MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Customer Experience Performance Review from Toronto social enterprise Science of Next draws on 900+ curated best practices, uses AI to speed up analysis and has a senior UX practitioner direct and approve every review.

Toronto, ON, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Science of NextTM, the Toronto social enterprise co-founded by product strategist and UX researcher Tara O'Doherty, today announced the launch of The CXPRTM (Customer Experience Performance Review), an expert website review service for businesses and nonprofits starting at $799. The evaluation framework and review methodology behind the CXPR took eight months to develop, and O'Doherty designed the site and brought it to market in 30 days, working hands-on with AI to lead product strategy and design, write and refine site code, and integrate the systems that handle checkout, customer communications, fulfilment and reporting.







Tara O'Doherty, Co-Founder of Science of Next, the Toronto social enterprise behind The CXPR.

Expert Website Reviews Within Reach

Each review draws on 900+ curated best practices and is tailored to the client's industry, audience, customer journeys and goals. AI speeds up analysis and helps synthesize evidence. A senior UX practitioner directs each review, checks the recommendations and approves the final playbook.

In her agency work, O'Doherty typically scoped comparable reviews around $10,000 and competitive engagements around $30,000, depending on scope. CXPR costs $799 and delivers prioritized improvements, evidence-backed recommendations and ready-to-use copy. CXPR+ costs $1,700 and includes evaluations of two competitors. Both prices apply in CAD and USD.

“Good customer experience advice shouldn't require a global tech company's budget,” said O'Doherty, Co-Founder of Science of Next.“AI helps us make experienced, targeted services more affordable and approachable for organizations of all sizes.”

Built Hands-On With AI in 30 Days

The CXPR came to market in the same 30-day stretch as two other ventures O'Doherty launched: pixs.ca, a Toronto resale shop with tracked local delivery, and Knight Tara, which offers personalized printable adventures for children. Each needed its own order flow. A CXPR order needs a customer brief and a handoff for expert review. The build also covered customer relationship management, marketing, search optimization, structured data, AI discoverability and accessibility details such as keyboard navigation and contrast.

Across the three sites' recorded development histories, O'Doherty logged 1,148 saved website versions, including 374 for the CXPR. AI agents support scheduled reporting, revenue reconciliation and order-exception checks, and O'Doherty reviews exceptions and refines the systems daily as they're tested in practice.

“AI is not spray-and-pray,” said O'Doherty.“You don't throw a prompt at a screen and call it a business. You make decisions. You design the details, write and refine the code, connect the systems, test the journeys and fix what breaks. Then you take responsibility for how it all works together.”

The Enthusiastic Intern Still Needs Supervision

“Working with AI can feel like managing a very enthusiastic intern on too much coffee,” said O'Doherty.“It's fast, eager to help and sometimes confidently wrong. We see that daily. You still need the experience to ask the right questions, challenge the answer and know what's ready to put in front of an end user.”

Businesses and nonprofits can order a CXPR or CXPR+ review at thecxpr.com.

About CXPR

Science of Next is a social enterprise co-founded by Dr. Lianne Jeffs and Tara O'Doherty to make experienced, evidence-led thinking more accessible. Its CXPR expert website reviews help businesses and nonprofits understand what matters, why it matters and what to do next. Human-led. Science-backed. AI-accelerated.

Press Inquiries

Tara O'Doherty

hello [at] thecxpr.com

