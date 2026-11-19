MENAFN - UkrinForm) The 155th Separate Mechanized Brigade reported this on Facebook, Ukrinform says.

“A video is circulating online in which sources close to the Russian Defense Ministry claim that Shylivka was captured by the Russian Typhoon assault unit. This is not true. The village remains under the control of the Ukrainian Defense Forces,” the statement said.

The military noted that Russian invaders produce similar videos according to a familiar pattern: individual Russian soldiers or small groups infiltrate between Ukrainian positions to film themselves with their flag and provide the footage for an information operation.

“A flag in a video does not mean that the settlement is under their control,” the brigade emphasized.

It noted that the“assault unit” that allegedly captured Shylivka turned out to be just one soldier. He was captured during combat operations in the area of responsibility of the Ninth Army Corps of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The military urged media representatives, administrators of information resources, and social media users not to spread claims made by the Russian side without verified evidence, as false information during wartime can harm both the families of Ukraine's defenders and the units carrying out combat missions.

Russian forces trying to advance toward Orikhiv in small infantry groups but fail – military

As Ukrinform reported, Mala Tokmachka in the Zaporizhzhia region remains under the control of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, despite repeated claims by the Russian command that it has allegedly been captured.

Photo: Ministry of Defense, illustrative