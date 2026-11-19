MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 19 (Petra)-- Jordan Post has achieved a notable institutional milestone, receiving an "Advanced/High Readiness" rating in the Universal Postal Union's (UPU) assessment of digital transformation, operational and logistics readiness, and institutional maturity.

The achievement follows an international assessment conducted by UPU experts under the ORE+ programme from November 15 to 19.

According to a Jordan Post statement issued Thursday, the assessment report confirmed the company's advanced level of institutional development, postal operations, digital transformation, and e-commerce.

The report praised the strength of its digital systems, customs integration, and compliance with international postal standards, which exceeded 96 percent, in addition to advances in security systems, quality management, and postal operational efficiency.

The assessment reflects the success of Jordan Post's efforts to modernize its services and strengthen its digital, technological, and operational capabilities in line with the Economic and Public Sector Modernization visions and the company's comprehensive and sustainable modernization plans and programmes.

It also underscores Jordan Post's strong operational capabilities and well-established human, technical, and implementation resources, which have reinforced its position as a leading national institution.

These capabilities further equip the company to keep pace with the growth of e-commerce, postal, digital, and cross-border logistics services, while strengthening its presence in the international postal network.

//Petra// MF