Assistant Professor of Psychology, Athabasca University

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I am an Assistant Professor in Psychology at Athabasca University, Adjunct Professor in the Department of Psychology and the Department of Communication Sciences and Disorders at the University of Alberta, and Adjunct Faculty Member of the Neuroscience and Mental Health Institute at the University of Alberta. I received my PhD in Psychology with a focus on Cognitive Neuroscience at the University of Saskatchewan under the supervision of Dr. Ron Borowsky. This work focused on demonstrating how structural connectivity guides and constrains functional outputs including functional connectivity. Most notably, I demonstrated a near doubling in accuracy compared to previous international attempts when predicting functional connectivity from structural connectivity, using Graph Neural Network Deep Learning (Neudorf et al., 2022). I was honoured to be awarded the prestigious Governor General's Gold Medal for my PhD work. I then spent 3 years supervised by Dr. Randy McIntosh at Simon Fraser University's Institute for Neuroscience & Neurotechnology as a Postdoctoral Fellow funded by NSERC and the Canadian Neuroanalytics Scholars Program, applying graph theory and other computational approaches to studying the structural and functional brain network changes across the lifespan from child development to older age that serve to support cognitive ability.

My research uses neuroimaging methods including magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) to investigate how the structural and functional brain networks are related to one another and how these networks support cognitive processes involved in reading, semantic memory, and attention across the lifespan. This research combines methods from Psychology, Neuroscience, Mathematics, and Computer Science.

–present Assistant Professor of Psychology, Athabasca University

2022 University of Saskatchewan, PhD

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