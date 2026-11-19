MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A new practitioner portal gives clients and their care teams a shared view of nutrition, free for professionals and their clients









NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MyFitnessPal, the #1 global nutrition and food tracking app, today launched MyFitnessPal Pro, a new practitioner portal that lets dietitians, physicians, nurses, coaches, and trainers see their clients' food and medication logs in one place, with the clients' permission. Few clinicians have the time or training to act on nutrition in a visit, and fewer still can see what a client actually eats between appointments. MyFitnessPal Pro is built to change that, so professionals can walk into every session informed.

The portal is designed around three principles:



Client-Controlled Sharing: Nothing is shared until a client agrees. Clients know exactly what's being shared, and either party can stop sharing at any time, with access ending immediately.

Logs in Context: MyFitnessPal Pro shows what a client logged alongside the personal nutrition goals set in the app. It gives practitioners a starting point for the conversation and leaves interpretation and next steps to their expertise. Built for the Full Care Team: MyFitnessPal interviewed professionals across practice areas while developing the portal. Dietitians, physicians, nurses, coaches, and trainers all asked for the same thing: a centralized place to see their clients' food logs.



Professionals can invite clients with a personal code, shared as a link or QR code. From the dashboard, they can review food logs, weight, steps, water, and medication logging, all designed for a quick scan before a session. They can view a 14-day snapshot or open an individual client summary filtered by 2, 4, or 8 weeks.

“Food is the foundation. It's the fuel your clients need every day, and it shapes everything from how they feel, to how they sleep, and how they move through their lives,” said Melissa Jaeger, RD, LD, Head of Nutrition at MyFitnessPal.“Practitioners only get so much time with a client at each visit. You review their goals, build a plan, and then they head out the door. Traditionally, at the follow-up you don't have insight into what the client actually ate or drank and might spend the first ten minutes of a thirty-minute session reconstructing those details from memory, screenshots, handwritten notes, or spreadsheets. I lived that. I remember thinking that if I could see what actually happened between visits, we could spend our time on what's working and what to try next.”

The challenge is well documented. U.S. medical students reported an average of just 1.2 hours of formal nutrition education per year in a 2021 survey, and the average patient visit lasts about 20 minutes. Even registered dietitians struggle to see the full picture. In MyFitnessPal's 2025 RD survey, 81% named incomplete or inconsistent client tracking as a top workflow pain when reviewing client food logs, and 41% said it's hard to review all of their clients' logs in one place.

“What people eat is one of the most powerful levers they have over their health, and for too long the professionals guiding them have had to work without a clear view,” said Mike Fisher, Chief Executive Officer of MyFitnessPal.“MyFitnessPal has helped people understand what they eat for years. Pro is how we begin giving the people who support them a clearer view too, while keeping the person they're helping in control of their data. This is just the beginning of our support for this community.”

MyFitnessPal Pro is free for professionals and their clients. Dietitians, physicians, nurses, coaches, trainers, and the people who work alongside them can sign up at hello.myfitnesspal.com/pro. Once granted access, they can invite their clients to connect.

About MyFitnessPal

MyFitnessPal is the #1 global nutrition and food tracking app founded in 2005 with a mission to help people around the world reach their health goals through better food choices by providing knowledge, motivation, and a sense of progress. Supporting nearly 1 million people in reaching their nutrition and fitness goals every year and with a community of over 280 million members in over 120 countries, MyFitnessPal offers members one of the world's most comprehensive nutrition and food tracking platforms, allowing them to track their food, create personalized and goal-driven meal plans, record exercise activity, and log their weight. MyFitnessPal provides members with the tools for positive healthy change, from GLP-1 nutrition support to one of the world's largest food databases with over 20 million foods, access to over 2,000 recipes, and over 40 connected fitness partners.

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