MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Saltz Mongeluzzi Bendesky named lead counsel, client Carisbrooke Inn, lead plaintiff

VENTNOR CITY, N.J., Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a significant ruling, a Superior Court of New Jersey judge has certified a class of approximately 1,000 City of Ventnor water and sewer customers – including the owner of the beloved, boutique Carisbrooke Inn - who have allegedly been overcharged by as much as $11 million by having paid more than one annual fixed utility fee for a single property, served by a single line and meter, since March 2019. Saltz Mongeluzzi Bendesky's class-action attorneys filed the motion for class certification that was recently granted by Judge John C. Porto; he also appointed the Firm lead plaintiff counsel and John Battista, owner of the Carisbrooke Inn, as class representative.









Attorneys Simon B. Paris and Patrick Howard, co-chairs of the firm's class action practice, filed the class-action lawsuit last year (Carisbrooke Inn LLC v. City of Ventnor et al. ATL-L-000489-25) and lauded the court ruling on plaintiff's motion for class certification.“We now look forward to providing the Court, after consultation with counsel for the defendants, a plan for notifying class members who are closely following this litigation as they seek to correct the inherent injustice in Ventnor's utility rate structure.”

The Court stated in its order,“In substance, the four count Complaint alleged the City's ordinances authorize one annual fixed water/sewer fee per "customer" or "consumer," but instead the City charged some single-meter properties multiple fixed fees based on an internal "unit" count. As alleged by the Plaintiff, that charge is not found in the City's ordinances.”

“As stated in the complaint, and we are prepared to prove,” said the attorneys,“local property owners like the Carisbrooke love and support this community and want nothing more than to see it thrive. However, when faced with these unjustified fees, they are left with no alternative but to bring this class action.” They added that the water-and-sewer fee framework“is contrary to the plain language of Ventnor's own ordinances, is inequitable in violation of the New Jersey County and Municipal Water Supply Act, and violates basic equal protection rights guaranteed by the New Jersey Constitution.”

Contacts:

Patrick Howard | ... | 215.575.3895

Simon B. Paris | ... | 215.575.3986

Steph Rosenfeld | ... | 215.514.4101

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at