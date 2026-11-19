MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Staffbase believes the recognition challenges the industry's long-standing divide between desk-based and frontline technology

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Staffbase, the AI-powered employee experience platform, today announced it has been named a Leader in the inaugural Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Frontline Worker Communications Applications. It is the only vendor recognized as a Leader in both that report and the 2026 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Intranet Packaged Solutions, where it is recognized as a Leader for the fourth consecutive year.

Gartner research indicates that the market is converging around a broader objective: enabling organizations to communicate, inform, support and activate frontline workers within the flow of work. The most successful deployments increasingly connect communications, knowledge and operational workflows to support workforce productivity, operational execution, compliance and measurable business outcomes rather than employee reach alone. As a result, buyers are evaluating frontline worker communications applications as strategic workforce enablement platforms rather than stand-alone communications tools.

“For too long, frontline teams have had to find their way around a digital workplace built for others,” said Martin Böhringer, CEO and co-founder of Staffbase.“But we never accepted that. We've been building for the frontline from the start, because when you solve for the hardest to reach, you solve for everyone. We believe being named a Leader in both reports provides market validation of our ambition to set a new industry standard for how companies serve their entire workforce.”

Organizations like Alaska Airlines understand the value of delivering a consolidated mobile-first experience for frontline employees and desk-based workers.

“Staffbase gives every employee at Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines and Horizon Air, including our hard-to-reach flight attendants, pilots and airport teams, an experience built around their role and needs, bringing the right information and tools to them regardless of where they work,” said David Henrich, Director of Communication Operations, Alaska Airlines.

With Gartner now publishing Magic Quadrant reports for both frontline communications and intranets, Staffbase believes that IT, HR and communications leaders can evaluate the two categories against independent criteria in the same buying process. Staffbase brings the two together on one AI-powered platform, delivering purpose-built experiences for frontline and desk-based employees with the security, governance and scale large enterprises require.

Explore the findings and download reprints of both reports at staffbase.com/gartner-magic-quadran.

Disclaimer

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Frontline Worker Communications Applications, Alexandra Earl, Catherine Donnelly, Mike Gotta, Nov. 16, 2026.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Intranet Packaged Solutions, Mike Gotta, Helen Poitevin, Alexandra Earl, Sept. 29, 2026.

Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are a trademark of Gartner, Inc., and/or its affiliates.

About Staffbase

Staffbase is the AI-powered employee experience software designed to scale with an organization's needs, from focused communications to a superapp or enterprise intranet. From headquarters to the frontline, people use Staffbase to stay informed, find answers they can trust and complete everyday tasks. By combining its own content and workflows with the systems companies already use, Staffbase bridges the last mile from a complex digital workplace to a simple, relevant employee experience.

More than 1,500 enterprise customers, including Adidas, Alaska Airlines, DHL, MAN Truck & Bus and Whataburger, use Staffbase to reach their people and turn business priorities into employee action. That means faster change adoption, stronger compliance and more consistent operations across sites, shifts and teams.

Staffbase is headquartered in New York City and Chemnitz, Germany.

Please visit staffbase.co for more information.

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