating an intravascular optical coherence tomography (OCT) imaging system designed specifically for the neurovasculature. The trial successfully met its primary effectiveness endpoint and demonstrated a favorable safety profile.

KEY TRIAL RESULTS

. Primary Effectiveness Endpoint Achieved: nOCT imaging was successfully completed in all subjects, producing diagnostic-quality images exceeding 50 mm in length and surpassing the predefined performance target of 24 mm.

. Favorable Safety Profile: No serious adverse events were directly attributed to nOCT imaging.

. Changes in Investigator Decision-Making*: A prespecified analysis, demonstrated that nOCT imaging was associated with change in investigator treatment decisions in more than 40% of patients following the completion of standard-of-care imaging.

Observed modifications included changes to the device sizing, device selection, antiplatelet therapy administration to address thrombus formation, and angioplasty to correct implant malapposition.

ADVANCING INTRAVASCULAR VISUALIZATION While angiography remains the standard imaging modality used during intracranial aneurysm treatment, it primarily visualizes the contrast-filled vessel lumen. Intravascular imaging provides additional information from within the blood vessel that may not be readily visualized using conventional imaging modalities, including digital subtraction angiography (DSA), three-dimensional rotational angiography (3DRA), and cone-beam computed tomography (CBCT).

In the INSYTE trial, nOCT provided high-resolution intravascular imaging that frequently revealed vessel, device, and procedural characteristics not apparent on conventional imaging. These findings informed device selection, sizing, and positioning before treatment and enabled detection of post-deployment findings, including thrombus formation and device malapposition, providing investigators with additional information to assess and optimize treatment results.

The observation that treatment plans were modified in more than 40% of patients suggests that direct intravascular visualization may provide information that complements conventional imaging during neurovascular intervention.

INVESTIGATOR PERSPECTIVES

“We designed INSYTE to answer a straightforward question: can we safely image inside the brain's arteries during aneurysm treatment with sufficient clarity? The study answered that question affirmatively and provided valuable insight into how intravascular imaging influenced clinical decision-making during procedures.” said Demetrius Lopes, MD, Neurosurgeon at Advocate Health and Co-Principal Investigator of INSYTE. “What was most compelling was the frequency with which the imaging information changed physician decision-making. In more than four out of ten patients, nOCT findings were associated with modifications in device selection, device sizing, device positioning, or additional treatment to address thrombus formation or implant malapposition. These findings represent an important step forward in our ability to better understand what is occurring inside the vessel during treatment.”

“The INSYTE trial will continue to follow these patients with nOCT imaging occurring at six months. This longitudinal intravascular imaging data will be the first of its kind in neurointervention. We are very interested to learn more about these therapeutic implants and aneurysm healing following the initial treatment procedure.” said Ricardo Hanel, MD, PhD, Neurosurgeon at Baptist Health Jacksonville and Co-Principal Investigator of INSYTE.

ABOUT SPRYTE MEDICAL

Spryte Medical is advancing the future of neurovascular care through breakthrough intravascular imaging technology designed to provide physicians with high-resolution intravascular visualization during treatment of complex cerebrovascular disease. The company's proprietary neurovascular optical coherence tomography imaging platform is intended to enhance visualization and procedural assessment during neurointerventional procedures.

ABOUT THE SPRYTE nOCTTM IMAGING SYSTEM

The Spryte nOCT Imaging System is an intravascular neuro optical coherence tomography platform designed for navigation through the brain's blood vessels using standard neurointerventional techniques. It provides micron-level images of intracranial vessel walls and therapeutic devices. The system received FDA Breakthrough Device Designation in 2024.

The nOCTTM Imaging System is an investigational device and is not commercially available in the United States.

ABOUT THE INSYTE TRIAL

The INSYTE Trial (NCT07214220) is a prospective, single arm, unblinded, multicenter trial evaluating the Spryte Medical nOCTTM Imaging System for use during endovascular treatment and follow-up of intracranial aneurysms. The trial focuses on safety and imaging performance to support diagnostic assessment in the neurovasculature. Details are available on ClinicalTrials.gov.

* Changes in investigator decision-making were prospectively defined study observations and the INSYTE trial was not designed to evaluate whether such changes resulted in improved clinical outcomes.

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