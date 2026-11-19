MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

The United Kingdom will supply Ukraine with 1,000 long-range strike drones as part of efforts to strengthen Kyiv's defence capabilities, particularly ahead of the winter months.

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham is expected to announce the delivery at a meeting of the Ukraine-supporting Coalition of the Willing in Berlin.

The drone delivery forms part of a new £260 million military assistance package designed to reinforce Ukraine's defence capabilities during the winter.

According to the British government, the unmanned aerial vehicles will have an operational range of up to 1,000 kilometres and the capacity to carry heavier warheads.

These capabilities will allow Ukraine to strike military production facilities located deep inside Russian territory, far beyond the frontline.

The new assistance package represents another step in Britain's expanding involvement in the development and supply of drone technologies for Ukraine.

The British government has also stated that 80% of the £260 million package will be spent within the United Kingdom, supporting domestic industry while strengthening Ukraine's military capabilities.