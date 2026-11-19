Co-Director, Institute for Genocide and Mass Atrocity Prevention, Binghamton University, State University of New York

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Research areas: Modern and Contemporary Social and Political Philosophy, Critical Theory, Contemporary Continental Philosophy, Philosophy of Law and International Relations.

Recent courses: Habermas's Theory of Communicative Action, Transitional Justice, Rawls and His Critics, Contemporary Political Philosophy, Hegel's Philosophy of Right, and Law and Justice.

Co-director of Binghamton's Institute for Genocide and Mass Atrocity Prevention.

–present Professor, Department of Philosophy, Binghamton University, State University of New York

Experience