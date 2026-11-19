Metropolis Robotics, a humanoid robotics integrator based in Gurnee, Illinois.

SKYE on stage with Jaclyn Kolodziej, Director of Marketing at IMEC, at the NextGen Manufacturing AI Summit, November 12, 2026, Downers Grove, Ill. Photo courtesy of IMEC.

The Metropolis Robotics team at the IMEC NextGen Manufacturing AI Summit. From left: Rob Hassan, Randall Harju, Laurentiu Sarbu, Jeffrey K. Lambert, Matthew Rosado and SKYE. Photo courtesy of Metropolis Robotics.

Gurnee-based humanoid integrator shows Illinois manufacturers a phased path to task-ready robots.

- Randall HarjuGURNEE, IL, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Metropolis Robotics brought its SKYE humanoid robot to the stage at the NextGen Manufacturing AI Summit, hosted by IMEC (Illinois Manufacturing Excellence Center) on November 12 in Downers Grove, Illinois. SKYE shared the stage with Jaclyn Kolodziej, Director of Marketing at IMEC, and the two traded conversation and banter in front of the audience. The exchange gave manufacturers a firsthand look at how naturally a humanoid robot can interact with people.The summit, built around the theme“Real Applications. Real Manufacturers. Real Impact.”, brought together Illinois manufacturers, educators, and industry partners to look past the headlines about artificial intelligence and focus on what the technology can do on a plant floor today. SKYE's time on stage made that idea concrete. Instead of a video or a slide, the people who will decide whether robots like it belong in their operations watched a working humanoid respond in real time.The summit appearance marks Metropolis Robotics' expansion beyond live activations into humanoid integration for manufacturing and warehousing. The company continues to book SKYE for trade shows, corporate events, and hospitality settings, and it now applies that same hands-on experience to helpingmanufacturers bring humanoids into real workflows.A Phased Path to Task-Ready HumanoidsMetropolis Robotics helps manufacturers adopt task-ready humanoids through a four-step phased implementation: Assess, Pilot, Train, and Scale & Support. Each step lets a manufacturer pause, evaluate results, and decide before moving to the next.Assess. Metropolis works with a manufacturer to study its workflows and identify the specific tasks where a humanoid can add value, and where it cannot. The goal is a clear, realistic starting point rather than a sweeping automation plan.Pilot. The manufacturer starts small, with a single defined task in a controlled setting. The pilot gives the team a chance to see the robot at work, measure results, and build confidence before committing further. Every pilot is scoped so the team can adjust course based on what it learns.Train. A humanoid becomes useful when it is trained to the task. Metropolis trains the robot for the work at hand and trains the people who will work alongside it, so the technology fits the operation instead of the other way around.Scale & Support. Once a pilot proves its value, the company helps expand the work to more tasks or more locations and provides ongoing service support, so the investment keeps performing.The approach favors early, practical integration over wholesale automation. Metropolis Robotics does not pitch humanoids as a replacement for workers. It positions them as a new kind of tool that manufacturers can introduce in steps, learning as they go, while their people stay at the center of the operation.At the BoothAt the Metropolis booth, attendees saw SKYE up close and viewed dexterous robotic hands-on display, showing the kind of fine manipulation that humanoids are beginning to bring to factory and warehouse tasks. A display walked visitors through the phased implementation model step by step. Team members met with manufacturers, educators, and industry partners exploring where humanoids could fit into their operations, from material handling to repetitive assembly work.“Illinois manufacturers don't need a leap of faith. They need a clear first step,” said Randall Harju, President and CEO of Metropolis Robotics.“Sharing the stage with IMEC let us show what task-ready humanoids look like today, and how a phased approach helps companies start small, scale smart, and shape tomorrow.”From Live Audiences to the Plant FloorSKYE built its reputation in front of live audiences. Its appearances include the 2026 National Restaurant Association Show and NAEC 2026 at McCormick Place, where SKYE worked the Adams Elevator booth, wearing the client's branding and offering show giveaways. Those engagements showed the Metropolis team how a humanoid performs outside the lab, in crowded rooms, on tight schedules, and face to face with the public. Each one also yielded practical lessons in safety, timing, and how people react when a robot speaks to them.That experience traces back to Harju's 47 years in the trade show industry, more than four decades of them leading 3DL Design Inc., the custom trade show exhibit company he founded in 1985. Harju founded Metropolis Robotics in 2023, and in April 2026 the company began bringing humanoid robotics to the businesses and audiences he has served throughout his career.“For 47 years I've put brands in front of live audiences, and the lesson is always the same: people believe what they see working in front of them,” Harju said.“Manufacturers are no different. When they watch a humanoid respond and perform in real time, the conversation shifts from 'someday' to 'where do we start?'” The Metropolis team at the summit was led by Randall Harju, President and CEO, and Laurentiu Sarbu, CTO, joined by co-founder Matthew Rosado, Jeffrey K. Lambert, and Rob Hassan.The hardest part of putting a humanoid to work isn't the robot itself. It's matching the right task to the right machine and training it well,” said Laurentiu Sarbu, Metropolis CTO.“That's why every engagement starts with an assessment. We would rather prove one task works than promise ten that don't.”What Comes NextFollowing the summit, Metropolis Robotics is continuing conversations with manufacturers, educators, and industry organizations it met in Downers Grove. The company invites Illinois manufacturers and warehouse operators who are curious about humanoids, but unsure where to begin, to start with an assessment of their own workflows. Interested companies can reach the Metropolis team through metropolisrobo or themedia contact below to schedule a conversation. Organizations that want to see a humanoid in person first can arrange a demonstration of SKYE by appointment.About Metropolis RoboticsMetropolis Robotics is a humanoid robotics integrator headquartered in Gurnee, Illinois, with a lab in Zion, Illinois. Founded in 2023, the company provides humanoid robotic integration, workflow analysis, training, service support, and live performance activations. Its phased implementation model helps manufacturers and warehouses adopt task-ready humanoids with confidence. Learn more at metropolisrobo.

Ben Diamond

Metropolis Robotics, Inc.

+1 224-789-7046

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Metropolis Robotics' SKYE Humanoid Takes the Stage at the IMEC NextGen Manufacturing AI Summit News Provided By 3DL Design November 19, 2026, 18:17 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Education, Manufacturing, Technology, Travel & Tourism Industry



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