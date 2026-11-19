Susan Richards

Founder of Aha Moments places fifth worldwide in a contest drawing 211,252 votes, recognizing her work in sound healing, Reiki, and personal growth.

ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Global Sound Practitioner Alliance (GSPA), in partnership with Life Changing Energy and the Brighter Healing Foundation, announced that Susan Richards, founder of Annapolis-based Aha Moments, has earned fifth place worldwide in the Second Annual Sound & Energy Healer of the Year Contest. Her Top 10 recognition highlights her work in sound healing, Reiki, personal development, and community wellness.The 2026 competition attracted 136 entries representing 10 countries and 38 U.S. states, with more than 45,000 viewers exploring the contestant gallery and 211,252 votes cast worldwide. Nearly $50,000 in prizes, many donated by Life Changing Energy & Qi Life Store, recognized participating sound and energy healing practitioners.“When I entered this contest, I never imagined I'd finish fifth in the world! It's exciting, a little surreal, and I'm incredibly grateful. Just putting myself out there was a big step for me,” Richards shared.Richards' path into wellness began with her own experiences of personal hardship and self-discovery. Throughout her life, she encountered several periods she now describes as a“dark night of the soul,” experiences that challenged her beliefs and encouraged her to look inward.A turning point came when she asked herself a question: Who is the common denominator in everything happening in my life?The answer changed her perspective. Rather than trying to control the people and circumstances around her, Richards began exploring how she could change her own perceptions, responses, and relationship with herself.That realization became the foundation of her work in self-love, mindfulness, personal responsibility, and presence.Richards also credits her lifelong love of music with leading her toward sound healing. Having always experienced music as something she could feel throughout her body, she discovered a practice that brought together her passion for music, energy, vibration, and personal well-being.Her formal training in Reiki and sound healing began in 2024, and she became a Usui Reiki Master Teacher in 2026.Today, Richards is an Energy Alchemist, Usui Reiki Master Teacher, certified Sound Practitioner, Life Transformation and Mindset Coach, and Teacher of Presence.Through Aha Moments, Richards offers Life Transformation and Mindset Coaching, Reiki, private and group Sound Journeys, mindfulness, meditation, Reiki education, workshops, retreats, and corporate wellness experiences.Her immersive Sound Journeys incorporate crystal and Tibetan singing bowls, gongs, drums, chimes, tuning forks, and other instruments. Rather than following a predetermined sequence, Richards allows each experience to unfold intuitively, responding to the participants and atmosphere.“I don't believe I'm here to heal or fix anyone. I believe we all have that wisdom and ability within us. I just love creating experiences that help people slow down, reconnect with themselves, and have their own aha moments,” Richards explained.Aha Moments serves individuals and groups throughout the Annapolis region, with additional services available through travel and online sessions. Richards also offers inspirational speaking, school and community programs, and employee well-being experiences.Michelle Lipinski, who has attended Richards' sound sessions for more than two years, described finding comfort during a difficult period following the loss of her husband.“The last two sessions I attended with Susan brought me a sense of peace and comfort that I desperately needed. For those moments, I was able to quiet my mind, release some of the heaviness I was carrying, and simply be present,” Lipinski shared.Dorothy Carpenter described how Richards' coaching helped her navigate uncertainty following retirement.“After retirement I was struggling with my purpose in life. Susan coached me through much thought processing and I truly had my aha moment. The lightness this has given me has been freeing,” Carpenter said.Cheryl Ragland Pace, founder of When Light Leads and author of Be the Change. Be the Light, has collaborated with Richards on wellness gatherings, retreats, Sound Journeys, and Reiki education.“What I love most about Susan is the intention and love she brings to everything she does. She doesn't just play her instruments; she creates an experience that allows people to quiet their minds, connect with themselves, and receive whatever healing they need in that moment,” Pace shared.Beyond her business, Richards volunteers at Wellness House of Annapolis, offering sound bath experiences for individuals navigating cancer, their families and those in remission. She also participates in local Reiki shares, connecting with fellow practitioners and supporting community members.Her approach emphasizes helping individuals develop their own awareness and practical tools rather than relying on a practitioner to create change for them.For Richards, the international contest became an opportunity to step outside her comfort zone and learn to accept support from others.“One of the biggest things I learned through this experience was how to ask for help and actually allow people to support me. That's not always easy for me. The love and encouragement I received from so many people was truly humbling,” Richards shared.The experience also reinforced an important lesson about personal growth:“Sometimes the greatest reward is not the prize, it is the person you've become along the way.”Aha Moments hosts monthly Sound Baths on the third Monday of each month at Unity By the Bay in Annapolis, Maryland.Richards is also scheduled to present The Gift of 'BEing' on December 17, 2026, at Unity By the Bay. In addition to her regular Sound Baths and wellness offerings, she teaches quarterly Reiki classes, providing opportunities for individuals to explore and deepen their practice. She is also planning an upcoming retreat in February 2027, offering participants another opportunity to reconnect with themselves through mindfulness, personal growth, and holistic wellness experiences.For more information about Susan Richards, Aha Moments, private sessions, Sound Journeys, Reiki education, or upcoming events, email..., or call 1-215-803-9871.About Aha MomentsAha Moments is an Annapolis, Maryland-based personal development and complementary wellness business founded by Susan Richards. The practice offers Reiki, Sound Journeys, personal development coaching, mindfulness, meditation, Reiki education, workshops, retreats, and corporate wellness experiences. Services are available locally, through travel, and online. Aha Moments focuses on self-awareness, personal growth, and practical tools for everyday well-being.Visit Aha Moments on Facebook @ahamoments and .About the Global Sound Practitioner Alliance (GSPA)The Global Sound Practitioner Alliance is a professional membership organization dedicated to elevating the practice, visibility, and integrity of sound and energy healers worldwide. For more information about the Global Sound Practitioner Alliance and this year's contest, visit or contact....

Vickie Gould

Vickie Gould International, LLC DBA Life Changing Energy

+1 517-798-6299

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Susan Richards of Annapolis Earns Fifth Place Worldwide in 2026 Sound & Energy Healer of the Year Contest News Provided By Vickie Gould International, LLC DBA Life Changing Energy November 19, 2026, 18:36 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science



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