MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the opening session of the National Association of Insurance Commissioners' 2026 meeting in Dallas, TX, November 14, 2026, NAIC President and Commissioner of Insurance, Commonwealth of Virginia, Scott White referenced“a regulatory framework built around timely, trustworthy data. One that allows regulators to identify issues more quickly, collaborate more effectively, and provide greater transparency to consumers. In short, a framework designed for today's marketplace, rather than yesterday's marketplace.”

All but concurrently, at the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), Claudine Blamey, Aviva's Group Sustainability Officer, inquired aloud as to“whether the current skill set of actuaries will be sufficient to anticipate and price evolving climate risk.” Blamey went on to note -“No one, or very few, are looking at different kinds of data to be able to price those risks.”

Joseph Petrelli, ACAS, ASA, MAAA, MBA, President and co-founder, Demotech, Inc. has recommended and proposed a significant step forward utilizing a process that has been in place for decades yet never been updated.“The insurance industry sells tomorrow's protection to you today using yesterday's information to establish the price. Put in place in the 1980s, the loss cost presentation format must be enhanced to capture exposure and loss information on current, new or emerging causes of loss to facilitate the framework for today's marketplace referenced by Commissioner White and to provide the different kinds of data to price those risks, as referenced by Claudine Blamey. Prospectively, the statistical reporting underlying the calculation of loss costs can be enhanced. Retroactively, it can be utilized to provide a baseline so that we have information to work with at the earliest possible date.”

Petrelli concluded,“Our processes need to be enhanced. Consumers and businesses need to know the cost of climate related losses and loss adjustment expense so that mitigation and resilience can be prioritized. Our recommendation is practical. An information collection process in place. Commissioner Scott White was dead on - we need a framework for today's marketplace. Claudine Blamey was also correct; the insurance industry and actuaries need to be looking at various kinds of data. Demotech's recommendation would isolate the cost of climate losses and loss adjustment expense as a component of each loss cost, and thereby, isolate that same cost as a percentage of the insured's annual premium.”

About Demotech, Inc.

Established in 1985, Demotech, Inc. is a financial analysis firm located in Columbus, Ohio. Demotech has served the insurance industry by providing objective and independent Financial Stability Ratings® (FSRs) for Property & Casualty insurance companies, Life & Health insurance companies, and Title underwriters, among others. As the first company to have its rating process formally reviewed and accepted by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, and HUD, Demotech has been leveling the playing field by offering FSRs to insurers of all sizes. As of July 11, 2022, Demotech is registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as a nationally recognized statistical rating organization (NRSRO) in the class of ratings for insurance companies.

The latest FSRs of all entities reviewed and rated by Demotech, Inc. can be found at . Information on the procedures and methodologies we utilized to determine and assign credit ratings can be found at more information, call Demotech at 1-800-354-7207, or go to href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" title="...">...