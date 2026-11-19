MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 19 (Petra)-- Ala'a Al-Froukh - French Minister Delegate for Foreign Trade and Economic Attractiveness Nicolas Forissier said France and Jordan enjoy "special relations" and a distinguished partnership that has encouraged numerous French companies to establish operations in the Kingdom.

Speaking at a press briefing following the conclusion of the Jordan–EU Investment Conference 2026, held Thursday at the King Hussein bin Talal Convention Centre at the Dead Sea, Forissier said French investments in Jordan amount to €1.6 billion, providing around 16,000 jobs across various sectors.







He added that the French government intends to increase its investments in the Kingdom as part of its strategy to strengthen French-Jordanian relations based on a "win-win" approach.

French companies, he said, have a strong presence in Jordan and are contributing to major projects, including the National Water Carrier project. They are also interested in investing in other sectors, particularly energy, transport, water, infrastructure, and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Forissier praised Jordan's "open-minded" approach, noting that French companies are keen to work with relevant national institutions, including the Chamber of Commerce, an opportunity facilitated by the important conference.

He also commended the Jordanian government's cooperation with French companies and its continued support, noting that the French government had decided to deploy French financing instruments to help implement projects in Jordan.

France and Jordan, he said, share a strategic friendship that Paris is keen to translate into tangible action. He stressed the need to strengthen coordination between the two countries through increased trade and communication, which would help showcase Jordan's potential to French companies as a pivotal country and a strategic hub in the Middle East.

He also underscored the importance of highlighting the potential and opportunities offered by the Jordanian market and developing them through stronger bilateral partnerships.

Forissier stressed that he would follow up on the conference's outcomes and ensure the implementation of the commitments announced, noting that certain steps would need to be taken in the coming weeks and months regarding projects planned for implementation in the Kingdom.

He called for meetings between delegations of French and Jordanian companies to discuss available investment opportunities, particularly in the energy sector.

He announced that he would visit Jordan again in the first quarter of 2027 to follow up on the outcomes of these meetings.

//Petra// MF