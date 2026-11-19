BRIDGEPORT, N.J., Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pursuant to the Amended Stipulation and Consent Order entered October 20, 2026 [Doc 92] in the Chapter 11 bankruptcy matter of In re Atlantic Subsea, Inc. (Case No. 26-19467-ABA) in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey, Black Feather Funding ("BFF"), senior secured lender to Atlantic Subsea, Inc. ("ASI"), is formally soliciting bids from qualified marine contractors, heavy civil operators, and strategic buyers for the purchase of ASI's substantial operating and business assets.

Executive Summary & Operational Footprint

ASI is a seasoned commercial diving, inspection, and marine construction contractor operating along the Delaware River basin in Bridgeport/Logan Township, New Jersey. Operating as a Debtor-in-Possession, ASI is utilizing BFF's cash collateral for a period expiring on December 16, 2026. Concurrently, BFF is authorized to conduct a targeted marketing process for the potential sale of ASI's assets under Section 363 of the Bankruptcy Code.

This offering presents a unique turnkey opportunity for operators across the NY, NJ, PA, MD, and VA corridors to either acquire frontline marine equipment or step directly into ASI's active regional footprint, ongoing client relationships, and performing receivables.

Comprehensive Asset Overview

Bids will be considered for the entire operating enterprise as a turnkey package, or for individual asset tranches:



Floating Plant, Crane Barges & Marine Machinery: Spud & Flat-Deck Barges (sectional and solid-deck steel barges equipped with spud wells and winches for bridge, pier, and river infrastructure work), Marine Crane Spreads (barge-mounted crawler/pedestal cranes, lifting attachments, and pile-driving leads), and Support Workboats & Auxiliary Units (push boats, work skiffs, mooring spreads, generators, hydraulic power units, and compressors).

Commercial Diving & Subsea Inspection Systems: Complete surface-supplied air diving setups, dive control vans, hyperbaric decompression chambers, umbilical reels, underwater burning/welding gear, and hydrographic survey equipment.

Accounts Receivable (AR): Performing receivables and accrued billings tied directly to regional marine infrastructure, utility, inspection, and public-works contracts.

Customer Lists, Master Services Agreements & Intangibles: Proprietary customer database, master vendor approvals, historical project logs, bidding files, and commercial goodwill across Mid-Atlantic public agencies, port facilities, and engineering firms. Vehicles, Yard Rolling Stock & FF&E: Fleet of heavy-duty utility trucks, support pickups, trailers, shop tooling, yard handling equipment, and office/yard furniture and fixtures.



Transaction Structure, Stalking Horse & Sale Conditions

. Sale Timing: Subject to the Stipulation, ASI and BFF intend to conduct a sale (or sales) of the assets pursuant to 11 U.S.C. § 363, beginning on or about December 17, 2026, and in any event no later than January 16, 2027.

. Clear Title (§ 363): Any transfer of assets will be conveyed free and clear of all successor liability, liens, claims, encumbrances, and interests pursuant to Section 363(f) of the Bankruptcy Code.

. Financing, Cancellation, & Court Approval Contingency: This marketing and auction process is conducted concurrently with an authorized cash collateral period. The proposed sale is subject to approval of the Bankruptcy Court, and cancellation if the Debtor (ASI) secures refinancing or alternative financing sufficient to satisfy and pay off BFF's secured debt in full within the 90-day period.



Due Diligence & Next Steps

. NDA Execution: Prospective purchasers must submit an indication of interest to access the Virtual Data Room (VDR), which includes equipment listings and photographs, AR aging details, and bidding procedures.

. Site Inspections: Physical inspections of the floating fleet, rolling stock, diving spreads, and facility FF&E can be scheduled by appointment. ASI remains operational and the fleet is located in the working vicinity of Bridgeport, NJ.

. Stalking Horse Inquiries: Qualified bidders interested in submitting an initial baseline bid and negotiating Stalking Horse protections (subject to Bankruptcy Court approval) should contact BFF immediately.