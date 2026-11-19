

The Anthropic CFO stated that Claude accounts for less than 1% of the total spending by its top 10 customers, who are among the Fortune 500 companies, adding that“this is just the beginning.”

CFO Krishna Rao emphasized pairing aggressive computing capacity with conservative spending as the company manages a $901 billion, nearly 20-year infrastructure commitment. ANT stock opened at $111.50 on Thursday, jumping 34% above the IPO price.

Anthropic's (ANT) landmark debut on the public market will give the company access to lower-cost financing that will help sustain the Claude developer's aggressive research and development push, Chief Financial Officer Krishna Rao told Bloomberg in an interview on Thursday.

Speaking from the Nasdaq MarketSite ahead of the stock's opening trade, Rao emphasized that maintaining a lead in advanced AI requires substantial ongoing investment and access to public markets provides that capital at a cheaper cost. Currently, the maker of the Claude chatbot dedicates roughly 75% of its computing power to research and development.

"Building at the frontier is a capital-intensive endeavor, and we are going to make the investments to continue to be at the frontier," Rao said, adding that going public unlocks more capital for the business at a cheaper cost.

Anthropic Lists On Nasdaq

As the first frontier AI model developer to list on a public exchange, Anthropic priced its initial public at $83 a share on Wednesday at a valuation of $1.5 trillion.

Shares opened at $111.50 on Thursday, jumping 34% above the IPO price, with investors tracking Anthropic's listing as a litmus test for broader tech and AI sector performance which has been recently mired with anxiety over ballooning capital expenditures.

According to a November regulatory filing, Anthropic has already pledged roughly $901 billion toward computing resources and infrastructure, a financial commitment structured over nearly two decades.

"We have the best compute efficiency in the world, we believe," Rao said, explaining that Anthropic's strategy is to remain aggressive on securing computing capacity while staying conservative with its overall expenditures.

Moreover, Rao also highlighted that in the books of Anthropic's top 10 customers among the Fortune 500 companies, Claude takes up less than 1% of their total expenditures.“So, this is just the beginning,” Rao said during the interview.

Anthropic Partnerships In Focus

Rao, 43, has played a central role in negotiating the startup's large-scale computing agreements. Those partnerships span major technology and aerospace players, including Alphabet Inc.'s Google (GOOG, GOOGL) and SpaceX (SPCX).

According to Rao, these varied agreements have handed Anthropic "a tremendous amount of flexibility" in sourcing its computing power. "We have a lot of options when we buy compute, and we can pick the best ones relative to our overall portfolio," Rao said.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was 'extremely bullish,' with 'extremely high' retail investor chatter around the stock.

However, some retail traders turned bearish after the stock dipped from its $111.50 opening price.

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ANT stock was trading at around $95.59 at the time of writing.

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