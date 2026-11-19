

The analyst does not expect a near-term revenue impact for L3Harris as Tomahawk production ramps up, The Fly reported.

On Wednesday, Raytheon awarded Ursa Major and Avio USA a joint contract to design, develop, and qualify a new solid-rocket-motor booster for its Tomahawk cruise missile. The companies plan to qualify the jointly developed booster and demonstrate their eligibility for future production orders.

L3Harris (LHX) and RTX (RTX) shares were in focus on Thursday after Jefferies said Raytheon's decision to add suppliers for the Tomahawk cruise missile's rocket motor booster could be a "modest incremental negative" for L3Harris' long-term share of the program.

However, the analyst does not expect a near-term revenue impact as Tomahawk production ramps up, according to The Fly.

At the time of writing, RTX shares traded marginally lower, and LHX shares traded 1% higher.

Raytheon Adds Two Suppliers For Tomahawk Booster

On Wednesday, Raytheon, an RTX business, awarded Ursa Major and Avio USA a joint contract to design, develop, and qualify a new solid rocket motor booster for its Tomahawk cruise missile.

The multi-year program brings together Avio's experience in solid rocket propulsion and manufacturing with Ursa Major's design approach and advanced manufacturing processes. The award creates a pathway for both companies to become qualified U.S. suppliers for the program.

"By dual-sourcing this critical component with both Avio USA and Ursa Major, we're strengthening our supply chain, encouraging innovation, and building the capacity needed to meet the Navy's mission requirements well into the future," said Sam Deneke, president of Naval Power at Raytheon.

The contract also comes as Avio USA builds out its U.S. manufacturing operations. The company broke ground on a solid rocket motor facility in southern Virginia in September, while Ursa Major has been expanding its solid-rocket-motor portfolio and manufacturing capacity.

The two companies plan to qualify the jointly designed booster and demonstrate their eligibility for future production orders.

Jefferies' Price Target

Jefferies maintained its 'Hold' rating and $280 price target on L3Harris shares, according to The Fly.

Fourteen out of 23 analysts covering the stock rate it 'Buy' or 'Strong Buy', while 9 rate it 'Hold', according to Koyfin. Their 12-month price targets range from $252 to $402, with an average of $333.95.

How Retail Views LHX & RTX

Retail sentiment surrounding LHX on Stocktwits remained 'extremely bullish' over the past 24 hours, amid 'extremely high' message volumes. Sentiment toward RTX remained in 'bearish' territory, amid 'normal' message volumes.

LHX shares are down approximately 12.2% year-to-date, while RTX shares have gained around 7.5%.

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