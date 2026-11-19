MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Eastern Kentucky carrier is among the first U.S. regional networks to offer verified, branded business messaging on Android and iPhone

Orlando, FL, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appalachian Wireless has launched RCS for Business on its network in partnership with ClearSky Technologies, becoming one of the first regional wireless carriers in the United States to offer the service. This technology allows businesses to connect with Appalachian Wireless customers through verified, branded messages delivered directly to the native messaging app on compatible Apple and Android devices. Each regional carrier that launches closes part of the coverage gap brands face with RCS today and brings the channel closer to full nationwide reach.







Appalachian Wireless has launched RCS for Business with ClearSky Technologies, making it one of the first regional carriers in the U.S. to offer verified, branded business messaging on Android and iPhone.

Appalachian Wireless is also the first carrier to launch RCS for Business with ClearSky while keeping its own direct RCS core connection, which shows ClearSky can support carriers across different network architectures and deployment models.

“Brands adopting RCS for Business want to reach every customer, and regional networks are where that reach still falls short,” said Ron Willett, Vice President and General Manager of ClearSky Technologies.“Appalachian Wireless chose to move early and to keep its own RCS core, and we built the launch around that. We want every regional carrier to have a path like this one, whatever its network looks like.”

During implementation, ClearSky also worked through connectivity issues outside its own platform and coordinated the other RCS ecosystem parties through launch.

“Being one of the first regional carriers to launch RCS for Business is something we're really proud of,” said Mike Johnson, Chief Executive Officer of Appalachian Wireless.“Our customers deserve access to the same technology available on the largest networks, and this launch reflects our continued commitment to delivering that experience. ClearSky has been an exceptional partner, going above and beyond to help us overcome challenges and successfully bring this service to our customers.”

Regional carriers can learn more about iCODE RCS 360 at

About ClearSky Technologies

ClearSky Technologies, headquartered in Orlando, FL, helps wireless operators unlock new revenue and deploy future-ready messaging solutions through iCODE Connect, its comprehensive messaging enablement platform. iCODE Connect provides regional carriers and operators with access to A2P messaging, RCS enablement, RCS for Business, and the infrastructure and managed services needed to participate in the evolving messaging ecosystem. With more than 25 years in telecom, ClearSky combines deep carrier expertise with flexible deployment models designed to make advanced messaging technologies accessible to operators of all sizes. For more information, visit .

About East Kentucky Network, LLC D/B/A Appalachian Wireless

East Kentucky Network, LLC d/b/a Appalachian Wireless (EKN) was established in 1991 and is a regional telecommunications provider serving Eastern Kentucky and surrounding areas. Headquartered in Ivel, Kentucky, EKN employs approximately 200 people and operates more than 340 cell sites, providing reliable 4G LTE and 5G wireless services. Its extensive telecommunications infrastructure includes a 400-mile redundant fiber ring connecting its five member companies, each with at least 70 years of telecommunications history in the region. EKN's fiber network spans more than 7,500 combined fiber miles, with transport capabilities extending to Chicago and Ashburn, Virginia. The company also operates a 16,700-square-foot Tier III data center supporting secure and reliable data storage and critical systems. Appalachian Wireless remains committed to delivering advanced technology, personalized customer service, and strong community partnerships throughout the region. For more information, visit .

Press Inquiries

Charles Rodriguez

crodriguez [at] csky.com

