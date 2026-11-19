MENAFN - EIN Presswire) BEMIDJI, MN, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The City of Bemidji, Minnesota, has selected OpenGov ERP, delivered on the OpenGov Public Service Platform, to replace a patchwork of legacy systems with a unified technology platform. The implementation will bring Capital Budget & Project Management, Financial Management, Human Capital Management, Grants Management, Enterprise Asset Management, Permitting & Licensing, and 311 Request Management together in one integrated system.Located in northern Minnesota, Bemidji is the county seat of Beltrami County and home to the legendary Paul Bunyan and Babe the Blue Ox. With a population of approximately 15,700, the city relies on a wide range of municipal services that depend on accurate, accessible, and connected data.However, Bemidji's existing systems were no longer keeping pace with its operational needs. Staff managed more than 30 grants with limited visibilityand oversight, capital projects were difficult to track effectively, and reporting relied heavily on exporting data into spreadsheets. Payroll, employee records, invoices, and permitting information were maintained in separate systems, resulting in duplicate data entry, disconnected workflows, and significant administrative burdens.With OpenGov, Bemidji will bring finance, human resources, grants, capital projects, and asset management together on a single platform. Invoice processing will transition from manual handling to automated workflows, while reporting will be available directly within the system, eliminating the need to export data to Excel. Permitting and 311 service requests will also connect with asset and infrastructure information, giving staff a more comprehensive view of municipal operations and infrastructure needs.The integrated platform will help the city improve financial oversight, streamline administrative processes, and make more informed decisions about infrastructure investments. By connecting project planning, funding, and asset conditions, Bemidji will have greater visibility into the resources needed to maintain and improve its infrastructure."We've paid for siloed systems that didn't communicate with each other for years, and this is how we remedy the situation," said Donna Coe, Finance Director for the City of Bemidji. "Once we're live, all of the city's departments will have the ability to draw from one platform, sharing information instantly with efficient and reliable reporting."

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City of Bemidji, Minnesota, Consolidates Fragmented Systems onto OpenGov ERP News Provided By OpenGov November 19, 2026, 18:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: World & Regional



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