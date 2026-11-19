MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Dr. Craig Taylor's independent, orthodontist-only practice pairs pediatric and orthodontic training with Spark Clear Aligners and interest-free payment plans.

CEDAR PARK, TX, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Cedar Park Smiles, the independent, orthodontist-only practice at 100 N Lakeline Blvd, is inviting children, teens and adults from across Cedar Park and northwest Austin to book a complimentary orthodontic exam before the year wraps up. No referral is needed. Families walk out of that first visit knowing whether treatment is recommended, whether now is the right time to begin, how long it would take and what it would cost.The practice is led by Dr. Craig Taylor, DMD, and his route into orthodontics started with the Tooth Fairy. Growing up in Mesa, Arizona, he was thrilled every time he lost a tooth. That early fascination became a career built on two separate residencies: a full orthodontic residency after dental school, plus a two-year pediatric dental residency. Together they give him two perspectives on every case: how a young smile develops, and how any smile can be moved.“I treat every patient the way I would want my own family treated,” said Dr. Taylor.“Nobody should feel rushed, everyone should understand their options, and if braces would do a better job than aligners for your case, you should hear that from me at the first visit, not halfway through treatment.”That philosophy runs through the whole practice. In Cedar Park, plenty of general and pediatric dental offices also offer braces and aligners. Cedar Park Smiles does one thing. The person diagnosing a case, planning it and adjusting it at every appointment is a specialist, which is what families want when they look for a dedicated orthodontist in Cedar Park instead of fitting treatment in between fillings. It is not a high-volume office, and with no corporate schedule or appointment quotas to answer to, decisions about each patient's care are made in the building, by the person providing it.Continuity is another thing patients notice. Several members of the team have been with the practice since 2008 and 2009. Treatment often takes a year or two, so the faces at the first appointment are usually the same ones celebrating on the day the braces come off.For teens and adults who want something discreet, the practice offers Spark Clear Aligners. Treatment for clear aligners in Cedar Park begins with a digital scan that maps out, in 3D, how each tooth will move. Patients then wear each set of trays for about two weeks. The trays are made from TruGEN, hand trimmed for smoother edges and free of BPA, mercury, latex and phthalates. Before anyone starts, Dr. Taylor checks the bite, the roots and the health of the gums to decide whether aligners alone will reach the result the patient wants.“An aligner is only as good as the plan behind it,” he said. Patients better suited to braces can choose metal or tooth-colored ceramic brackets.Younger patients are where Dr. Taylor's pediatric background really comes into play. The American Association of Orthodontists recommends that children have their first orthodontic evaluation by age 7. When a problem is caught at that stage, early orthodontic treatment can guide jaw growth, create room for permanent teeth and reduce the likelihood of extractions later on. Children who are not ready for treatment yet join a monitoring program and are seen every six to eight months at no charge, with care coordinated alongside the family dentist. With Mason Elementary and Running Brushy Middle School up the same street and BASIS Cedar Park next door, getting students to appointments is easy.Adults are just as welcome, and many come in because their teeth have shifted since childhood treatment, usually after retainer wear stopped. Their plans account for completed jaw growth, existing dental work and gum health, with an oral surgeon brought in for the cases that need one.Cost is handled with the same clarity. Fees are quoted in writing after the exam, with limited treatment starting at $2,800 and comprehensive treatment running up to $6,800. Financing is handled in house, interest free, with no outside lender involved. Down payments start at $300, with $0 down available for qualified patients, and monthly payments start at $150. Families who pay in full by cash or check receive a 5% discount. For patients with orthodontic benefits, the team verifies coverage before the first exam, bills insurance directly and works with most major PPO plans.Families can book a complimentary exam by calling (512) 219-1389 or requesting an appointment through the practice website. The office is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm, a short drive north of Lakeline Mall, with free on-site parking. Patients come from Cedar Park, Leander, Avery Ranch, Brushy Creek, Anderson Mill, Four Points and northwest Austin.Cedar Park Smiles is an independently owned, orthodontist-only practice in Cedar Park, Texas, led by Dr. Craig Taylor, DMD. The practice treats children, teens and adults with metal braces, ceramic braces, Spark Clear Aligners, early two-phase treatment, palatal expanders and surgical orthodontics, and offers complimentary first exams with no referral required.

Emma Sivess

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From Tooth Fairy Fan to Orthodontist: Cedar Park Smiles Invites Families to Book a Free Exam Before the New Year News Provided By Unlimited Content November 19, 2026, 18:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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