Latvian Diplomats To Continue Working In Ukraine Despite Russian Strikes FM
“Russian drones have damaged the Dutch Embassy in Kyiv and Austria's Honorary Consulate in Dnipro. That's unacceptable,” Jaunzems emphasized.
He added that Latvia stands in full solidarity with the Netherlands and Austria.
“We will not be intimidated. Our diplomats carry on their work in Ukraine,” the Latvian foreign minister stressed.Read also: Austria n Embassy in Kyiv damaged in Russian attac
As Ukrinform reported, a diplomatic mission was damaged again in a Russian attack on Kyiv, this time the building of the Embassy of the Netherlands in Ukraine. Fortunately, no one was injured.
Photo: Laura Celmiņa, Ministry of Foreign Affairs
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