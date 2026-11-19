MENAFN - UkrinForm) German Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz said this at a joint press conference following the Coalition of the Willing summit in Berlin, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The goal, and it remains the goal, is a sovereign Ukraine in a secure Europe. The starting point for agreements on territory must be the so-called line of contact. Ukraine must be able to continue on its European path. It must be able to count on assistance with reconstruction,” Merz emphasized.

According to him, participants in the Berlin summit reiterated their agreement on the key principles of a possible peace settlement.

The Chancellor said that the possibility of gradually lifting certain sanctions against Russia could be considered under specific conditions as part of the peace process.

“In return, the gradual lifting of some sanctions against Russia, subject to the fulfillment of certain conditions, could be considered,” he said.

Merz also emphasized that following a ceasefire, Ukraine must receive strong security guarantees, and that the relevant agreements would have implications for Euro-Atlantic security.

According to the Chancellor, any possible peace talks must involve Ukraine, Russia, the United States, and Europe.

He also said that, in line with the agreements reached at the previous European Council meeting in Dublin, the European side in the negotiations would be represented by Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Poland, and Italy, together with EU institutions.

Zelensky outlines key topics forof the Willing meeting in Berlin

As Ukrinform reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the key topics at the Coalition of the Willing meeting taking place in Berlin today include covering Ukraine's budget needs, strengthening air defense, and a winter package of ballistic missile interceptors.