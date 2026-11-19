MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Donation supports efforts to close the water access gap and expand access to safe water and sanitation.

CA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- BluPeak Foundation today announced a $10,000 donation to Water For People, made in September 2026 to support the organization's work expanding access to clean water and sanitation.

Water For People's work touches communities both here in the United States and abroad. Despite being one of the world's wealthiest countries, the United States continues to face a significant water access gap. More than 2 million people live without running water and basic indoor plumbing, with many more lacking adequate sanitation, according to research from the US Water Alliance and DigDeep. The burden is also disproportionately felt by historically underserved communities, with Native American households 19 times more likely than white households to lack indoor plumbing. African American and Latino/a households are nearly 2 times more likely.

“Access to clean water is something many of us rarely have to think about, but for millions of people across the country and the globe, it still isn't a given,” said Joseph McKone, Executive Director and President of the BluPeak Foundation.“Supporting Water For People's work is another step toward the future we're working to create: one where access to clean water has no limits.”

Water For People works both domestically and abroad to strengthen the water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) sector through collaboration, collective action and partnerships. Its U.S. program supports efforts to close the domestic water access gap while elevating the voices of communities most affected by water and sanitation challenges.

Beyond its impact on individual households and communities, the water access gap carries significant economic consequences, even in the United States. Research from DigDeep estimates that allowing millions of Americans to live without adequate water and sanitation access costs the U.S. economy $8.58 billion each year through impacts including lost household earnings, higher healthcare costs, lost tax revenue and labor market disruptions.

“It's unacceptable that so many people still lack access to safe water and sanitation, including in the United States,” said Mark Duey, CEO of Water For People.“Changing that requires committed partners and lasting solutions. We're grateful to BluPeak Foundation for investing in a future where everyone has access to safe water, forever.”

The $10,000 contribution to Water For People builds on BluPeak Foundation's ongoing support for organizations addressing water insecurity in the United States and around the world. Since its inception in 2024, the Foundation has supported initiatives focused on sustainable water solutions, equitable access to clean water and emergency relief.

BluPeak Foundation is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. To learn more, become a member/volunteer, or make a tax-deductible donation, visit BluPeakFoundation. Federal Tax ID Number: 99-5055868. Cash donations are tax-deductible as allowed by law; please consult your tax advisor for details.

About BluPeak Foundation

BluPeak Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to expanding access to clean, safe, and affordable water by supporting global, national and local initiatives, investing in sustainable infrastructure, and championing equity in water access for all. Through sustainable water solutions, partnering with like-minded organizations, and emergency relief efforts, BluPeak Foundation aims to empower communities, reduce socioeconomic disparities, and foster environments where every individual can thrive.

About Water For People

Water For People is a global nonprofit working to make lasting access to safe water and sanitation a reality for everyone. Working across nine countries in the Americas, Asia, and Africa, we bring together communities, local businesses, and governments to develop lasting water and sanitation services. Our approach, called Everyone Forever, helps ensure that families, schools, and health clinics have reliable services for generations to come. Learn more at waterforpeople.

Jennifer Topzand

BluPeak

858-833-1522

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BluPeak Foundation Donates $10,000 to Water For People to Advance Clean Water Access News Provided By BluPeak CU November 19, 2026, 18:37 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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