Haruna Nail, Emerging Light Award Winner

Melbourne mental health counselor earns third-place recognition for her inclusive approach to sound healing, neuroscience, and trauma-informed wellness.

MELBOURNE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Global Sound Practitioner Alliance (GSPA), in partnership with Life Changing Energy and the Brighter Healing Foundation, has recognized Haruna Nail, founder of Nail Your Ikigai in Melbourne, Florida, with the Emerging Light Award in the Second Annual Sound & Energy Healer of the Year Contest. Nail earned third place in the international competition, highlighting her distinctive approach to combining mental health counseling, sound and energy healing, neuroscience, and trauma-informed practices.The 2026 contest brought together 136 healers representing 10 countries and 38 U.S. states, with more than 45,000 people exploring the contestant gallery and 211,252 votes cast worldwide. Nearly $50,000 in prizes, many donated by Life Changing Energy & Qi Life Store, recognized practitioners helping expand awareness of sound and energy healing around the world.“I'm proud to receive the Emerging Light Award. This work is personal to me, so it means a lot to have it recognized. I'm especially grateful to the people who kept voting, sharing, and cheering me on between all the things they already had going on in their own lives,” Nail shared.A licensed mental health counselor and neurodivergent sound and energy healing practitioner, Nail brings a perspective shaped by professional experience, personal understanding of sensory differences, and a curiosity about how sound influences human connection.Before founding Nail Your Ikigai, Nail spent 17 years in leadership roles in senior healthcare. Those years working within healthcare environments helped shape her commitment to supporting caregivers and helping professionals, particularly individuals who devote much of their lives to meeting the needs of others.Her work today reflects that background, combining therapeutic knowledge with sound, Reiki, shamanic practices, and opportunities for sensory exploration.Rather than expecting everyone to experience sound healing in the same way, Nail emphasizes the importance of making space for different nervous systems, sensory preferences, and ways of participating.“The neuroscience nerd in me loves asking why a rhythm makes us want to move. The neurodivergent human in me wants you to know you can tap along, fidget, or just listen. We don't have to share a language or explain what we're carrying to share a moment through sound,” Nail explained.This philosophy is central to Nail Your Ikigai, where participants are encouraged to engage with sound and movement in ways that feel comfortable and meaningful to them.Through local community sound baths, women's circles, retreats, and educational experiences, Nail creates opportunities for individuals to explore relaxation, mindfulness, rhythm, and connection without pressure to participate in a particular way.Her offerings also include in-person and online trainings and consultation for mental health professionals, bringing her experience in counseling and trauma-informed care into professional learning environments.Nail's interests extend into the neuroscience of sound and the ways rhythm can create shared experiences across language and cultural differences. She is also interested in how trauma and resilience can be carried across generations, including the traditions and practices communities have developed to navigate hardship.An important part of that exploration is her commitment to acknowledging the origins of Indigenous practices that inform her work and respecting the boundaries surrounding how those traditions are shared.“When I think about what we inherit, I think about the effects of trauma alongside the stories, traditions, and ways of caring that helped people get through hard times. That's part of why I want to be clear about where the Indigenous practices that inform my work come from and respect the boundaries around how they're shared,” Nail shared.Participants in Nail's sound healing experiences have described finding an environment where they could slow down, explore their feelings, and feel accepted without expectations.One participant reflected on the experience of having space to process thoughts and emotions:“For the first time, my mind felt quiet enough to sort through what I was feeling and notice what I actually needed. I'm used to having so much going through my head that it's hard to know where to start. During the sound bath, I had enough space to hear myself think without having to figure everything out at once.”Another participant emphasized the importance of feeling welcome while experiencing something unfamiliar.“I'm often the oddball in the room, and I don't always know where to go when I want an outlet or a sense of community. In Haruna's space, I felt welcome as I was. I could be a little awkward, a little curious, and still feel like I belonged there.”Beyond her individual offerings, Nail collaborates with the Sisterhood of Traveling Mystics to bring sound baths, integration circles, trainings, and retreats to the community. These collaborations reflect her interest in creating shared experiences where participants can explore different approaches to personal well-being.For Nail, the Sound & Energy Healer of the Year competition offered an opportunity not only to introduce her work to a broader audience but also to discover how other practitioners are serving their communities.“Putting my work out there and asking for support was a stretch for me. One of my favorite parts was seeing how fellow practitioners bring sound and energy work into their communities. I came away with new things to be curious about and more people to cheer for,” she shared.Nail also expressed gratitude to her wife, Caroline, her children, Zoe and Aidan, and the family and friends who continue to support her work.As 2026 comes to a close, Nail Your Ikigai is preparing podcast interviews, private trainings, and sound baths, while Nail continues recording music and guided meditations.Looking ahead to 2027, Nail is developing new private consultation offerings, group intensives, classes, professional trainings, and retreats. She is also working on a book exploring neuroscience, sound, sensory experiences, and play, with opportunities for readers to better understand and explore their own nervous systems.These projects reflect Nail's continued interest in bringing together scientific curiosity, personal experience, and accessible approaches to wellness.Her Emerging Light Award recognition represents another step in that journey, providing an opportunity to share her work with a broader community while continuing to advocate for inclusive, trauma-informed spaces where people can participate as they are.For more information about Haruna Nail, Nail Your Ikigai, sound baths, professional trainings, consultations, or upcoming offerings, visit , email..., or call or text 352-477-2050.About Nail Your IkigaiNail Your Ikigai is a holistic wellness and educational practice founded by Haruna Nail, a licensed mental health counselor and neurodivergent sound and energy healing practitioner based in Melbourne, Florida. The practice offers community sound baths, women's circles, retreats, professional trainings, and consultation, drawing on sound, rhythm, Reiki, and shamanic practices. With an emphasis on trauma-informed care, sensory inclusivity, and personal choice, Nail Your Ikigai welcomes different ways of experiencing sound, movement, and connection. Offerings include local experiences as well as in-person and online professional education.About the Global Sound Practitioner Alliance (GSPA)The Global Sound Practitioner Alliance is a professional membership organization dedicated to elevating the practice, visibility, and integrity of sound and energy healers worldwide. For more information about the Global Sound Practitioner Alliance and this year's contest, visit or contact...

Vickie Gould

Vickie Gould International, LLC DBA Life Changing Energy

+1 517-798-6299

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Florida Sound Healer Haruna Nail Wins Emerging Light Award in 2026 International Healing Contest News Provided By Vickie Gould International, LLC DBA Life Changing Energy November 19, 2026, 18:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science



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