MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 19 (Petra)-- Foreign ministers of Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Pakistan, Türkiye, Algeria, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, Palestine, Qatar, Kuwait, Libya, the Maldives, Egypt and Niger have welcomed decisions by the governments of the United Kingdom and Australia to impose sanctions in response to illegal Israeli settlement activities in the occupied Palestinian territory, including measures targeting companies involved in settlement construction.

The ministers also welcomed the UK's decision to impose sanctions on an Israeli group for obstructing the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.

In a joint statement, the ministers expressed their support for all efforts aimed at ensuring accountability, including through appropriate international measures and sanctions against entities and individuals responsible for settlement activities, including the E1 settlement plan, as well as those who support, facilitate or implement annexation and settlement expansion policies.

They reiterated their strong condemnation of Israel's continued settlement policies in the occupied Palestinian territory, particularly the E1 settlement plan and related settlement activities in occupied East Jerusalem. They also expressed hope that the decisions taken by the UK and Australia would encourage other members of the international community to follow suit.

The ministers said the measures were consistent with international law and relevant UN resolutions, including UN Security Council Resolution 2334 (2016), and the International Court of Justice's advisory opinion of July 19, 2024.

They stressed that all states are obligated not to recognize the legality of the situation arising from Israel's illegal occupation, nor to provide aid or assistance in maintaining the situation created by the occupation.

In this regard, they renewed their call on Israel to reverse all measures taken in connection with settlement activities, as well as other measures aimed at altering the geographical and demographic character of the occupied Palestinian territory.

The ministers also condemned Israel's military escalation in Gaza and called for the full and immediate implementation of President Donald Trump's comprehensive plan to end the conflict in the Strip, in a manner that ensures security and stability, addresses the humanitarian situation, facilitates reconstruction and recovery, and lays the foundations for lasting peace.

They stressed that Gaza is an integral part of the occupied Palestinian territory.

The ministers underscored that the only viable path towards achieving a just, lasting and comprehensive peace is the implementation of the two-state solution, through the establishment of an independent, sovereign, geographically contiguous and viable Palestinian state along the June 4, 1967 lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with international law and relevant UN resolutions.

//Petra// MF