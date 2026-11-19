MENAFN - EIN Presswire) MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The complete works of Dr. Carl L. Young - five books on family, mental health, history, and justice - are now available as audiobooks, narrated by the author in his own voice. All five are live now on Spotify, The Table and REDESIGN are also live on Google Play Books, and four of the five are also on Audible.The audiobook editions bring Dr. Young's scholarship and storytelling to people who learn best by listening: on the drive to work, on a walk through the neighborhood, or at home with family. Each title is read by Dr. Young himself, so the stories arrive in the voice they were written in.The five booksA Son's Reckoning with Family: Secrets, and the Legacy of Absence - Available now on Audible and Spotify.A deeply personal memoir that weaves clinical expertise with lyrical prose. Dr. Young explores father absence, family estrangement, identity formation, and the enduring impact of generational silence - and shows that healing begins when we confront the stories families often leave unspoken. (5 hrs 11 mins; Front Line Publishing.)Listen on Audible:Listen on Spotify:The Table: Conversations Across Time - Now in audio on Spotify and Google Play Books.Through imaginative conversations across generations, this work reexamines history, lineage, systemic justice, identity, and the psychological impact of community development - inviting listeners to reflect on how the wisdom of the past can shape a more just and compassionate future.Listen on Spotify:Listen on Google Play:REDESIGN: The Social Contract for Black Mental Health - Now in audiobook format on Spotify and Google Play Books.Moving from personal narrative toward systemic restoration, this clinical and cultural exploration examines the structural frameworks necessary to support Black mental health - challenging existing systems while proposing a new social contract grounded in healing, equity, prevention, and shared responsibility.Listen on Spotify:It Takes A Nation Of Millions To Fight The Power: Dismantling the War on Drugs, Volume I - Now in audio on Spotify.Blending structural social analysis with compelling narrative fiction, Volume I follows Tanisha Monette, a biracial woman navigating the profound human cost of America's War on Drugs. Inspired by her mother's work as a public defender and her father's experiences with mass incarceration, Tanisha establishes the grassroots organization Justice Now to confront systemic oppression and advocate for meaningful reform.Listen on Spotify:It Takes A Nation Of Millions To Fight The Power, Volume II - Now in audio on Spotify.Building on Volume I, the second installment expands Dr. Young's academic scholarship and frontline experience, examining how punitive drug policies disproportionately impact Black, Brown, and lower-income communities - and emphasizing resilience, healing, accountability, and the power of community organizing to create lasting systemic transformation.Listen on Spotify:A word from the author"Some stories need to be heard, not just read. When I sat down to narrate these books in my own voice, I was thinking about the people who learn best by listening - the ones driving to work, walking their neighborhoods, or sitting at the table with their families. These stories belong to all of us, and I wanted them to reach people wherever they are. If even one listener hears something that helps them make sense of their own story, then this was worth doing."- Dr. Carl L. YoungAbout the authorDr. Carl L. Young is an author, scholar, speaker, and community leader whose work centers on transformation, healing, families, and young people. A trauma-informed therapist, he is the founder of Broken to Bespoke and ILC4Y (Increasing Life Chances 4 You), and serves as a school-based mental health therapist with the Wilder Foundation's Kofi Program. He has been featured on KMOJ and Minnesota Public Radio. His mission is LITERATURE. LEADERSHIP. COMMUNITY. LEGACY.Where to listen and readListen on Spotify: A Son's Reckoning · The Table · REDESIGN · Nation Vol. I · Nation Vol. IIListen on Google Play Books: The TableListen on Audible:The full collection:Print and ebooks: Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Walmart, IngramSpark, Books-A-Million, Bookshop, andShop the mission:Website:

Dr. Carl L. Young

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Carl L Young

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Dr. Carl L. Young's Five-Book Collection Comes to Audio - Narrated by the Author Himself News Provided By Dr. Carl L. Young November 19, 2026, 18:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Human Rights



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