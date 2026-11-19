MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fraud News Network reports new findings as its Ashcroft Capital investigation passes the two-year mark

NEW YORK CITY, NY, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







Fraud News Network today published new findings in its investigation of Ashcroft Capital, a New York-based multifamily real estate syndicator. The reporting, by Barry Minkow, finds that Ashcroft investors' losses were not caused by market conditions. Recorded mortgages, court-ordered values, bond rating reports and Ashcroft's own documents show a pattern of material misrepresentations going back to October 2021. Minkow submitted his first formal report to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in September 2024. Nearly 26 months later, no enforcement action has followed. The reporting asks: if this evidence does not warrant action, what does?

On November 3, 2026, Ashcroft told investors in its Halston 5 portfolio that the lender had taken over. All five apartment complexes are in receivership, meaning a court-appointed manager now runs them for the lender. Ashcroft said the buildings are worth $50 million to $70 million less than the debt. Investors get nothing back.

"I invested across multiple funds and suffered a near-total loss, losing at least 95% of everything I invested," a verified investor wrote on Invest Clearly on July 27, 2026. "The money was intended to support my retirement."

Finding 1: "No" in print, "also secured by" in the county records. Cross-collateralization means one loan is secured by several buildings, so if one fails, the lender can take them all. Ashcroft's Fund I investor FAQ, dated May 12, 2021, asked whether the fund's loans would be cross-collateralized. The printed answer was "No." On October 14, 2021, Fund I bought Halston Four Corners and Halston World Gateway and financed both with a single PGIM note of up to $103,915,000. The recorded Polk County mortgage (Instrument 2021279319), signed by Ashcroft co-founder Frank Roessler, says the note is "also secured by property located in Orange County Florida." After a July 2024 refinance, Ashcroft's own updates described one loan secured by three buildings. Ashcroft's third-quarter 2026 report lists debt coverage of 1.16, 1.50 and 1.20 for those three buildings on its summary page. The income statements in the same report show 0.94, 0.97 and 0.97, which means rent does not cover the loan payment at any of them. Not one of Fund I's four remaining reported properties earns enough to cover its mortgage.

Finding 2: Two sets of papers for one $365.6 million loan. On June 10, 2022, Ashcroft borrowers recorded a $365,610,184 loan from FS CREIT, a Rialto affiliate, against the Halston 5. Bond buyers received a DBRS Morningstar rating report, dated August 25, 2022, that rated the sponsor "Weak." It cut Ashcroft's projected cash flow by 31.7% and noted that the guarantors had only $24.5 million in cash and other liquid assets behind the $365.6 million loan. According to the bond papers, Ashcroft's two co-founders and its Fund II guaranteed the loan. The Halston 5 investor memo never mentioned that guarantee. Rialto's own report calls Fund II "a retail investor fund." Fund II owns only a third of the Halston 5, yet it guaranteed the whole loan. It also owns two unrelated buildings, Elliot Gwinnett Place in Norcross, Georgia, and Halston Citrus Ridge in Orlando, so those investors' money stands behind a loan on properties they barely own. Ashcroft's FAQs said, "We do not anticipate making capital calls." In April 2025, Ashcroft called $47,983,743 from Fund II and the other Halston 5 investors. Ashcroft's former Director of Investor Relations wrote on June 29, 2024, that the Halston 5 were cross-collateralized and that "this was not clearly communicated to LPs, either." In August 2023, the rating agency confirmed the rent still wasn't covering the loan. In January 2024, co-founder Joe Fairless signed an update telling Halston 5 investors: "We remain confident in our ability to execute against the original business plan."

Finding 3: One value for investors, a lower one under oath. In Texas, owners can sue to lower a building's tax value, and the case ends with a value signed by a judge. In December 2021, investors were told Windsprint had appraised at $57.2 million. A judge later set its value at $30 million. At Anthem Mesquite, the loan was 137% of the value the judge signed. In August 2023, the borrowers swore again that the building was worth less than $78.6 million, still below the loan. Neither case appeared in the January 2024 update telling investors the plan was on track.

Finding 4: $101.6 million between "told" and "paid." Across nine properties in three funds, the purchase prices in Ashcroft's offering materials were higher than the recorded or reported prices, every time. At Halston Waterleigh, Ashcroft told investors on May 22, 2024, that it was "awarded the deal at a 5.4% cap." Two days later, the offering memorandum listed the price as $97,000,000. The recorded price was $84,930,000, and Ashcroft's own 5.4% cap rate points to the recorded price. In September 2024, Ashcroft filed two Form D notices seeking up to $91 million from investors for that building. Waterleigh was the reward Ashcroft offered Fund I investors for paying the April 2024 capital call.

None of this required a subpoena. The mortgages are recorded. The values are signed by judges. The bond reports are public. Ashcroft's own staff wrote down that investors were not told. These records have been with the SEC since September 2024. "The question is no longer whether the evidence exists," Minkow writes. "The question is how many more investors must lose their money before someone acts on it."

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Fraud News Network is a news organization that publishes investigative reporting on financial fraud and investor losses. Its reporting draws on public records, court filings, regulatory submissions, and company documents.



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