MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AMSTERDAM, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bynder, the global leader in AI-powered enterprise digital asset management (DAM), has once again been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Digital Asset Management 2026 Vendor Assessment (doc #, November, 2026). Bynder was also named a Leader in the 2024 report.

Bynder believes this recognition reflects its commitment to a customer-inspired roadmap, continued product innovation, and delivering a superior customer experience with the most powerful, intuitive, and richly integrated platform in the industry.

“Bynder is the trusted partner for more than 10,000 brands, and we are foundational to their AI strategies as they compete and thrive in the era of agentic AI. The Bynder DAM is the governed system of record for their creative content, and our enterprise-grade Agentic platform, integrated into the DAM, delivers unprecedented efficiency, productivity, and financial return. Together, they power exceptional content experiences for go-to-market teams and digital channels, and, through our MCP Server, for the AI ecosystem and agent workflows. We thank IDC MarketScape for this recognition as we continue to grow and innovate alongside our customers,” said Bob Hickey, CEO at Bynder.

Bynder's enterprise DAM enables organizations to manage, govern, and distribute digital assets across global teams, channels, and markets from one governed system of record. Built to intelligently orchestrate the entire content supply chain, the most renowned brands realize a compelling ROI through operational gains, employee productivity improvements, and digital ecosystem conversions.

Bynder was recognized for the following strengths:



Roadmap clarity and customer feedback loops. Bynder showed notable strength in roadmap transparency and product direction, with recent innovations in AI agents and MCP. The company provides a time-bound, customer-visible roadmap.

Core DAM and delivery foundation. Bynder supports complex multibrand, multiproduct, and multiregion DAM environments with multiple metadata schemas, duplicate detection, review workflows, rights management, multimodal search, CDN-based delivery, and support for very large asset volumes. Customer support model responsiveness. Bynder provides 24/7 follow-the-sun support, dedicated success resources, and multiple support channels. Customer feedback was positive, with one customer saying the team is“super responsive” and helps them get to the right answers even when the issue is not fully defined.



Additional information:



Read the 2026 IDC MarketScape excerpt Learn more about Bynder's DAM, AI Agents, MCP, Omnichannel delivery and Spotlight Award winners.

About IDC MarketScape:

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.

Contact:

Max Borges Agency for Bynder

...