Itai Kolet, owner of TOP AC Inc., beside a company service truck in the San Fernando Valley.

TOP AC Inc. drops its heating tune-up and safety checkup from $150 to $95 and backs new furnace, heat pump and ductless installs with a 10-year labor warranty.

- Itai Kolet, Owner, TOP AC Inc PARK, CA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TOP AC Inc., a licensed HVAC contractor based in Canoga Park, is offering San Fernando Valley and Ventura County homeowners two winter heating deals: a $95 Heating Tune-Up & Checkup, regularly $150, and a 10-year labor warranty on every new heating system it installs or replaces. The offers apply across the company's service area, from Woodland Hills, Northridge and Encino to Simi Valley, Thousand Oaks and Camarillo.What are TOP AC's two winter heating offers?The first is the $95 Heating Tune-Up & Checkup, a $55 savings off the regular $150 price. The visit covers a full heating system inspection, burner and ignition check, visual heat exchanger inspection, flame sensor and safety controls test, thermostat calibration, air filter check, blower and airflow check, tightened electrical connections, and a check of any heat pump or ductless equipment, including carbon monoxide and safety checks. Homeowners receive a written report and repair advice without pressure. To get the $95 price, customers mention the offer when they call (855) 999-8672 or book through the form on the heating tune-up page. TOP AC describes the offer as limited-time, with a limited number of winter appointments each week.The second is a 10-year labor warranty on every new heating system TOP AC installs or replaces, including furnaces, heat pumps and ductless systems. The warranty covers labor and comes in addition to the manufacturer's equipment warranty. Financing with $0 down and 0 percent options is available on replacement systems for customers with approved credit.Why do heating systems fail on the first cold nights?Most Valley homes run their heat only a few weeks a year, so a furnace that sat idle all summer often fails the first time it is asked to work hard. The usual causes are a dirty flame sensor, a failing igniter, a clogged filter, a worn blower motor or a thermostat problem. Warning signs include cold air from vents, banging, rattling or squealing, short cycling, cold or uneven rooms, burning smells and rising gas bills.The cost of waiting is real. Homeowners who ignore small problems often face emergency rates and long waits on the coldest night, higher gas bills from a struggling system, and a carbon monoxide risk from a neglected furnace. Anyone who smells gas should leave the home, avoid switches and flames, and call the gas company or 911 from outside.Where does TOP AC offer the heating specials?TOP AC serves the San Fernando Valley, including Canoga Park, Woodland Hills, West Hills, Winnetka, Reseda, Chatsworth, Tarzana, Northridge, Encino, Granada Hills, North Hills, Van Nuys, Panorama City, Sherman Oaks, Studio City, North Hollywood, Sun Valley, Burbank and San Fernando. It also serves Calabasas, Agoura Hills, Westlake Village, Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley and Camarillo, plus Malibu, Pasadena, La Crescenta and Santa Clarita, and Westside communities including Beverly Hills, Hollywood, Brentwood, Westwood, West LA, Santa Monica, Culver City and Venice. Headquarters are in Canoga Park, with offices in Simi Valley and Camarillo. The full list of neighborhoods is atResidents can learn more about heating repair in Simi Valley or heating repair and tune-up in Woodland Hills on the local pages, and about furnace repair and replacement on the company's furnace page.Should a homeowner repair or replace an aging furnace?Furnaces that are 15 to 20 years old and need repeated repairs often point toward replacement. TOP AC provides furnace repair and replacement for all major brands, and its technicians give a written comparison so homeowners can decide with the numbers in front of them. The 10-year labor warranty applies when a replacement is installed, and TOP AC offers emergency heating service, with many repairs completed the same day.What does TOP AC repair and install?The company repairs furnaces, heat pumps and ductless systems, and offers diagnostics with upfront pricing, thermostat and controls work, and ductwork and airflow improvements. For new systems, it is an American Standard dealer and a Mitsubishi Electric Diamond Dealer for ductless equipment.TOP AC also built its business around memberships. The TOP CLUB plans cost $15 a month for TOP SMART, $27 for TOP COMFORT and $35 for TOP ELITE. Each includes two tune-ups a year valued at $300, priority booking and a reduced diagnostic fee of $65, $45 or $20 compared with the regular $125. TOP COMFORT and TOP ELITE add 15 and 25 percent off repairs.What do customers say?TOP AC holds a 4.8-star rating, with more than 350 reviews across Google and Yelp. One homeowner whose 14-year-old system failed during a heatwave wrote that the crew "was clean and efficient and took care when working on my property." Another customer, Dennis Sherman, wrote after his installation: "They met all their promises.""A tune-up is the cheapest heating repair there is, because it finds the problem before the first cold night does," said Itai Kolet, owner of TOP AC Inc. "The labor warranty means a new system is backed by the people who installed it."How can homeowners prepare before the next cold snap?Replace the air filter, test the thermostat in heating mode, clear debris from outdoor units, and run the heat briefly now to catch odd noises or smells early. Schedule a professional checkup before a breakdown, and ask for a written report and upfront pricing before any repair.About TOP AC Inc.TOP AC Inc. is a licensed HVAC contractor serving homeowners and businesses across the San Fernando Valley, Conejo Valley and Simi Valley since 2011. Its California contractor license is CSLB #959168. The headquarters is at 21201 Victory Blvd, Suite 102, Canoga Park, CA 91303. Learn more at or call (855) 999-8672. Offers may change, so ask for details when booking.See the full heating tune-up and checkup details for Los Angeles: heating-tune-up-and-repair-los-angeles/

Itai Kolet

TOP AC Inc.

+1 855-999-8672

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TOP AC Inc. Brings $95 Heating Tune-Ups and 10-Year Labor Warranty on Every New Heating System to San Fernando Valley News Provided By Top ac inc November 19, 2026, 18:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Energy Industry, Environment



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